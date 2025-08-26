On This Day in Cricket - August 26

Being the day of remarkable cricket feats, August 26 saw Percy Fender score the fastest first-class century in 35 minutes for Surrey in 1920. In 1950, John Goddard led the West Indies to a historic 3-1 series win in England. Frank Worrell’s West Indies triumphed 3-1 in 1963, his final Test. Surrey clinched their third consecutive Championship in 1954. Robin Hobbs scored a century in 44 minutes in 1975. Brian Statham took 5 for 40 in his Test comeback in 1965. Gloucestershire’s Charlie Parker took a double hat-trick in 1924, and Middlesex won in a day in 1909.

On This Day - August 26, 1976 - Ian Botham Made His ODI Debut

On August 26, 1976, Ian Botham walked onto the Scarborough pitch for his ODI debut against a formidable West Indies side. At 20, the all-rounder brimmed with potential but had a quiet first game. Batting at number six, he scored one run off seven balls before Roy Fredericks caught him off Michael Holding’s fiery pace. England batted first and posted 202/8 in 55 overs with Graham Barlow’s unbeaten 80 anchoring the innings.

(Ian Botham made his ODI Debut on August 26, 1976)

Botham bowled three overs, conceding 26 runs at 8.66 economy and dismissed Lawrence Rowe, caught by Mike Hendrick. The West Indies dominated the chase. Viv Richards smashed an unbeaten 119 off 133 balls with 20 fours and a six, leading his team to 207/4 in 41 overs. England lost by six wickets with 84 balls remaining. Botham’s brief contribution marked the start of something special. That single run and wicket launched a legendary career where his aggressive batting, sharp bowling and electric fielding made him England’s cricketing icon.

On This Day - August 26, 1996 - Brad Hogg Made His ODI Debut

On August 26, 1996, Brad Hogg debuted for Australia against Zimbabwe in Colombo’s humid heat during the Singer World Series opener. The 25-year-old left-arm spinner batted at number eight and remained unbeaten on 11 off 14 balls, striking at 78.57. Australia compiled 263/7 in 50 overs, led by Steve Waugh’s classy 82 off 70 balls with Mark Waugh and Ricky Ponting contributing. Hogg bowled nine tight overs, including two maidens, giving away 26 runs at 2.88 economy.

(Brad Hogg made his ODI Debut on August 26, 1996)

He trapped Ali Shah, caught by Mark Waugh, showing his skill. Zimbabwe crumbled to 138 in 41 overs chasing 264 with Mark Waugh’s 3/24 leading the attack. A 55-minute rain delay didn’t reduce overs and Australia won by 125 runs. Steve Waugh earned Player of the Match but Hogg’s disciplined spell hinted at his future as a crafty spinner. This debut kicked off his ODI career where his clever variations and grit became vital for Australia’s golden era. Fans remembered this game as the moment Hogg first showcased the talent that would shine brightly for years.

On This Day - August 26, 2020 - Pravin Tambe Made His CPL Debut

On August 26, 2020, Pravin Tambe made history in Port of Spain as the first Indian to debut in the Caribbean Premier League for Trinbago Knight Riders against St Lucia Zouks. At 48, the leg-spinner replaced Sunil Narine and bowled one over, conceding 15 runs but dismissed Najibullah Zadran caught by Kieron Pollard at cover. St Lucia Zouks scored 111/6 in 17.1 overs with Mohammad Nabi’s unbeaten 30 off 22 balls their best effort. Rain set Trinbago a revised target of 72 in nine overs via Duckworth-Lewis.

(Pravin Tambe made his CPL Debut on 26th August, 2020)

They chased it in eight overs finishing at 72/4 with Darren Bravo’s unbeaten 23 off 13 balls, including two sixes securing a six-wicket win. Dwayne Bravo’s 2/7 including his 500th T20 wicket earned him Player of the Match. Tambe didn’t bat but his wicket was a highlight. His brief debut showed skill defied age. In the CPL, Tambe’s performance became a heartwarming tale of perseverance proving talent could shine at any stage. Fans cherished this moment as a testament to chasing dreams against all odds.

On This Day - August 26, 2015 - South Africa Defeated New Zealand by 62 Runs

On August 26, 2015, South Africa clinched a 62-run victory over New Zealand in Durban’s 3rd ODI, sealing the series 2-1. They batted first after winning the toss and scored 283/7 in 50 overs. Morne van Wyk made 58 off 100 balls while AB de Villiers smashed 64 off 48 balls, earning Player of the Match. Hashim Amla added 44, and Farhaan Behardien’s quick 40 off 28 boosted the total.

(South Africa defeated New Zealand by 62 runs)

New Zealand’s Ben Wheeler took three wickets, but their chase of 284 ended at 221 in 49.2 overs. Tom Latham scored 54 off 74, and Kane Williamson made 39 off 59, but David Wiese’s three wickets and Kagiso Rabada’s two alongside Imran Tahir’s spin broke the middle order. No team had chased 271+ at Kingsmead, and South Africa ensured that they held. Amla’s 176 runs across the series earned him Player of the Series.

On This Day - August 26, 2012 - India Defeated New Zealand by an Innings and 115 Runs

On August 26, 2012, India crushed New Zealand by an innings and 115 runs in Hyderabad’s 1st Test. They batted first after winning the toss and piled up 438 in 134.3 overs, led by Cheteshwar Pujara’s 159 off 306 balls. Virat Kohli scored 58, MS Dhoni made 73 and Virender Sehwag added 47 while Jeetan Patel took four wickets for New Zealand. The Kiwis’ first innings folded for 159 in 61.3 overs with James Franklin’s 43 not out their only resistance.

(India defeated New Zealand by an Innings and 115 runs)

Ravichandran Ashwin took 6/31 and Pragyan Ojha claimed 3/44 on a turning pitch. Forced to follow on New Zealand scored 164 in 79.5 overs with Kane Williamson’s 52 the top score. Ashwin’s 6/54 earned him Player of the Match while Ojha’s 3/48 kept pressure on. India’s spinners exposed New Zealand’s struggles against spin. Pujara’s marathon and the spin duo’s dominance gave India a 1-0 lead. Fans remembered this one-sided contest as a showcase of India’s home supremacy driven by batting depth and spin wizardry.

On This Day - August 26, 2005 - New Zealand Defeated India by 51 Runs

On August 26, 2005, New Zealand outplayed India by 51 runs in Bulawayo’s Videocon Triangular Series. They batted first after winning the toss and scored 215 in 43.1 overs with Craig McMillan’s 54 off 54 balls and Brendon McCullum’s 49 off 39 leading the way. Jacob Oram added 36, but Irfan Pathan’s 3/34 kept India in the game. Chasing 216, India collapsed to 164 in 37.2 overs. Jai Prakash Yadav scored 69 off 92 and Pathan made 50 off 61 but Shane Bond’s 6/19 dismissing Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid was devastating.

(New Zealand defeated India by 51 runs)

Andre Adams took 3/37 in support. India lost eight wickets for 44 runs before the late stand. Bond earned Player of the Match and New Zealand’s sharp fielding sealed the win. This victory boosted their series tally to six points while India’s batting struggled against pace. Fans looked back on this match as a low point for India but a showcase of New Zealand’s precision with Bond’s fiery spell stealing the show on a challenging pitch.

On This Day - August 26, 2002 - India Defeated England by an Innings and 46 Runs

On August 26, 2002, India delivered a masterclass at Leeds, defeating England by an innings and 46 runs in the 3rd Test. They batted first after winning the toss and declared at 628/8 in 180.1 overs with Rahul Dravid’s 148 off 307 balls earning him Player of the Match. Sachin Tendulkar scored 193 off 330 and Sourav Ganguly made 128 off 167 while Sanjay Bangar added 68. England’s Andy Caddick took 3/150.

(India defeated England by an Innings and 46 runs)

England’s first innings ended at 273 in 89 overs with Alec Stewart’s unbeaten 78 their highlight. Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh took three wickets each while Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar claimed two apiece. Forced to follow on, England scored 309 in 110.5 overs, led by Nasser Hussain’s 110. Kumble’s 4/66 ensured India’s dominance. The massive first-innings total and relentless spin leveled the series at 1-1.

On This Day - August 26, 2023 - Manchester Originals Defeated Southern Brave in the Eliminator

On August 26, 2023, Manchester Originals chased a record 197 to defeat Southern Brave by seven wickets in the Men’s Hundred Eliminator at The Oval. Brave batted first after losing the toss and posted 196/1 in 100 balls with Finn Allen’s 69 off 38, James Vince’s unbeaten 56 off 25 and Devon Conway’s 51 not out setting a tough target. Paul Walter took the lone wicket. Manchester Originals reached 201/3 in 96 balls led by Jos Buttler’s explosive 82 off 46 balls, earning him Player of the Match.

(Manchester Originals Defeated Southern Brave in the Eliminator)

Phil Salt scored 47 off 17 while Max Holden made 31 off 17 and Laurie Evans (22 not out) and Jamie Overton (7 not out) finished the job. Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan and Mitchell Santner took a wicket each but the Originals’ fearless batting prevailed. With 19,216 fans watching the match produced 397 runs in 196 balls. Fans remembered this thrilling chase powered by Buttler’s brilliance as the moment Manchester Originals stormed into the final capping an electrifying eliminator.