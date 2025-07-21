On This Day in Cricket - July 21

Coming to July 21, cricket history sparkles with iconic moments. In 1981, Bob Willis’ 8 wickets sealed England’s stunning 18-run win at Headingley after following on, dubbed Botham’s match. In 2005, Steve Harmison’s 5 for 43 and Glenn McGrath’s 5 for 2 ignited the Ashes at Lord’s. Joe Root’s 2013 Lord’s century led England to a 347-run Ashes win. India’s 2014 Lord’s triumph, driven by Ishant Sharma’s 7 for 74, ended a 28-year wait. Graham Gooch’s 120 powered Essex’s 1979 B&H Cup final win, while South Africa’s 1994 Lord’s Test marked their emotional return.

On This Day - July 21, 2023 - Virat Kohli Scored his 29th Test Century

On July 21, 2023, Port of Spain, the crowd was roaring as Virat Kohli’s at the crease, eyes locked in, ready to dominate. Day two of the India-West Indies 2nd Test kicked off with India at 288/4, Kohli on 87 not out. He delivers a stunner with 121 off 206 balls, 11 fours cracking off his bat like poetry. For 272 minutes, he was a rock, blending grit with pure class. Ravindra Jadeja’s tough 61 and Ravichandran Ashwin’s scrappy 56 pushed India to 438 in 128 overs. A gutting run-out ended Kohli’s day, but his 29th Test ton screams he’s back.

(Virat Kohli scored his 29th Test Century on 21st July, 2023)

West Indies were staggering at 86/1 by stumps, 352 runs adrift. Kraigg Brathwaite’s digging in at 37 not out, Kirk McKenzie’s got 14, but India’s bowlers, Mohammed Siraj’s raw pace and Jadeja’s cunning spin had them rattled on a pitch with some sting. Kohli’s knock is the day’s pulse, daring West Indies to dream big. As the sun dipped, India got the whip hand, and day three’s shaping up to be a proper showdown.

On This Day - July 21, 2016 - Roston Chase Makes his Test Debut for West Indies

On July 21, 2016, Roston Chase made his Test debut for West Indies at North Sound, staring down a monstrous Indian side. India went berserk, piling on 566/8 declared in 161.5 overs, with Virat Kohli smashing a dazzling 200 off 283 balls with 24 fours, pure magic and Ravichandran Ashwin cracking 113. Chase, slinging off-spin, gets a harsh welcome, leaking 102 runs in 34 overs with no wickets. West Indies’ first dig is grim, crumbling to 243, though Kraigg Brathwaite’s gritty 74 and Shane Dowrich’s unbeaten 57 show some fight.

(Roston Chase made his Test Debut on 21 July, 2016)

Chase scratches out 23 before Umesh Yadav sends him back. Forced to follow on, West Indies flop to 231 in 78 overs, with Ashwin’s 7/83 and Mohammed Shami’s 4/66 running riot. Carlos Brathwaite’s 51 not out and Devendra Bishoo’s 45 swing hard, but India sealed a crushing innings-and-92-run win. Ashwin, Player of the Match, owned the day, handing India a 1-0 lead.

On This Day - July 21, 2021 - The Hundred Made Its Debut in the Cricketing World

Cricket’s got a shiny new League on July 21, 2021, as The Hundred Women’s Competition explodes into life at The Oval. What a start! Oval Invincibles Women snag a heart-stopping 5-wicket win over Manchester Originals Women. Originals post 135/6 in their 100 balls, with Lizelle Lee’s calm 42 off 39 and Harmanpreet Kaur’s fiery 29 off 16 setting the bar. Tash Farrant’s tight 3/25 keeps Invincibles in the hunt. Chasing 136, they limp to 139/5 with just 2 balls to spare, thanks to Dane van Niekerk’s epic 56 not out off 42, 8 fours, one massive six.

(Oval Invincibles Women defeated Manchester Originals Women by 5 wickets)

Marizanne Kapp’s 38 off 27 is pure dynamite, while Kate Cross’ 3/28 makes Originals fight. The crowd’s losing it, swept up in The Hundred’s fast, fun vibe. Van Niekerk, Player of the Match, bags 2 points for Invincibles, leaving Originals with nothing. The 100-ball format lands like a thunderbolt, hooking fans with its energy. This opener’s a banger, promising more wild nights in The Hundred’s game-changing run.

On This Day - July 21, 2014 - India Defeats England by 95 Runs at the Lord’s Cricket Ground

Lord’s, July 21, 2014, India pulled off something special, a gutsy 95-run win over England in the 2nd Investec Test, only their second Test triumph at cricket’s holy ground. India started with 295, Ajinkya Rahane’s silky 103 at the heart of it. England hit back with 319, Gary Ballance’s 110 shining bright, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 6/82 kept them honest. India’s second innings sees Murali Vijay’s dogged 95 and Ravindra Jadeja’s fearless 68, setting a tough 319.

(India defeated England by 95 runs)

Then Ishant Sharma lights it up with his 7/74, with a nasty spell of short balls, rips England from 173/4 to 223 in 88.2 overs. Joe Root’s 66 fights hard, but dumb shots sink England. Jadeja’s 1/53 backs Ishant, who grabbed Player of the Match. This win, India’s first away Test victory in three years, snaps a 28-year Lord’s drought since 1986, giving them a 1-0 series lead. It’s all heart as bowlers firing, batsmen grinding. At the home of cricket, India’s triumph is a badge of honour, sparking dreams for their 2014 England tour. What a bloody moment!

On This Day - July 21, 2013 - England Defeats Australia by 347 Runs

The Ashes were alive and kicking on July 21, 2013, as England demolished Australia by 347 runs in the 2nd Test at Lord’s. England kicked off with 361, Ian Bell’s classy 109 and Jonny Bairstow’s 67 building a rock-solid base. Australia was in a mess, skittled for 128 in 53.3 overs as Graeme Swann’s 5/44 tore them apart. England’s second innings sees Joe Root’s massive 180 off 338 balls, prompting a declaration at 349/7. Chasing a crazy 583, Australia staggered to 235 in 90.3 overs. Usman Khawaja’s 54 and Michael Clarke’s 51 show some backbone, but Swann’s 4/78 and Root’s 2/9 bury them.

(England defeated Australia by 347 runs)

Ryan Harris’ 5/72 is Australia’s only spark, as their batting flops twice. Root, Player of the Match, is the hero, powering England to a 2-0 series lead. Australia’s in tatters, with just flickers of fight. England’s bowlers, led by Swann’s spin and Root’s all-round magic rule the day. This is a proper hiding, setting a fierce tone for the series and leaving Australia gasping for air in the Ashes race.

On This Day - July 21, 2012 - India Defeats Sri Lanka by 21 Runs

Hambantota’s buzzing on July 21, 2012, as Virat Kohli lit up the 1st ODI with a stunning 106 off 113 balls, driving India to a thrilling 21-run win over Sri Lanka. India smashed 314/6 in 50 overs, with Kohli’s 9 fours pure silk, earning him Player of the Match. Virender Sehwag’s 96 and Suresh Raina’s quick 50 off 45 pile on the runs, despite Thisara Perera’s 3/70. Sri Lanka, chasing 315, battled to 293/9, with Kumar Sangakkara’s brilliant 133 off 151 balls, 12 fours, keeping them alive. Thisara Perera’s 44 off 28 nearly steals it, but India’s bowlers hold firm.

(India defeated Sri Lanka by 21 runs)

Irfan Pathan’s 2/37, Ravichandran Ashwin’s 2/46, and Umesh Yadav’s 2/76, with Zaheer Khan’s 1/63, kept the pressure on. Early wickets, like Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 6, don’t stop Sri Lanka’s middle order, but they fall just short. Under the floodlights at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, India snatched a 1-0 series lead. Kohli’s class and India’s grit make this high-scoring clash a cracker, setting the series alight with a hard-fought, heart-pounding victory.

On This Day - July 21, 2011 - England Start the Test Series against India on a Positive Note

Lord’s was electric on July 21, 2011, as England kicked off the Test series against India with a cracking first day, hitting 127/2 in 49.2 overs despite rain. Jonathan Trott’s rock-steady 58 not out off 89 balls, with 7 fours, is the backbone, while Kevin Pietersen’s 22 not out builds a gritty 50-run stand. Zaheer Khan lands two punches, nabbing Andrew Strauss (22) and Alastair Cook (12) for 2/18, but India’s attack stumbles.

(England ended the first day on 127/2)

Praveen Kumar (0/24) and Ishant Sharma (0/41) can’t break through, and Zaheer’s hamstring injury dents India’s hopes after they chose to field. The 2000th Test match had the crowd on fire, soaking up history. England’s batsmen, with Trott’s steel, make India regret their call. Rain cuts the day short, but England’s in charge, setting up a spicy battle. India needed wickets quickly to hit back, but England’s got swagger. This opener’s got everything, drama, history, and Trott’s fight, promising a blockbuster series.

On This Day - July 21, 2005 - The Start of the Historic 2005 Ashes Series

The 2005 Ashes exploded into life on July 21 at Lord’s, and it’s pure chaos! Australia, batting first, got smashed for 190 in 40.2 overs, with Steve Harmison’s fiery 5/43 taking down Ricky Ponting (9) and Simon Katich (27). Andrew Flintoff’s 2/50 nabs Justin Langer (40), and Adam Gilchrist’s quick 26 can’t stop the collapse.

(First day of the 2005 Ashes Series)

England’s reply is a shocker, crashing to 92/7 in 37 overs as Glenn McGrath’s lethal 5/53 rips through Marcus Trescothick (4), Andrew Strauss (2), Michael Vaughan (3), and Ian Bell (6). Kevin Pietersen, on debut, guts out 28 not out, keeping England alive. With 17 wickets tumbling, it’s a wild day, and Brett Lee’s 3/47 gives Australia a late edge. England trail by 98 runs, with the crowd buzzing for an epic fight. Harmison’s venom and McGrath’s precision set a brutal tone, while Pietersen’s defiance shows England’s heart.