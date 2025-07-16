On This Day in Cricket - July 16

On July 16, cricket history sparkled with key moments. In 1973, Shaun Pollock, South Africa’s all-round star, was born, later claiming 400 Test wickets, a national first. In 1910, Stan McCabe, Australia’s batting gem, was born, renowned for his unbeaten 187 in the 1932-33 Bodyline series. In 1895, Archie MacLaren smashed 424 for Lancashire, then the highest first-class score. In 2022, Hampshire edged Lancashire in a thrilling T20 Blast final, sealed by a debated last-ball call. In 1983, England openers Graeme Fowler and Chris Tavaré both hit Test centuries, a rare feat, powering England to a 189-run victory over New Zealand.

On This Day - July 16, 1973 - Shaun Pollock was Born Today in South Africa

Celebrating his day, Shaun Pollock, born July 16, 1973, in Port Elizabeth, became a South African cricket legend and a right-arm fast-medium bowler and handy batsman, he played from 1995 to 2008. In 108 Tests, he took 421 wickets at an average of 23.11, with a best of 7/87, and scored 3,781 runs, including two centuries. In 303 ODIs, he claimed 393 wickets at 24.50, with a best of 6/35, and made 3,519 runs, with one century. In 12 T20Is, he took 15 wickets and scored 86 runs.

(Shaun Pollock was born on July 16, 1973)

His first-class career saw 667 wickets in 186 matches and 7,023 runs, while in List A games, he took 573 wickets and scored 5,494 runs. In T20s, he played 46 matches, taking 45 wickets. Known for his pinpoint accuracy and stamina, Pollock was the first South African to reach 400 Test wickets. Despite a tough stint as captain, including a 2003 World Cup misstep, his all-round brilliance shone through. He retired after a stellar 2007, earning Man of the Series awards against India and Pakistan.

On This Day - July 16, 2007 - Ayush Mhatre was Born Today in India

The young talent Ayush Mhatre, born July 16, 2007, is a rising star from Mumbai, dazzling as a right-hand batting all-rounder. At just 17, he’s already making waves. In nine first-class matches for Mumbai, he scored 504 runs at an average of 31.50, including two centuries, with a best of 176. In seven List A matches, he smashed 458 runs at 65.42, with a record-breaking 181 off 117 balls in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, becoming the youngest to score 150+ in a List A innings.

(Ayush Mhatre was born on July 16, 2007)

In T20s, he played seven IPL matches for Chennai Super Kings in 2025, scoring 240 runs at 34.28, with a top score of 94 and a strike rate of 188.97. His bowling chipped in with seven List A wickets, his best being 3/17. Mhatre’s journey from travelling 80 kilometres for practice to earning a CSK call-up after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury is inspiring. His IPL debut against Mumbai Indians saw him score 32 off 15 balls as CSK’s youngest-ever player.

On This Day - July 16, 1998 - Sophia Dunkley was Born Today in England

Being the player who redefined all-round excellence, Sophia Dunkley, born July 16, 1998, in Lambeth, Surrey, has shone brightly for England Women since her 2018 debut. A right-hand top-order batter and legbreak bowler, she’s played 6 Women’s Tests, scoring 228 runs at 25.33, with a best of 74 not out. In 37 WODIs, she’s scored 855 runs at 25.90, including a century (107) and five fifties, with a strike rate of 84.23. In 72 WT20Is, she’s made 1,245 runs at 25.40, with a top score of 81 not out and a strike rate of 122.53.

(Sophia Dunkley was born on July 16, 1998)

Her bowling includes one WODI wicket (1/1) and one WT20I wicket (1/6). In T20 leagues, she excelled, scoring 851 runs in 32 Women’s Hundred matches at 32.73, 217 runs in 14 WBBL games, and 121 runs in 6 WPL matches at 175.36 strike rate. She’s also taken five wickets in the Women’s Hundred and three in the WBBL. Dunkley’s cool-headed batting, highlighted by a record seventh-wicket stand in her 2018 World T20 debut, and her domestic success with South East Stars and Surrey Stars mark her as a rising star in women’s cricket.

On This Day - July 16, 2021 - West Indies defeats Australia by 16 Runs

The fifth match of the 2021 Australia tour of West Indies, held on July 16 at Gros Islet, saw West Indies clinch a 16-run victory, sealing a 4-1 series win. Batting first after winning the toss, West Indies posted 199/8 in 20 overs, powered by Evin Lewis’ explosive 79 off 34 balls, including four fours and nine sixes, earning him Player of the Match. Chris Gayle added a quick 21 off 7. Andrew Tye took 3/37 for Australia, while Adam Zampa and Mitchell Marsh grabbed two wickets each.

(West Indies defeated Australia by 16 runs)

Australia, chasing 200, reached 183/9, with Aaron Finch scoring 34 off 23 and Marsh adding 30 off 15. Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell each took three wickets for West Indies, with Russell’s 3/43 and Cottrell’s 3/28 proving crucial. Fabian Allen’s stunning catch halted Australia’s momentum. Despite a strong start, Australia’s middle order faltered, unable to match Lewis’ firepower. Hayden Walsh’s tight bowling earned him the Player of the Series with 12 wickets.

On This Day - July 16, 2020 - England Starts the Second Test against West Indies

Coming to the 2nd match of the 2020 West Indies tour of England, the first day on July 16 at Manchester’s Old Trafford saw England lay a solid foundation. After West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl, England reached 207/3 by stumps in 82 overs. Ben Stokes was the star, unbeaten on 59 off 139 balls, hitting six fours. Dom Sibley played a patient knock, unbeaten on 86 off 253 balls with four fours. Their 126-run partnership for the fourth wicket steadied England after early setbacks. Rory Burns scored 15 before falling lbw to Roston Chase, who also dismissed Zak Crawley for a duck.

(Ben Stokes made 59 runs on the first day of the Test Match)

Joe Root made 23 before being caught off Alzarri Joseph. Chase was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/36, while Kemar Roach and Jason Holder bowled tightly, conceding 1.75 and 2.18 runs per over, respectively. Shannon Gabriel and Joseph struggled, leaking runs at over 3 an over. Despite three West Indies reviews being turned down, they kept England’s scoring rate to 2.89 runs per over.

On This Day - July 16, 2015 - Steve Smith and Chris Rogers Register their Name on the Lord’s Honours Board

Registering their name on the Honours Board, Australia dominated the first day of the 2nd Investec Test against England at Lord’s on July 16, 2015 with Smith and Rogers centuries. Choosing to bat after winning the toss, Australia reached a commanding 337/1 by stumps in 90 overs. Chris Rogers led the charge, unbeaten on 158 off 269 balls with 24 fours, showing grit and class. Steven Smith was equally brilliant, unbeaten on 129 off 208 balls, smashing 14 fours and a six. Their 259-run second-wicket partnership crushed England’s bowlers. David Warner chipped in with 38 off 42 before falling to Moeen Ali.

(Steve Smith scored a century on the first day of the match)

Stuart Broad was England’s best bowler, taking 1/26 in 10 overs, while James Anderson went wicketless, conceding 3.80 runs per over. Mark Wood and Moeen Ali struggled, leaking 3.28 and 3.83 runs per over, respectively. Australia’s run rate of 3.79 kept the pressure on, with Rogers reaching his century in 209 balls and Smith in 161. The day belonged to Australia, with Rogers and Smith’s marathon stand setting the stage for a massive total, leaving England searching for answers on a pitch offering little help to their bowlers.

On This Day - July 16, 2012 - West Indies defeats New Zealand by 20 Runs

The match where West Indies clinched a 4-1 series win over New Zealand was a thrilling 5th ODI on July 16, 2012, at Basseterre. West Indies, batting first after winning the toss, posted 241/9 in 50 overs. Andre Russell’s unbeaten 59 off 40 balls, with six fours and three sixes, boosted their total, while Dwayne Bravo scored 53 off 93. Marlon Samuels added 43. Tim Southee and Kyle Mills took three wickets each for New Zealand, conceding 37 and 40 runs. Chasing 242, New Zealand managed 221 in 50 overs, falling 20 runs short.

(West Indies defeated New Zealand by 20 runs)

Kane Williamson led with 69 off 84, but Sunil Narine’s sensational 5/27, including key wickets of Martin Guptill (33) and Brendon McCullum (33), earned him Player of the Match and Series honours. Tino Best and Dwayne Bravo took two wickets each. West Indies’ bowlers, led by Narine’s spin, choked New Zealand’s chase, with Daren Sammy’s tight 10 overs for 30 runs adding pressure. Despite a 50-run stand between Williamson and Andrew Ellis (28), New Zealand couldn’t recover.

On This Day - July 16, 2009 - Andrew Strauss Starts the Day 1 of Ashes 2nd Test with a Century

Coming to the second Test at Lord’s on July 16, 2009, England laid a strong foundation on the first day against Australia and choosing to bat after winning the toss, England reached 364/6 in 90 overs. Andrew Strauss was the star, unbeaten on 161 off 268 balls, smashing 22 fours with elegant precision. Alastair Cook contributed a solid 95 off 147 balls, including 18 fours, before falling lbw to Mitchell Johnson.

(Andrew Strauss made 161 runs on the first day of the match)

Their 196-run opening stand set the tone. Ravi Bopara scored 18, Kevin Pietersen made 32, and Paul Collingwood added 16, but quick wickets late in the day kept Australia in the game and Ben Hilfenhaus was Australia’s best bowler, taking 3/64, including the scalps of Strauss, Bopara, and Andrew Flintoff (4). Johnson chipped in with 2/80, while Peter Siddle took 1/44. England’s run rate of 4.18 kept the pressure on, despite losing Matt Prior (8) and Flintoff late. The day showcased Strauss’ class and England’s intent to dominate, with Australia’s bowlers toiling on a flat pitch.