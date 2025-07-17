On This Day in Cricket - July 17

For cricket lovers, July 17 is a date filled with remarkable moments and milestones. It marks the birth of legendary English wicketkeeper Bob Taylor in 1941, who finished with an unmatched 1649 dismissals. Back in 1888, a staggering 27 wickets fell in just over four hours at Lord’s due to a rain-ruined pitch. New Zealand’s Mark Burgess, born in 1944, later led his side to their first win over England and in 2017, Faf du Plessis returned to lead South Africa to a big win at Trent Bridge. The day also celebrates the births of Andre Adams, Omari Banks, and Kim Barnett. And in 1893, Arthur Shrewsbury became Test cricket’s first 1000-run scorer.

On This Day - July 17, 2004 - Lasith Malinga Made His ODI Debut for Sri Lanka

On July 17, 2004, a lanky Sri Lankan man with a wild, slingshot action stepped onto the Dambulla pitch, heart pounding, ready to make his mark. In an Asia Cup clash, Sri Lanka blew the United Arab Emirates (UAE) away by 116 runs, flexing their muscle and introducing Lasith Malinga, whose raw, whippy deliveries had the crowd whispering about a future star. Sri Lanka batted first, stacking up 239 runs in their 50 overs. Mahela Jayawardene, all flair, danced to 26 off 26 balls, his silky shots lighting up the stands and the UAE’s bowlers, led by spinner Khurram Khan, showed some guts.

(Lasith Malinga made his ODI Debut on July 17, 2004)

Khan’s crafty spin snagged 4 wickets for 32 runs, earning him Player of the Match despite his team’s loss. But the UAE’s fielders were a mess, spilling 24 extras, including 10 byes, handing Sri Lanka a fatter score. Chasing 240, the UAE buckled under Sri Lanka’s bowling fire, crumbling to 123 in 47.5 overs. Upul Chandana spun circles, grabbing 4 wickets for 22 runs, while Muthiah Muralidaran’s magic took 3 wickets for 21 runs. Nuwan Zoysa’s pace snuffed out 2 wickets for 11 runs. Then there was Malinga, new to the big stage, his low, slinging action delivering 1 wicket for 39 runs.

On This Day - July 17, 2015 - Axar Patel Made His T20 Debut for India

On July 17, 2015, Harare’s sunlit field was buzzing as India’s young guns smashed Zimbabwe by 54 runs in the first T20I. The match marked the T20 debut of Axar Patel, nicknamed “Bapu,” who lit up the game with his left-arm spin. Alongside Axar, newcomers Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Sandeep Sharma, and Stuart Binny showed India’s hunger for fresh blood. India batted first, posting a gutsy 178 for 5 in 20 overs. Robin Uthappa, steady as ever, carved out an unbeaten 39 off 35 balls, holding the innings together. Murali Vijay blazed 34 off 19 balls, his five fours and a six setting the crowd alight.

(Axar Patel made his T20 Debut on July 17, 2015)

Chris Mpofu fought back, snaring 3 wickets for 33 runs, but India’s batsmen were relentless. Chasing 179, Zimbabwe flopped, limping to 124 for 7 in their 20 overs. Hamilton Masakadza’s 28 off 24 balls was their best, but Axar Patel’s 3 wickets for 17 runs tore through their middle order, earning him Player of the Match. Harbhajan Singh nabbed 2 wickets for 29 runs, and Mohit Sharma’s stingy 1 for 8 kept Zimbabwe caged.

On This Day - July 17, 2022 - Rishabh Pant’s Century Seals the Series for India

On July 17, 2022, Manchester’s Old Trafford was electric as India clinched a 2-1 series win over England in the third ODI, fueled by Rishabh Pant’s blazing century. The match was a heart-pounding ride, with Hardik Pandya’s all-round magic sealing a gritty victory. England batted first, posting 259 in 45.5 overs. Jos Buttler measured 60 off 80 balls and Jason Roy’s quick 41 off 31 balls set a tough target. Hardik Pandya’s career-best 4 wickets for 24 runs, including Buttler’s wicket, flipped the script, while Yuzvendra Chahal’s 3 wickets for 60 runs and Mohammed Siraj’s 2 for 66 kept England in check.

(Rishabh Pant made a century in the third match of the series)

India’s chase hit early bumps, with Reece Topley’s 3 wickets for 35 runs dismissing Rohit Sharma (17), Shikhar Dhawan (1), and Virat Kohli (17), leaving them reeling at 72 for 4. Then Pant erupted, smashing an unbeaten 125 off 113 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes, earning him Player of the Match and his audacious shots had the crowd roaring. Hardik Pandya’s 71 off 55 balls, with 10 fours, built a match-defining 133-run stand with Pant. Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 7 off 15 sealed the win in 42.1 overs, with 47 balls left.

On This Day - July 17, 2022 - Zimbabwe Defeats Netherlands to Win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

On the same day, July 17, 2022, Zimbabwe roared to a 37-run win over the Netherlands in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier final at Bulawayo, earning a T20 World Cup spot. The match was a testament to Zimbabwe’s home-ground fire and clutch performance. Zimbabwe batted first, scraping 132 in 19.3 overs. Regis Chakabva’s quick 27 off 16 balls and Sean Williams’ 28 off 25 balls gave a solid start, while Sikandar Raza’s 19 off 14 added late bite. Logan van Beek’s 3 wickets for 18 runs kept Zimbabwe’s total in reach. Chasing 133, the Netherlands imploded to 95 in 18.2 overs.

(Zimbabwe defeated the Netherlands by 37 runs)

Sikandar Raza’s blistering 4 wickets for 8 runs, earning him Player of the Match, tore through their batting. Wessly Madhevere’s 2 wickets for 15 runs, plus Sean Williams (1 for 10) and Richard Ngarava (1 for 8), kept the pressure relentless. Stephan Myburgh (22) and Teja Nidamanuru (21) showed a brief fight, but wickets fell like dominoes. Zimbabwe’s sharp bowling and gritty batting capped an unbeaten Group A run with a 3.000 net run rate, securing a T20 World Cup spot alongside Ireland, Scotland, and West Indies.

On This Day - July 17, 2018 - England Defeats India by 8 Wickets to Win the Series 2-1

On July 17, 2018, England stormed to an 8-wicket win over India in the third ODI at Leeds, clinching a 2-1 series victory. The match marked India’s first series loss under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, as England’s batsmen ran riot. India batted first, posting 256 for 8 in 50 overs. Virat Kohli’s polished 71 off 72 balls, with eight fours, led the charge, backed by Shikhar Dhawan’s 44 off 49 and MS Dhoni’s 42 off 66. Adil Rashid’s 3 wickets for 49 runs, earning him Player of the Match, and David Willey’s 3 for 40 kept India in check.

(England defeated India by 8 wickets)

Shardul Thakur’s unbeaten 22 off 13 added late spark. Chasing 257, England cruised to 260 for 2 in 44.3 overs, led by Joe Root’s unbeaten 100 off 120 balls, with 10 fours, earning him Player of the Series for his 216 runs. Eoin Morgan’s unbeaten 88 off 108, with nine fours and a six, built a 151-run stand with Root. Jonny Bairstow’s fiery 30 off 13 set the tone. India’s bowlers, including Shardul Thakur (1 for 51), struggled, as England sealed the series with 33 balls left.

On This Day - July 17, 2014 - Ajinkya Rahane Scores a Century at the Lord’s Cricket Ground

On July 17, 2014, India battled hard on Day 1 of the second Investec Test at Lord’s, finishing at 290 for 9 against England. Despite a bowler-friendly pitch, Ajinkya Rahane’s gritty century turned the tide. England’s call to bowl first paid off early, with James Anderson dismissing Shikhar Dhawan (7). Murali Vijay (24) and Cheteshwar Pujara (28) steadied things, but Liam Plunkett and Ben Stokes struck, leaving India at 145 for 7.

(Ajinkya Rahane scored a century at the Lord’s Cricket Ground)

Rahane’s 103 off 154 balls, with 15 fours and a six, revived the innings, backed by a 90-run stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (36). Mohammed Shami (14*) and Ishant Sharma (12*) held firm at stumps. Anderson’s 4 for 60 and Stuart Broad’s 2 for 79 led England’s attack, with 28 extras, including 17 byes, aiding India. Rahane’s calm knock set up a gripping Test.

On This Day - July 17, 2015 - Steve Smith Scores a Double Century at the Lord’s Cricket Ground

On July 17, 2015, Australia owned Day 2 of the second Investec Test at Lord’s, declaring at 566 for 8 after 149 overs. Steven Smith’s massive 215 off 346 balls, with 25 fours and a six, earned him Player of the Match. Chris Rogers’ 173 off 300 balls, with 28 fours, formed a 284-run stand with Smith.

(Steve Smith scored a double century on 17th July 2015 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground)

Debutant Peter Nevill added 45, while Stuart Broad took 4 for 83 and England’s reply crashed to 30 for 4, with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Johnson striking early and Alastair Cook (21*) and Ben Stokes (38*) reached 85 for 4 by stumps, trailing by 481 runs. Their 145-run stand offered hope, but Australia’s pace attack, led by Johnson’s 3 for 53, stayed in control and Smith’s epic knock showed Australia’s batting unit.

On This Day - July 17, 2018 - Nehal Wadhera Makes His U-19 Debut for India

From July 17-20, 2018, India Under-19s crushed Sri Lanka Under-19s by an innings and 21 runs in the first Youth Test at Colombo. Nehal Wadhera’s debut knock of 82 showed his promise as a rising star. Sri Lanka scored 244 in 70.3 overs, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara’s 69 leading the way. Harsh Tyagi and Ayush Badoni took 4 wickets each. India replied with 589 in 134.5 overs, driven by Badoni’s unbeaten 185 off 205 balls and Atharva Taide’s 113.

(Nehal Wadhera made his U-19 Debut for India on July 17, 2018)

Wadhera’s stylish 82 added flair and Sri Lanka’s second innings made 324, with Nishan Madushka’s 104 and Nuwanidu Fernando’s 78. Mohit Jangra’s 5 for 72 and Badoni’s 2 for 57 triggered the collapse, with Arjun Tendulkar taking 1 for 32. India’s batting depth, boosted by Wadhera’s bold debut, and tight bowling secured a 1-0 series lead at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground.