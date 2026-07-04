On This Day in Cricket - July 4

With the calendar moving to July 4, the Indian fans celebrated the T20 World Cup win during a team bus parade in Mumbai with stars like Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and many more in the celebrations. In 2025, the England Women’s team defeated the India Women’s team by 5 runs and claimed a win in the 3rd T20I. In 2019, the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup saw the West Indies team defeat the Afghanistan team by 23 runs and claim the crucial points in the tournament.

On This Day - July 4, 2025 - England Women defeats India Women by 5 Runs

The 3rd T20I between the India Women and the England Women was played on 4th July, 2025 at the Kennington Oval, London, and the hosts elected to bat first. Sophia Dunkley made 75 runs from 53 balls with a strike rate of 141.50, while Danni Wyatt-Hodge got 66 runs from 42 balls with a strike rate of 157.14. With such top effort, the England Women reached 171 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in their 20 overs.

(England Women defeated India Women by 5 runs)

Chasing the score, the India Women’s team got 56 runs off 49 balls from Smriti Mandhana while Shafali Verma made 47 runs from 25 balls in the match. Despite the big efforts, the India Women’s team made 166 runs from the loss of 5 wickets in their 20 overs and hence lost the match by just 5 runs. For her 75 runs, Sophia Dunkley was awarded the Player of the Match award.

On This Day - July 4, 2019 - West Indies defeats Afghanistan by 23 Runs

In the 2019 ODI Men’s World Cup, the West Indies team met the Afghanistan team at the Headingley, Leeds on 4th July, 2019. The West Indies team won the toss and elected to bat first and they straightaway posted a total of 311 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in their 50 overs. Evin Lewis made 58 runs from 78 balls while Shai Hope got 77 runs from 92 balls in the match.

(West Indies defeated Afghanistan by 23 runs)

Nicholas Pooran contributed well with the bat and scored 58 runs from 43 balls with a strike rate of 134.88. During the chase, Afghanistan got a good start as Rahmat Shah made 62 runs from 78 balls while Ikram Alikhil made 86 runs from 93 balls and had a strike rate of 92.47. At the end, Afghanistan made 288 runs from their 50 overs and lost all the 10 wickets as West Indies won the game by 23 runs.

On This Day - July 4, 2024 - India celebrates the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 with an Open Bus Parade

Celebrating the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, the Indian cricket team received a grand welcome from thousands of fans during a victory parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on July 4. Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli proudly displayed the trophy from an open top bus as supporters packed the streets despite heavy rain. BCCI officials Jay Shah and Rajeev Shukla joined the celebrations, while players greeted the cheering crowd throughout the journey.

(India celebrated the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 with an Open Bus Parade)

Earlier in the day, the squad met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi after returning from Barbados on a special Air India charter flight, following a 5 day delay caused by a Category 4 hurricane. At Wankhede Stadium, the players celebrated with music and dancing before being honoured by the BCCI. Rohit, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah thanked supporters for their unforgettable reception, calling it one of the most emotional moments of their cricket careers.

On This Day - July 4, 2008 - Australia defeats West Indies by 1 Run

Playing the 4th ODI at Warner Park in Basseterre on July 4, 2008, Australia edged West Indies by just 1 run in one of the closest matches of the series. Batting first, Australia posted 282 for 8 in 50 overs. Andrew Symonds led the innings with a brilliant 87 from 78 balls, hitting 10 fours and 2 sixes. David Hussey marked his ODI debut with a valuable 50 off 51 balls, while Michael Hussey added 37. Fidel Edwards and Daren Powell picked up 2 wickets each for the home side.

(Australia defeated West Indies by 1 run)

Chasing 283, West Indies finished on 281 for 6 after a thrilling fight. Chris Gayle played an outstanding knock of 92 from 92 balls, while Ramnaresh Sarwan scored 63 and Shivnarine Chanderpaul made 53. Dwayne Bravo also contributed 31, but the target stayed just out of reach. Brett Lee produced the match winning spell with 3 wickets, and Andrew Symonds was named Player of the Match for his excellent all round impact with the bat.