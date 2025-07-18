On This Day in Cricket - July 18

With the date reaching July 18, cricket history sparkles with iconic moments. In 1848, WG Grace, a legendary all-rounder, was born, revolutionising the game with his batting and bowling feats. In 1949, Dennis Lillee, one of cricket’s greatest fast bowlers, was born, later dominating with 355 Test wickets. In 1972, Mike Procter achieved a rare feat, scoring a century and taking a hat-trick for Gloucestershire. In 1893, Harry Graham’s 107 on his Test debut at Lord’s helped Australia draw. In 2003, Darwin hosted its first Test, where Australia crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 132 runs.

On This Day - July 18, 1996 - Smriti Mandhana Was Born Today in India

On July 18, 2025, Smriti Mandhana turns 28, and what a journey it’s been for this Mumbai-born cricketing star. Her left-handed batting is like watching a painter at work as every cover drive is a brushstroke of class. She debuted for Maharashtra at 13, a kid with a big dream, and by 16, she was playing for India in 2013. Smriti’s piled up 4,501 runs in 103 Women’s ODIs, averaging a stellar 46.40, with 11 centuries and 31 fifties. In 153 Women’s T20Is, she’s smashed 3,982 runs at a strike rate of 123.97, including a dazzling maiden T20I hundred in 2025.

(Smriti Mandhana was born on July 18, 1996)

Her seven Test matches have yielded 629 runs at 57.18, with two tons. Leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the 2024 Women’s Premier League title, she scored 646 runs in 26 games, a true captain’s effort. Her 90 on debut in the 2017 ODI World Cup lit a fire under Indian women’s cricket. With 928 runs in the WBBL, 676 in The Hundred, and 32 ODI plus 39 T20I catches, Smriti’s a global icon, blending elegance with grit.

On This Day - July 18, 1998 - Ishan Kishan Was Born Today in India

Ishan Kishan, born in Patna on July 18, 1998, hits 26 tomorrow, already a sparkplug in Indian cricket. This left-handed wicket-keeper-batter was a prodigy, debuting for Jharkhand at 16 in 2014 and cracking a century plus five fifties in his first ten first-class games. His 273 against Delhi in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy was pure dynamite. In the IPL, Ishan’s 516 runs for Mumbai Indians in 2020 at a 145.76 strike rate helped snag two titles. In 2025, he joined Sunrisers Hyderabad for a cool INR 11.25 crores.

(Ishan Kishan was born on July 18, 1998)

Since his 2021 international debut, he’s played 27 ODIs, scoring 933 runs, including a blazing 210 against Bangladesh. In 32 T20Is, he’s got 796 runs, and in two Tests, his top score is 52 not out. With 3,611 runs in 60 first-class matches and 5,270 in 206 T20s at a 134.26 strike rate, Ishan’s a force. His 114 T20 catches and 14 stumpings show his keeper’s instincts. Whether launching sixes or diving for catches, Ishan’s fearless energy lights up domestic and franchise cricket, marking him as India’s next big thing.

On This Day - July 18, 1993 - Manan Vohra Was Born Today in India

Manan Vohra, born in Chandigarh on July 18, 1993, turns 31 tomorrow, a rock-solid opener in India’s domestic scene. He debuted for Punjab in the 2011-12 Ranji Trophy, but his 187 against Jharkhand in 2013 was when everyone sat up and noticed. In 63 first-class matches, he’s scored 3,600 runs at an average of 38.70, with 11 centuries and 15 fifties. In List A cricket, he’s got 2,630 runs in 75 games at 37.04, including nine hundreds. His 3,340 runs in 132 T20s, at a strike rate of 126.65, feature a stunning unbeaten 106 in the IPL.

(Manan Vohra was born on July 18, 1993)

Manan’s played 56 IPL matches across four teams, scoring 1,083 runs with three fifties, and Kings XI Punjab kept him on in 2014 for his flair. In 2025, he hammered an unbeaten 100 for Chandigarh against Tamil Nadu and a 107 in a List A game, proving he’s still got it. No international cap yet, but with 41 T20 catches and a knack for big knocks, Manan’s a domestic star who keeps knocking on the selectors’ door with his explosive batting.

On This Day - July 18, 2021 - Suryakumar Yadav Makes His ODI Debut for India

On July 18, 2021, Suryakumar Yadav stepped onto the ODI stage in Colombo, and India tore through Sri Lanka with a seven-wicket win. Sri Lanka batted first, reaching 262/9 in 50 overs, with Chamika Karunaratne’s unbeaten 43 off 35 giving them a late boost. India’s bowlers, led by Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav with two wickets apiece, kept things tight. Chasing 263, India made it look like a walk in the park, finishing at 263/3 in 36.4 overs. Prithvi Shaw blasted 43 off 24 to set the tone, while Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 86 was the glue.

(Suryakumar Yadav made his ODI Debut on July 18, 2021)

Ishan Kishan smashed 59 off 42, and Suryakumar, on debut, played a gem as unbeaten 31 off 20, with five crisp fours that screamed confidence. His flair gave a glimpse of his ODI future. Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva grabbed two wickets, but India’s batters were in another league, wrapping up the chase with 80 balls left. Prithvi Shaw’s fiery start earned him the Player of the Match, but Suryakumar’s cameo had fans buzzing about what was to come.

On This Day - July 18, 2022 - Michael Bracewell Makes his T20 Debut

On July 18, 2022, Michael Bracewell kicked off his T20I career for New Zealand, helping them to a 31-run win over Ireland in Belfast. New Zealand posted 173/8 in 20 overs, with Glenn Phillips’ unbeaten 69 off 52, laced with seven fours and a six, holding the innings together. Bracewell chipped in with a lively 21 off 13, cracking a four and a six, showing he could mix it with the best. Ireland’s Josh Little was sharp, taking 4/35. Chasing 174, Ireland stumbled to 142 all out in 18.2 overs, rocked by Lockie Ferguson’s scorching 4/14, including Paul Stirling’s wicket.

(Michael Bracewell made his T20 Debut on July 18, 2022)

Curtis Campher’s 29 off 21 was their best shot, but Mitchell Santner and James Neesham, with two wickets each, kept Ireland on the ropes. Bracewell’s quickfire knock gave New Zealand’s total some muscle, setting up a 1-0 series lead. Phillips took home Player of the Match for his clutch performance, but Bracewell’s debut was a spark, hinting at his potential as an all-rounder who can turn games with bat and ball.

On This Day - July 18, 1988 - Carlos Brathwaite Was Born Today

“Remember the Name!” Carlos Brathwaite, born in Barbados on July 18, 1988, turns 37 tomorrow, forever a hero for his four straight sixes to win the 2016 World T20 final for West Indies. This all-rounder’s career, starting in 2011, is a highlight reel. In 44 ODIs, he’s scored 559 runs and taken 43 wickets, with a best of 5/27. In 41 T20Is, he’s got 310 runs and 31 wickets, peaking at 3/20. His three Tests brought 181 runs, including a 69, and one wicket. In first-class cricket, he’s scored 1,522 runs and taken 88 wickets.

(Carlos Brathwaite was born on July 18, 1988)

In 265 T20s, his 2,385 runs at a 135.97 strike rate and 248 wickets make him a T20 rockstar. His 2016 IPL stint with Delhi Daredevils saw 181 runs and 13 wickets, earning a Rs 4.2 crore contract. In the CPL and BPL, he’s smashed 852 and 310 runs, with 108 T20 catches showing his fielding prowess. Brathwaite’s big hits and fiery fast-medium bowling keep fans on their feet, and that 2016 final moment is pure cricket legend.

On This Day - July 18, 2017 - England Women Get into the Finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup

On July 18, 2017, England Women punched their ticket to the ICC Women’s World Cup final, squeaking past South Africa by two wickets in a Bristol heart-stopper. South Africa posted 218/6 in 50 overs, with Mignon du Preez’s unbeaten 76 off 95 and Laura Wolvaardt’s 66 off 100 setting a tough target. England’s Anya Shrubsole and Jenny Gunn took a wicket each. Chasing 219, England reached 221/8 in 49.4 overs, just holding on. Sarah Taylor’s gritty 54 off 76 kept them in the game, while Gunn’s unbeaten 27 off 27 sealed it with two balls to spare.

(England Women defeated South Africa Women by 2 wickets)

Fran Wilson’s 30 off 38 was crucial, but South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka and Sune Luus, with two wickets each, made it a nail-biter. Dane van Niekerk’s 27 couldn’t swing it for South Africa, as England’s nerve held firm. Taylor’s clutch batting earned her Player of the Match, a nod to her cool head in a tense chase. This win was a massive step toward England’s World Cup glory, leaving fans buzzing with pride.

On This Day - July 18, 2004 - Sri Lanka Beats India by 12 Runs in the Asia Cup

On July 18, 2004, Sri Lanka outlasted India in a thrilling 12-run Asia Cup win in Dambulla. Sri Lanka batted first, posting 282/4 in 50 overs, with Mahela Jayawardene’s unbeaten 58 off 49 and Kumar Sangakkara’s 57 off 54 leading the charge. Avishka Gunawardene’s 49 and Marvan Atapattu’s 50 added solidity. India’s Irfan Pathan and Lakshmipathy Balaji took a wicket each. Chasing 283, India reached 270/8, with Rahul Dravid’s 82 off 100 and Yuvraj Singh’s 47 off 78 keeping them alive.

(Sri Lanka defeated India by 12 Runs in the Asia Cup)

Early losses, like Sachin Tendulkar’s 11, hurt, and Nuwan Zoysa’s 3/49, earning him Player of the Match, tore through the top order. Chaminda Vaas’ 2/51 and Muttiah Muralidaran’s 1/46 added pressure. A 133-run stand between Dravid and Yuvraj gave hope, but a late collapse and tight bowling sealed India’s fate. Even with 34 extras, India couldn’t close the gap, as Sri Lanka’s bowlers stayed cool in a gripping finish that had fans on the edge of their seats.