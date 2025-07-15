On This Day in Cricket - July 15

As the calendar shifts to July 15, cricket history unfolds with remarkable events. In 1938, Kent’s Arthur Fagg became the first to score two double-centuries in a first-class match against Essex. In 1995, Aravinda de Silva’s dazzling 112 off 95 balls lit up the Benson & Hedges Cup final, despite Kent’s loss. Born on this day in 1950, Victorian fast bowler Alan Hurst, who took 25 wickets in the 1978-79 Ashes, emerged as a force. Also born in 1977, David Hussey, a T20 specialist, debuted in 2008. In 1850, John Wisden bowled all ten wickets in a North-South match at Lord’s.

On This Day - July 15, 1977 - David Hussey was Born in Australia

On July 15, 1977, David Hussey was born in Perth, Australia and became a real gem for Australian cricket. Growing up as Michael Hussey’s younger brother, David had a big shadow to step out of, but he did it with his own flair. From 2008 to 2013, he played for Australia, showing off his skills as a right-hand batsman who could hit the ball a mile and a part-time off-break bowler who could sneak in some wickets. In 69 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), he scored 1,796 runs at an average of 32.65. He smashed one century and 14 fifties, and with a strike rate of 90.70.

(David Hussey was born on 15 July, 1977)

In 39 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), he made 756 runs, averaging 22.90, with his best being an unbeaten 88. His strike rate of 121.34 showed he wasn’t afraid to go big. Plus, he grabbed 18 wickets in ODIs and 19 in T20Is, making him a proper all-rounder. Back home, David was a run-making machine. In 192 first-class matches, he piled up 14,280 runs at an average of 52.50, including an awesome 45 centuries. In List A games, he scored 8,152 runs in 260 matches, and in T20s, he blasted 6,097 runs in 267 games.

On This Day - July 15, 1977 - South Africa’s Andre Nel was Born Today

Also born on July 15, 1977, in Germiston, South Africa, Andre Nel was a fast bowler who played with fire in his belly. From 2001 to 2008, he was a key part of South Africa’s team, known for his in-your-face attitude. He first played Tests against Zimbabwe and ODIs against West Indies in 2001. In 36 Tests, he took 123 wickets at an average of 31.86, with his best being 6/32. He had three five-wicket hauls, proving he could tear through batting lineups. In 79 ODIs, he grabbed 106 wickets at 27.68, with a best of 5/45. In his two T20Is, he picked up two wickets.

(Andre Nel was born on 15 July, 1977)

In first-class cricket, Andre took 446 wickets in 132 matches at 27.38, and in List A games, he snagged 302 wickets in 219 matches. In T20s, he played 56 games and took 37 wickets. Andre wasn’t much with the bat, scoring just 337 runs in Tests and 127 in ODIs, but his bowling was what made him stand out. He retired in 2009 as younger bowlers like Dale Steyn took over. Later, he coached at Essex and helped them win four trophies. Andre’s passion made him a memorable part of South African cricket.

On This Day - July 15, 1977 - John Wright Makes His ODI Debut

On July 15, 1978, New Zealand’s John Wright stepped onto the ODI scene for the first time against England in Scarborough. It was a close game, with England winning by 19 runs in a 55-over match. Wright, opening the batting, scored a steady 18 off 42 balls with one four before getting run out. It wasn’t a huge score, but it showed he could hang in there. England batted first after New Zealand chose to bowl, making 206/8. Graham Gooch was the star, scoring 94 off 129 balls with nine fours and two sixes, earning him Player of the Match.

(John Wright made his ODI Debut on July 15, 1977)

Clive Radley added 41, while New Zealand’s Lance Cairns bowled brilliantly, taking 5/28. Chasing 207, New Zealand finished at 187/8. Bevan Congdon’s unbeaten 52 kept them in the fight, and Geoff Howarth scored 42. But England’s bowlers, led by Mike Hendrick with 2/35 and Gooch with 2/29, held firm. Richard Hadlee took 2/22 for New Zealand but couldn’t turn the game. Wright’s debut was a bit nervous, but it hinted at his future as a reliable opener.

On This Day - July 15, 2017 - India Women defeat New Zealand Women by 186 Runs

On July 15, 2017, India Women put on a masterclass at the ICC Women’s World Cup in Derby, crushing New Zealand Women by 186 runs to grab a semi-final spot. New Zealand chose to bowl first, and India posted 265/7 in 50 overs. Captain Mithali Raj led the way with a classy 109 off 123 balls, hitting 11 fours, which earned her Player of the Match.

(India Women won by 186 runs against the New Zealand Women)

Harmanpreet Kaur scored a solid 60 off 90 balls, and Veda Krishnamurthy smashed 70 off 45 balls with seven fours and two sixes. New Zealand’s Leigh Kasperek took 3/45, but it wasn’t enough to slow India down. Chasing 266, New Zealand collapsed to 79 in 25.3 overs. Amy Satterthwaite scored 26, but India’s bowlers were on fire. Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the hero, taking 5/15, while Deepti Sharma grabbed 2/26. Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey each took a wicket. Only Amelia Kerr, with an unbeaten 12, showed some fight.

On This Day - July 15, 2022 - New Zealand defeats Ireland by 1 Run

On July 15, 2022, New Zealand and Ireland played an absolute thriller in the third ODI at Malahide, Dublin, with New Zealand sneaking a one-run win. New Zealand batted first after winning the toss, posting 360/6 in 50 overs. Martin Guptill’s 115 off 126 balls, with 15 fours and two sixes, earned him Player of the Match. Henry Nicholls made 79, and Glenn Phillips added 47. Ireland’s chase of 361 was epic, led by Paul Stirling’s 120 off 103 balls and Harry Tector’s 108 off 106.

(New Zealand won by 1 run)

Their 150-run partnership almost pulled it off. Ireland ended at 359/9, falling short on the final ball. Matt Henry took 4/68, and Mitchell Santner got 3/71 for New Zealand. Josh Little took 2/84 for Ireland. Michael Bracewell, with 190 runs and two wickets in the series, was Player of the Series. George Dockrell (22) and debutant Graham Hume (7 not out) fought hard, but it wasn’t enough.

On This Day - July 15, 2015 - Bangladesh beats South Africa by 9 Wickets

On July 15, 2015, Bangladesh pulled off a huge win against South Africa in the third ODI at Chattogram, taking the series 2-1 with a nine-wicket victory. Rain shortened the game to 40 overs. South Africa batted first after winning the toss, struggling to 168/9. Jean-Paul Duminy scored 51, and David Miller made 44, but Shakib Al Hasan’s 3/33 and Mustafizur Rahman’s 2/24 kept them in check. Bangladesh’s target was adjusted to 170, which they chased in just 26.1 overs.

(Bangladesh defeated South Africa by 9 wickets)

Soumya Sarkar was the star, smashing 90 off 75 balls with 13 fours and a six, earning him Player of the Match and Series awards. Tamim Iqbal’s unbeaten 61 off 77 balls held the innings together, with their 154-run opening stand sealing the deal. Imran Tahir took 1/37, but South Africa’s bowlers had no answer. Bangladesh’s confident batting and tight bowling showed they were no pushovers. This win was their fourth straight bilateral series victory, a massive moment for the team. South Africa’s rotation strategy flopped, and they were outplayed.

On This Day - July 15, 2010 - Ireland defeats Bangladesh by 7 Wickets

On July 15, 2010, Ireland beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first ODI at Belfast, wrapping up with 30 balls to spare. Bangladesh batted first after Ireland chose to bowl, scoring 234/9 in 50 overs. Junaed Siddique hit 100 off 123 balls with nine fours, and Shakib Al Hasan made 50 off 78. Boyd Rankin took 3/43, and Paul Stirling got 2/40 for Ireland.

(Ireland defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets)

Chasing 235, Ireland reached 235/3 in 45 overs, led by William Porterfield’s brilliant 108 off 116 balls, with seven fours and three sixes, earning him Player of the Match. Stirling added 52 off 57 balls, and their 118-run opening stand set the tone. Alex Cusack’s unbeaten 45 finished it off. Bangladesh’s bowlers, including Abdur Razzak and Shakib with one wicket each, couldn’t break through. Porterfield’s century and Ireland’s sharp bowling were too good, giving them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

On This Day - July 15, 1938 - Arthur Fagg Smashes Two Double-Centuries in a Match

On July 15, 1938, Kent’s 23-year-old Arthur Fagg made cricket history in a County Championship match against Essex in Colchester, becoming the first player to score two double-centuries in a first-class game. In Kent’s first innings, he smashed 244 off 295 minutes with 31 fours, including a century before lunch. In the second innings, he scored an unbeaten 202 in just 170 minutes with 27 fours, leading Kent to declare at 313/1. Kent made 429 in their first innings, with Gerry Chalk scoring 61. Essex replied with 350, led by Tom Pearce’s unbeaten 137, while Doug Wright took 7/107.

(Arthur Fagg scored twin double-centuries in a match)

Fagg and Peter Sunnucks (82) shared a 283-run stand in the second innings. Essex, chasing 393, reached 8/2 in 3.3 overs before the match ended in a draw. Fagg’s feat, despite recovering from rheumatic fever, is still rare, with only Angelo Perera matching it in 2019. Kent earned four points, and Fagg’s brilliance made the match unforgettable, showing his incredible talent and heart.