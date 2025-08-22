On This Day in Cricket - August 22

When the calendar hit August 22, cricketing history unfolded across decades. In 2011, England whitewashed India 4-0 at The Oval, with Ian Bell’s double-century and Graeme Swann’s nine wickets sealing India’s fate. In 1896, KS Ranjitsinhji scored two first-class hundreds in a day for Sussex. Australia regained the Ashes in 1930 and 1934 at The Oval, powered by Don Bradman’s monumental 232 and 244. In 1992, Shane Warne’s three wickets clinched a thrilling 16-run win for Australia in Colombo. Jonathan Trott’s debut century in 2009 secured the Ashes, while India’s 2018 Trent Bridge win showcased Virat Kohli’s brilliance.

On This Day - August 22, 2003 - Cooper Connolly Was Born Today

On a warm August day in 2003, a boy named Cooper Connolly was born in Perth, Western Australia. Little did anyone know this kid would grow up to be a rising star in Australian cricket. A left-handed batsman with a knack for spinning slow left-arm orthodox deliveries, Connolly’s journey is one of grit and promise. By late 2024, he had already played Test, ODI, and T20I matches for Australia, debuting across all formats in a whirlwind five months. His Test debut in Galle against Sri Lanka was quiet, just 4 runs, but it was a foot in the door. In ODIs, he played four games, scoring 20 runs at a modest 5.00 average, with a top score of 7 not out, and snagged one wicket.

(Cooper Connolly was born on August 22, 2003)

His six T20I appearances yielded 13 runs and another wicket, hinting at his potential in the fast-paced format. Back home, Connolly’s domestic record dazzles. In six first-class matches, he piled up 425 runs at a stellar 53.12, including a gutsy 90 in the 2023-24 Sheffield Shield final. In T20s, he’s a force, with 646 runs at 32.30 and 13 wickets across 35 matches, leading Perth Scorchers to the 2022-23 Big Bash League title with an average over 50. A thumb injury slowed him briefly, but his call-up to Australia’s Sri Lanka Test tour showed his star was rising.

On This Day - August 22, 2022 - India defeats Zimbabwe by 13 Runs

It was the electric atmosphere at Harare Sports Club on August 22, 2022, as India battled Zimbabwe in the third ODI. India sealed a 3-0 series sweep with a nail-biting 13-run win. Choosing to bat after winning the toss, India posted 289/8 in 50 overs. Shubman Gill was the hero, carving out a stunning 130 off 97 balls, his bat singing with 15 fours and a towering six. Ishan Kishan backed him up with a steady 50, while Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul added 40 and 30 to keep the scoreboard ticking. Zimbabwe’s Brad Evans fought back, grabbing five wickets for 54 runs, but India’s depth held strong.

(India defeated Zimbabwe by 13 Runs)

Zimbabwe’s reply was a rollercoaster, fueled by Sikandar Raza’s blazing 115 off 95 balls, packed with nine fours and three sixes. Sean Williams chipped in with 45, and Evans added 28, but they fell just short at 276 in 49.3 overs. India’s bowlers stayed cool, with Avesh Khan taking three wickets, and Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel each grabbing two. Gill’s brilliance earned him Player of the Match and Series for his 245 series runs. This ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League clash showed India’s class and Zimbabwe’s heart, nearly pulling off a historic upset.

On This Day - August 22, 2019 - Australia Gets All-Out for 179 runs on Day 1 against England

On August 22, 2019, Headingley in Leeds was draped in grey clouds for the third Test of the 2019 ICC World Test Championship. England won the toss and sent Australia into bat, banking on the overcast skies. Rain played spoilsport, delaying the start and stopping play after four overs, but England’s bowlers made it count. Australia lost Marcus Harris early, caught by Jonny Bairstow off Jofra Archer for 8. Usman Khawaja followed, out for 8 to Stuart Broad.

(Australia made 179 runs on day 1 of the Test Match)

David Warner dug in for a gritty 61, and Marnus Labuschagne’s patient 74 built a crucial 111-run stand, keeping Australia afloat. But when Warner fell, the wheels came off. Jofra Archer was a terror, ripping through with 6 for 45, dismissing Matthew Wade and Nathan Lyon among others. Broad took two wickets, and Ben Stokes nabbed one, as Australia folded for 179 in 52.1 overs. Rain and fading light stopped England from batting, leaving the day unfinished. Australia’s low score put them on the back foot, but the weather’s meddling kept the game poised for a thrilling fight in the days ahead.

On This Day - August 22, 2019 - India Gets 203/6 on Day 1 of the Match

At North Sound, Antigua, on August 22, 2019, the first Test between India and West Indies kicked off with high stakes. West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl, aiming to rattle India early. Kemar Roach struck fast, sending Mayank Agarwal back for 5 and Cheteshwar Pujara for 2, leaving India wobbling at 7/2. Virat Kohli’s 9 was cut short by Shannon Gabriel’s pace, and India limped to 68/3 by lunch. KL Rahul’s stubborn 44 and Ajinkya Rahane’s gritty 81, forged through a 68-run stand, brought stability.

(India scored 203/6 on day 1 of the Test Match)

Rahane’s half-century, scratched out over 117 balls with seven crisp fours, was pure determination. Hanuma Vihari’s 32 steadied things until Roach got him, and Gabriel dismissed Rahane late. At stumps, India stood at 203/6 after 68.5 overs, with Rishabh Pant on 20 not out and Ravindra Jadeja on 3. Roach’s 4/66 and Gabriel’s 3/71 kept West Indies ahead, while rain added interruptions. Rahane’s resolve gave India hope, but the hosts’ bowlers set up a tight contest for the days to come.

On This Day - August 22, 2018 - India defeats England by 203 Runs

From August 18 to 22, 2018, India shone at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, crushing England by 203 runs in the third Test. Batting first, India piled on 329, with Virat Kohli’s masterful 97 and Ajinkya Rahane’s tough 81 leading the way. Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad took three wickets each for England, but India’s batsmen stood firm. England’s first innings was a disaster, crumbling to 161 as Hardik Pandya’s blistering 5 for 28 tore through them. India’s second innings saw Kohli’s classy 103 and Cheteshwar Pujara’s 72, pushing them to declare at 352/7.

(India defeated England by 203 runs)

England faced a massive 521-run chase but faltered, despite Jos Buttler’s brave 106 and Ben Stokes’ 62. Jasprit Bumrah’s lethal 5 for 85 finished them off at 317. Kohli’s all-around brilliance won him Player of the Match, and coach Ravi Shastri called it India’s best overseas triumph. England trailed 2-1 in the series, with Joe Root backing a struggling Alastair Cook. India’s batting, bowling, and fielding overwhelmed England’s spirited but falling-short effort.

On This Day - August 22, 2014 - West Indies defeats Bangladesh by 177 Runs

On August 22, 2014, West Indies steamrolled Bangladesh by 177 runs in the second ODI at St George’s, Grenada. Bangladesh chose to bowl, and West Indies posted 247/7 in 50 overs. Chris Gayle smashed 58, with three fours and five sixes, while Darren Bravo’s 53 and Lendl Simmons’ 40 built a solid base. Kieron Pollard’s quick 26 added late spark. Mashrafe Mortaza took three wickets for Bangladesh, but their attack lacked punch.

(West Indies defeated Bangladesh by 177 runs)

Bangladesh’s batting collapsed to 70 in 24.4 overs, with Tamim Iqbal’s 37 the only fight. No other batter reached double figures. Sunil Narine’s tight 3 for 13 earned him Player of the Match, backed by Kemar Roach’s three wickets and Ravi Rampaul’s two. Bangladesh’s ODI total laid bare their struggles. West Indies’ dominance, especially at home, gave them a 2-0 series lead, showcasing their strength and Bangladesh’s woes against pace and spin.

On This Day - August 22, 2011 - England defeats India by an Innings and 8 Runs

From August 18 to 22, 2011, England crushed India by an innings and 8 runs in the fourth Test at The Oval. England batted first after winning the toss, piling on 591/6 in 153 overs, led by Ian Bell’s epic 235 and Kevin Pietersen’s 175. India’s bowlers, with Sreesanth taking three wickets, struggled. India’s first innings folded at 300, with Rahul Dravid’s unbeaten 146 the lone highlight.

(England defeated India by an innings and 8 runs)

Graeme Swann and Tim Bresnan took three wickets each, forcing the follow-on. India’s second innings reached 283, with Sachin Tendulkar’s 91 and Amit Mishra’s 84 showing fight, but Swann’s 6 wickets sealed it. The win completed a 4-0 series whitewash, proving England’s dominance. Dravid was Player of the Series for India, and Bell took Player of the Match. India’s batting collapses and England’s relentless bowling exposed a wide gap, ending a one-sided battle at London’s Kennington Oval.

On This Day - August 22, 2010 - Sri Lanka defeats India by 8 Wickets

On August 22, 2010, Sri Lanka thrashed India by 8 wickets in the fifth match of the 2010 Sri Lanka Triangular Series in Dambulla. India batted first after winning the toss but crumbled to 103 in 33.4 overs. Yuvraj Singh’s 38 was the only spark, as Thisara Perera’s 5 for 28 demolished them. Lasith Malinga and Nuwan Kulasekara took two wickets each, exploiting India’s frailties.

(Sri Lanka defeats India by 8 Wickets)

Sri Lanka chased 104 in 15.1 overs, losing just two wickets. Tillakaratne Dilshan’s rapid 35 off 23 balls and Mahela Jayawardene’s 33 sealed it fast. Ishant Sharma took both wickets for India, but their bowling lacked bite. Sri Lanka’s win earned 5 points and a final spot, with Perera named Player of the Match. India’s batting collapse raised red flags, while Sri Lanka’s sharp performance showed their home-ground mastery.