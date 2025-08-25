On This Day in Cricket - August 25

When the calendar hits August 25, cricket history sparkles with unforgettable moments. In 2019, Ben Stokes etched his name at Headingley, scoring an unbeaten 135 to lead England to a miraculous 359-run chase against Australia, overcoming a first-innings collapse to 67. That same day, Jasprit Bumrah’s 5 for 7 demolished West Indies for India’s biggest away Test win. In 1995, Andrew Symonds smashed a record 16 sixes in a first-class innings. Duleep Mendis, born in 1952, led Sri Lanka to their first Test win. Stan McCabe, who died in 1968, left a legacy with iconic Ashes knocks, including 232 in 1938.

On This Day - August 25, 2019 - Ben Stokes Century Helps England Defeat Australia by 1 Wicket

August 25, 2019, turned Headingley into a piece of drama as England chased 359 to stun Australia by one wicket in the third Ashes Test. Ben Stokes was the architect scoring an unbeaten 135, with 11 fours and 8 sixes. England looked doomed at 286/9 but Stokes partnered with Jack Leach who clung on for 1 not out off 17 balls. Their 50-run 10th-wicket stand was electric with Stokes hammering 51 runs in the last 37 balls.

(England defeated Australia by 1 Wicket)

Australia’s attack led by Josh Hazlewood’s four wickets and Nathan Lyon’s two pushed hard but a botched review against Leach in the 123rd over cost them dearly. England hit 200 in 86 overs with Stokes’ 199-ball century shifting the tide. His fearless batting won him Player of the Match and leveled the series at 1-1. This chase fueled by Stokes’ brilliance and Leach’s nerve is one of cricket’s greatest tales. Fans still talk about that day when England snatched victory from the jaws of defeat making history with every swing of Stokes’ bat.

On This Day - August 25, 2021 - England Gets India All-Out for 78 Runs on Day 1

On August 25, 2021, India’s batting collapsed spectacularly on Day 1 of the third Test at Leeds bowled out for 78 in 40.4 overs after choosing to bat. England’s pacers thrived in cloudy conditions with James Anderson’s 3/6 and Ollie Robinson’s 2/16 ripping through the top order. KL Rahul fell for a duck and Cheteshwar Pujara scored just 1 while Virat Kohli’s 7 offered no fight. Rohit Sharma’s 19 was the best with extras at 16 a sad second-highest. Craig Overton’s 3/14 and Sam Curran’s 2/27 sealed India’s fate.

(England got India all-out for just 78 runs)

England’s openers Rory Burns with 52 not out and Haseeb Hameed with 60 not out replied strongly reaching 120/0 in 42 overs by stumps. Their 135-run stand peppered with Burns’ six fours and Hameed’s twelve crushed India’s hopes. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami found no breakthroughs. England’s bowlers showed ruthless precision and their batsmen built a commanding lead. India’s collapse exposed their weaknesses, setting England up to dominate the match from the outset with a performance that screamed control.

On This Day - August 25, 2022 - South Africa Gets All-Out for 151 Runs Against England

The second Test at Old Trafford on August 25, 2022, saw South Africa choose to bat but crumble for 151 in 53.2 overs. James Anderson struck early dismissing Sarel Erwee for 3. Dean Elgar with 12 and Keegan Petersen with 21 showed brief resistance but Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes broke through. Kagiso Rabada top-scored with 36 while Anderson and Broad took three wickets each and Stokes grabbed two.

(South Africa was all-out for 151 runs on the day 1 of the Test Match)

England’s reply lost Alex Lees for 4 to Lungi Ngidi but Zak Crawley at 17 not out and Jonny Bairstow at 38 not out steadied things reaching 111/3 in 28 overs by stumps. Ollie Pope’s 23 and Joe Root’s 9 fell to Anrich Nortje and Rabada. Nortje’s three wickets gave South Africa a flicker of hope but Bairstow’s aggression kept England ahead trailing by 40 runs. The day showed England’s tight bowling and South Africa’s shaky batting. England’s solid start promised more on Day 2 with their batsmen ready to press the advantage in a match tilting their way.

On This Day - August 25, 2014 - Australia Defeats Zimbabwe by 198 Runs

On August 25, 2014, Australia crushed Zimbabwe by 198 runs in the Zimbabwe Triangular Series opener at Harare Sports Club. Batting first after Zimbabwe chose to field, Australia posted 350/6 in 50 overs. Mitchell Marsh’s 89 off 83 balls earned him Player of the Match while Glenn Maxwell’s 93 off 46 and Aaron Finch’s 67 blasted 27 fours and 15 sixes. Tendai Chatara’s 2/77 was Zimbabwe’s best but their bowlers struggled. Zimbabwe’s reply reached only 152 in 39.3 overs with Hamilton Masakadza’s 70 the lone highlight.

(Australia defeated Zimbabwe by 198 runs)

Steven Smith took three wickets and Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon grabbed two each. Australia’s strong powerplay and steady scoring overwhelmed Zimbabwe. Their batting frailties and inconsistent selection led to their heaviest loss against Australia. The match showed the vast gap between the teams with Australia’s all-round dominance shining through. Zimbabwe fought but couldn’t match Australia’s firepower in a one-sided rout that set the tone for the series and left fans marvelling at Australia’s relentless attack.

On This Day - August 25 2013 - England vs Australia Ends in a Draw Because of Bad Light

On August 25, 2013, the fifth Test at The Oval ended in a draw due to bad light stealing a thrilling finish. England chasing 227 resumed at 247/4 after rain wiped out Day 4. Ian Bell was run out for 17 and Jonathan Trott fell lbw for 59 early on. Kevin Pietersen’s 62 off 55 balls with 10 fours kept England alive while Chris Woakes stayed not out on 17. Australia’s James Faulkner and Ryan Harris took two wickets each but England reached 206/5 in 40 overs before light stopped play.

(England vs Australia ended in a draw)

Australia had declared at 111/6 with Michael Clarke unbeaten on 28 and Stuart Broad taking four wickets. England’s run rate of 5.15 showed their intent but the weather had the final word. Shane Watson’s 176 in Australia’s first innings won him Player of the Match. The game was packed with skill and drama but the abrupt end frustrated fans. It closed the Ashes series on a flat note with both teams left wondering what could have been.

On This Day - August 25, 2012 - Australia Defeats Afghanistan by 66 Runs

In a one-off ODI in Sharjah on August 25, 2012, Australia beat Afghanistan by 66 runs. Batting first Australia made 272/8 in 50 overs with Matthew Wade and Michael Clarke each scoring 75 and Michael Hussey adding 49. Mohammad Nabi and Shapoor Zadran took two wickets each for Afghanistan but Australia’s steady batting set a tough target. Afghanistan’s chase stumbled with Mitchell Starc’s 4/47 crushing their top order. Asghar Afghan’s 66 and Nabi’s 46 with a 50-run stand showed fight but James Pattinson’s 3/46 and Mitchell Johnson’s 2/34 kept them to 206 in 43.5 overs.

(Australia defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs)

Starc’s spell won him Player of the Match. The humid conditions tested both sides but Australia’s experience shone. Afghanistan’s Nawroz Mangal called it a big occasion despite the loss. The match highlighted Australia’s dominance and Afghanistan’s grit marking a key moment for the emerging team against a top side with fans seeing their potential.

On This Day - August 25, 2010 - India Defeats New Zealand by 105 Runs

On August 25, 2010, India outplayed New Zealand by 105 runs in the Sri Lanka Triangular Series in Dambulla. Batting first India scored 223 in 46.3 overs led by Virender Sehwag’s 110 off 93 balls with 16 fours and a six. MS Dhoni’s 38 helped but Tim Southee’s 4/49 and Nathan McCullum’s 3/35 kept India in check. New Zealand’s chase fell to 118 in 30.1 overs with Kyle Mills’ 52 the only resistance.

(India defeated New Zealand by 105 runs)

Praveen Kumar and Munaf Patel took three wickets each and Ashish Nehra grabbed two. Sehwag’s century won him Player of the Match securing India’s final spot. India’s bowlers were relentless and Sehwag shone in tough conditions. New Zealand’s young side crumbled learning hard lessons. The match showed India’s depth and ability to seize key moments. Despite New Zealand’s earlier promise their batting collapsed leaving India to march confidently toward the tournament final with a display of skill and control.

On This Day - August 25 2006 - England Women Defeats Indian Women by 7 Wickets

On August 25, 2006, England Women beat India Women by 7 wickets in the 5th ODI at Southampton. India batted first but managed only 131 in 47.4 overs with Anjum Chopra’s 44 and extras at 27 leading the way. Isa Guha’s 3/22 and Jenny Gunn’s 2/15 tore through India’s batting with only Chopra and Amita Sharma’s 20 resisting. England chased 132 easily reaching 132/3 in 37.5 overs. Laura Newton scored 41, Claire Taylor made 35 and Charlotte Edwards was 29 not out despite Preeti Dimri’s two wickets.

(England Women defeated India Women by 7 Wickets)

Guha’s bowling won her Player of the Match and Gunn’s series haul of 130 runs and four wickets earned her Player of the Series. England’s discipline outshone India’s shaky batting and weak bowling. The match capped a dominant series for England showing their superiority. India struggled to compete leaving them to reflect on a tough loss while England celebrated a commanding performance in the final game.