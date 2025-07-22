On This Day in Cricket - July 22

With the date coming to 22nd July, cricket history shines with Muttiah Muralitharan’s epic farewell in 2010, claiming his 800th Test wicket off his final ball in Galle, a legendary exit. Trent Boult, born in 1989, and Sulieman Benn, born in 1981, mark their birthdays, both becoming key figures in New Zealand and West Indies cricket. Tom Cartwright, born in 1935, debuted in 1964, while VE Walker’s 10-wicket hauls in 1859 and 1865 remain iconic. Frank Worrell’s 261 in 1950 powered the West Indies to victory, and Runako Morton, born in 1978, left a complex legacy.

On This Day - July 22, 1989 - Trent Boult was Born Today in New Zealand

Trent Boult, born July 22, 1989, in Rotorua, New Zealand, grew up swinging cricket balls with deadly precision. His left-arm pace, slicing through the air, made him a global star. Debuting in Tests against Australia in 2011, he claimed 317 wickets in 78 matches, averaging 27.49, with a best of 6/30. His 2013 10-wicket haul against West Indies was a defining moment. In ODIs, he took 211 wickets in 114 games, averaging 24.38, with a stunning 7/34. His 83 T20I wickets in 61 matches, at 21.43, showed his flair.

(Trent Boult was born on July 22, 1989)

In the 2015 World Cup, Boult’s 22 wickets led New Zealand to their first final. With Tim Southee, he grabbed 67 of New Zealand’s 143 Test wickets in 2014. In the IPL, he won titles with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and Mumbai Indians in 2020, taking 25 wickets and earning Player of the Match in the final. After retiring from international cricket in the 2024 post-T20 World Cup, Boult returned to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025. His swing, honed in Rotorua’s backyards, remains a terror for batters, cementing his legacy as a Kiwi great.

On This Day - July 22, 1986 - Colin de Grandhomme was Born Today

Colin de Grandhomme, born July 22, 1986, in Harare, Zimbabwe, became a Kiwi all-rounder after moving to Auckland in 2006. Once a Zimbabwe Under-19 player, he switched allegiance and lit up domestic cricket, averaging 54.50 with the bat and 24.19 with the ball in Auckland’s 2008-09 State Championship win. His T20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2012 was solid, but his 2016 Test debut against Pakistan was electric, taking 6/41, the best by a Kiwi debutant. In 29 Tests, he scored 1,432 runs at 38.70, with two centuries, and took 49 wickets.

(Colin de Grandhomme was born on July 22, 1986)

His 45 ODIs yielded 742 runs at 26.50 and 30 wickets, including a crucial 60 off 47 in the 2019 World Cup against South Africa. In 41 T20Is, he smashed 505 runs at a 138.35 strike rate and took 12 wickets. Retiring in 2022 to play T20 leagues like the IPL and BBL, de Grandhomme’s big-hitting and clever medium-pace bowling won hearts. His ability to turn games with bat or ball, forged in Zimbabwe’s dusty fields, made him a New Zealand fan favourite and a true game-changer.

On This Day - July 22, 1982 - Nuwan Kulasekara Was Born Today in Sri Lanka

Nuwan Kulasekara, born July 22, 1982, in Nittambuwa, Sri Lanka, swung his way into cricket’s elite. His 2003 ODI debut against England showcased his pace and reverse swing, leading to 199 wickets in 184 ODIs at 33.92, with a best of 5/22. In 2009, his 47 wickets earned him the ICC’s top ODI bowler ranking. In 21 Tests, he took 48 wickets at 37.37, while his 58 T20Is produced 66 wickets at 23.18, including a fiery 4/31. His tight line and length frustrated batters, and his 1,327 ODI runs at 15.43, with four fifties, added grit.

(Nuwan Kulasekara was born on July 22, 1982)

A star in Sri Lanka’s 2014 T20 World Cup win, Kulasekara’s ability to move the ball both ways was lethal. He retired in 2019 to play domestic leagues, including with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. From Nugegoda Cricket Club’s humble pitches to packed stadiums, his journey was one of sweat and skill. Kulasekara’s swing bowling, honed through years of hard work, made him a Sri Lankan hero, feared by opponents and adored by fans for his relentless wicket-taking ability.

On This Day - July 22, 1981 - Sulieman Jamaal Benn was Born Today

Sulieman Benn, born July 22, 1981, in Barbados, towered over cricket at 6’7” as a left-arm spinner. Debuting in 2008 against Sri Lanka, his height gave him a unique bounce, troubling batters on dry pitches. In 26 Tests, he took 87 wickets at 39.10, with a best of 6/81 against South Africa in 2010. His 47 ODIs yielded 39 wickets at 49.05, and his 24 T20Is produced 18 wickets at 33.66, including a stunning 4/6 against Zimbabwe in 2010, with two maiden overs, a T20I record.

(West Indies Legend, Sulieman Benn was born on July 22, 198 in Barbados)

Benn’s 486 Test runs at 14.29 added lower-order fight. Known for fiery clashes with Brad Haddin and Dale Steyn, his passion was evident. A key part of West Indies’ 2016 T20 World Cup win, he shone for Barbados and in the CPL with Trinbago Knight Riders. From Barbados’ club grounds to international arenas, Benn’s spin and spirit made him a force. His towering presence and crafty bowling turned games, earning him respect as a fierce competitor who left a lasting mark on West Indies cricket with every spinning delivery.

On This Day - July 22, 2010 - Muthiah Muralidaran Retired from Test Cricket

On July 22, 2010, Muttiah Muralidaran ended his Test career at Galle, leading Sri Lanka to a 10-wicket win over India. Sri Lanka posted 520/8 declared, with Tharanga Paranavitana’s 111 and Kumar Sangakkara’s 103 shining. Murali’s 5/63, including Sachin Tendulkar’s wicket, bowled India out for 276, despite Virender Sehwag’s 109. Lasith Malinga’s 2/55 helped. India followed on, reaching 338, with VVS Laxman’s 69 and Tendulkar’s 84, but Malinga’s 5/50 and Murali’s 3/128, including his 800th wicket as Pragyan Ojha, caught by Mahela Jayawardene sealed the deal.

(Muttiah Muralidaran retired from Test Cricket on July 22, 2010)

Sri Lanka chased 95 in 14.1 overs, with Tillakaratne Dilshan’s unbeaten 68 off 47 balls. Malinga won Player of the Match, but Murali’s 800 Test wickets, a world record, stole the show. The Galle crowd roared for their hero, whose spinning fingers redefined cricket. From Kandy’s streets to global stardom, Murali’s unorthodox action and relentless wickets made him a legend. His farewell was a fairy tale, leaving fans teary-eyed and opponents in awe of a bowler who changed the game forever.

On This Day - July 22, 2022 - India defeats West Indies by 3 Runs

On July 22, 2022, India edged West Indies by 3 runs in a thrilling Port of Spain ODI. Batting first, India posted 308/7, with Shikhar Dhawan’s 97 off 99 balls earning him Player of the Match. Shubman Gill’s 64 and Shreyas Iyer’s 54 powered the total, despite Gudakesh Motie’s 2/54. West Indies’ chase reached 305/6, with Kyle Mayers’ 75 and Brandon King’s 54 setting the tone. Akeal Hosein’s unbeaten 32 and Romario Shepherd’s 39 off 25 nearly stole the game, but Mohammed Siraj’s 2/57 and Shardul Thakur’s 2/54 defended 38 runs in the final three overs.

(India defeated West Indies by 3 runs)

Yuzvendra Chahal’s 2/58 broke key partnerships and a 50-run seventh-wicket stand kept West Indies alive, but India’s bowlers held firm, securing a 1-0 series lead. The Queen’s Park Oval roared with every ball, fans gripping their seats in the tense finish. Dhawan’s class and India’s clutch bowling shone through, proving their mettle in a heart-pounding clash that had everyone talking, a proper example to cricket’s ability to deliver drama until the very last delivery.

On This Day - July 22, 2005 - Sri Lanka Takes on West Indies in the Second Test

On July 22, 2005, the first day of the 2nd Test at Kandy saw bowlers dominate. West Indies chose to field, bowling Sri Lanka out for 150 in 46.1 overs. Thilan Samaraweera’s 37 and Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 36 fought back, but Daren Powell’s 5/25 and Tino Best’s 3/50 ruled and Sanath Jayasuriya (2) and Kumar Sangakkara (6) fell early. By stumps, West Indies were 92/5, trailing by 58 runs. Chaminda Vaas’ 4/22 tore through Xavier Marshall (4) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (13) and Narsingh Deonarine’s 36 not out and Denesh Ramdin’s 8 not out kept hope alive.

(2nd Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies started on July 22, 2005)

The Kandy pitch swung and seamed, favouring bowlers like Powell, who dismantled Sri Lanka, and Vaas, whose swing gave the hosts an edge. Both sides’ attacks shone, setting up a gripping Test. The Asgiriya Stadium buzzed with tension, fans sensing more twists. Despite Sri Lanka’s low score, Vaas’ fiery spell kept them in the fight, proving bowlers could steal the show in a day of relentless cricket that had everyone hooked on the battle.