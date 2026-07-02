On This Day in Cricket - July 2

The second day of the month of July has witnessed some of the most amazing cricketing moments as in 1985, England’s star player, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, was born, who played 141 ODIs for the team. In the 2023 Ashes, the 2nd Test saw the Australian team defeat the England team by 43 runs, which turned out to be an eventful day for the game. In 2022, Jasprit Bumrah smashed 35 runs from one over of Stuart Broad in the 5th test match played between India and England at Birmingham.

On This Day - July 2, 1985 - Katherine Sciver-Brunt was Born Today

England’s bowling all-rounder and a Legend of the women’s cricket, Katherine Sciver-Brunt was born on 2nd July, 1985 in Barnsley. Playing a total of 14 test matches for the women’s team, she picked up 51 wickets at an average of 21.52 along with an economy rate of 2.52 and a strike rate of 51.1.

(Katherine Sciver-Brunt was born on 2nd July, 1985 in Barnsley)

Coming to the ODIs format, she was a part of 141 matches and was able to pick up 170 wickets at an average of 24.00 and with an economy rate of 3.57 while keeping a strike rate of 40.2 for the team. In the T20Is format, Katherine Sciver-Brunt managed to play a total of 112 matches and was able to pick up 114 wickets at an average of 19.19 and an economy rate of 5.57, along with having a strike rate of 20.6 for the England team.

On This Day - July 2, 2019 - India defeats Bangladesh by 28 Runs

On 2nd July, 2019, the Indian team met the Bangladesh team at the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup at Edgbaston, Birmingham. With the Indian team batting first in the match, it was all about Rohit Sharma, who scored 104 runs from 92 balls with a strike rate of 113.04, while KL Rahul made 77 runs from 92 balls for the team. In the middle order, MS Dhoni made 35 runs from 33 balls, and hence, the Indian team reached 314 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in their 50 overs of the innings.

(India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs)

While chasing the target, the Bangladesh team relied on Shakib Al Hasan, who made 66 runs from 74 balls played, and from the lower order, Mohammad Saifuddin made 51 runs from 38 balls with a strike rate of 134.21 for the team. With all such effort, the Bangladesh team reached 286 runs with the loss of 10 wickets in the 48 overs and the Indian team won the match by 28 runs.

On This Day - July 2, 2023 - Australia defeats England by 43 Runs

The match between England and Australia at Lord's turned into a thrilling contest, with Australia winning by 43 runs to take a 2 0 lead in the 2023 Ashes series. After posting 416 in the first innings, thanks to Steven Smith's superb 110 and Travis Head's quick 77, Australia gained a 91 run lead as England replied with 325, led by Ben Duckett's 98.

(Australia defeated England by 43 runs)

Australia then scored 279 in the second innings, with Usman Khawaja making 77, setting England a target of 371. Ben Stokes produced a stunning fightback with 155 from 214 balls, while Duckett added 83, but England were bowled out for 327. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc claimed 3 wickets each, while Josh Hazlewood removed Stokes at the key moment. Smith was named Player of the Match for his brilliant century.

On This Day - July 2, 2022 - Jasprit Bumrah smashes 35 Runs against Stuart Broad in an Over

In the 84th over, Jasprit Bumrah produced one of the most unbelievable moments in Test cricket by smashing 35 runs off Stuart Broad's over. The Indian captain attacked from the very first ball, collecting a streaky boundary before Broad completely lost his rhythm. A bouncer flew over everyone for 5 wides, followed by a no ball that Bumrah smashed for 6, adding 7 runs from a single delivery.

(Jasprit Bumrah smashed 35 Runs against Stuart Broad in an Over)

Bumrah then hammered a full toss for 4, edged another boundary to fine leg, and powered a shot through midwicket for another 4. He was far from done, pulling another short ball over deep backward square leg for a huge 6 to break the record for the most runs scored in a single over in Test cricket. The final ball brought a quick single, leaving Bumrah unbeaten on 29 from just 14 balls. India added 35 runs in the over to race from 377 for 9 to 412 for 9, completely turning the momentum in spectacular fashion.