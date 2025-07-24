On This Day in Cricket - July 24

With the date coming to July 24, cricket history marks several notable events. In 1958, England’s Ted Dexter, Ray Illingworth, and Raman Subba Row debuted against New Zealand at Old Trafford, contributing to a dominant innings victory. South Africa’s Alan Melville, in 1947, scored his fourth consecutive Test century at Lord’s against England. In 1931, George Gunn, aged 52, scored 183 for Notts, with his son adding an unbeaten 100. Fred Tate, born in 1867, played his sole Test in 1902, marked by a dropped catch in a narrow Ashes loss. Australian Jack Moroney, born in 1917, later scored twin centuries in a Test.

On This Day - July 24, 1981 - Doug Bollinger Was Born Today in Australia

Playing for the Australian team, Doug Bollinger, born July 24, 1981, in Sydney, left a memorable mark as a lively left-arm fast bowler. Known as "Doug the Rug" for his hair transplant, he brought energy and humour to the squad. Bollinger debuted in Test cricket in 2009 against South Africa at Sydney, playing 12 Tests and taking 50 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, with a best of 5/28. In ODIs, he played 39 matches, claiming 62 wickets at an average of 23.90, with a best of 5/35.

(Doug Bollinger was born on July 24, 1981)

He also featured in nine T20Is, taking nine wickets. His swing and angle troubled batsmen, and his quirky personality shone, like when he mistakenly kissed the sponsor’s logo instead of Australia’s crest. Starting in Sydney park cricket, Bollinger honed his raw action to become a key bowler for New South Wales, taking 411 wickets in 124 first-class matches. He also played for teams like Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, grabbing 37 wickets in 27 matches. Named in the ICC’s Test and ODI teams of 2010, he retired in 2018 after a vibrant career, leaving a legacy as a spirited and effective bowler.

On This Day - July 24, 2022 - Avesh Khan Makes his ODI Debut for India

Marking his start in the ODIs, Avesh Khan debuted for India in a thrilling match against West Indies on July 24, 2022, at Port of Spain. West Indies batted first, posting 311/6 in 50 overs, led by Shai Hope’s 115 off 135 balls and Nicholas Pooran’s 74 off 77. Shardul Thakur took 3/54 for India. Chasing 312, India faced early setbacks, losing Shikhar Dhawan (13) and Shubman Gill (43).

(Avesh Khan made his ODI Debut on July 24, 2022)

Shreyas Iyer’s 63 and Sanju Samson’s 54 kept hopes alive, but Axar Patel’s unbeaten 64 off 35, with three fours and five sixes, sealed a dramatic two-wicket win with two balls to spare. Axar, also taking 1/40, earned Player of the Match. Avesh, bowling six overs for 54 runs without a wicket, showed promise despite no scalps. West Indies’ Kyle Mayers took 2/48, but India’s depth shone. The victory gave India a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This cliffhanger showcased India’s bench strength, with Axar’s explosive batting overshadowing Hope’s century in his 100th ODI.

On This Day - July 24, 2013 - Ambati Rayudu Makes his ODI Debut

India specialist number 4 batter Ambati Rayudu made his ODI debut on July 24, 2013, in a comfortable win against Zimbabwe in Harare. Zimbabwe, batting first after India chose to field, scored 228/7 in 50 overs. Sikandar Raza led with 82 off 112 balls, while Elton Chigumbura added an unbeaten 43. Amit Mishra shone with 3/43, supported by Vinay Kumar, Mohammed Shami, and Jaydev Unadkat, each taking a wicket. India chased 229 in 44.5 overs, finishing at 230/4, powered by Virat Kohli’s 115 off 108 balls, with 13 fours and a six, earning him Player of the Match.

(Ambati Rayudu made his ODI Debut on July 24, 2013)

Rayudu, in his first ODI, scored an unbeaten 63 off 84 balls, anchoring the chase with a 159-run partnership alongside Kohli. Early wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (17) and Rohit Sharma (20) didn’t deter India, as Rayudu’s composed knock ensured a six-wicket victory with 31 balls to spare. Prosper Utseya took 2/34 for Zimbabwe, but their bowling couldn’t stop India’s steady chase. Rayudu’s debut fifty marked an emotional milestone, helping India take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in a clinical performance.

On This Day - July 24, 2019 - England gets All-Out for 85 Runs against Ireland

Getting all out for just 85 runs, England faced a shocking start on Day 1 of their Test match against Ireland at Lord’s on July 24, 2019. Tim Murtagh’s 5/13 in nine overs tore through England’s batting, dismissing Rory Burns (6), Jason Roy (5), Joe Root (2), and others in just 23.4 overs. Mark Adair (3/32) and Boyd Rankin (2/5) added to the collapse, with Sam Curran’s 18 the top score. Ireland, in reply, reached 207 all out in 58.2 overs, led by Andy Balbirnie’s 55 off 69 balls. Sam Curran (3/28), Stuart Broad (3/60), and Olly Stone (3/29) kept England in the game.

(England was all-out for 85 runs against England in the first innings)

Paul Stirling scored 36, but Ireland’s lower order faltered. By stumps, England’s second innings began at 0/0, with Jack Leach and Rory Burns unbeaten. The day saw 20 wickets fall, a rare feat, as Ireland’s bowlers exploited a seam-friendly pitch. England’s dismal first innings put them on the back foot, but their bowlers fought back to limit Ireland’s lead to 122 runs, setting up a challenging Day 2 in a match that highlighted Ireland’s potential and England’s early struggles.

On This Day - July 24, 2012 - Sri Lanka defeats India by 9 Wickets

During the 2nd ODI in Hambantota on July 24, 2012, Sri Lanka crushed India by nine wickets in a one-sided affair. India, batting first after winning the toss, collapsed to 138 all out in 33.3 overs. Gautam Gambhir top-scored with 65 off 96 balls, but the rest struggled against a fiery Sri Lankan attack. Thisara Perera, earning Player of the Match, took 3/19, while Angelo Mathews also claimed 3/14, and Lasith Malinga grabbed 2/36. Sri Lanka chased the modest 139 in just 19.5 overs, finishing at 139/1.

(Sri Lanka defeated India by 9 wickets)

Upul Tharanga’s unbeaten 59 off 60 balls and Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 50 off 49 powered a 119-run opening stand. Ravichandran Ashwin took the only wicket, dismissing Dilshan for 1/18. India’s bowlers, including Zaheer Khan (0/39) and Umesh Yadav (0/38), couldn’t break through, with 24 extras adding to their woes. The match, part of a five-match series, levelled the contest at 1-1. Perera’s all-round show, including two catches, and Sri Lanka’s dominant batting exposed India’s struggles on a pace-friendly pitch, wrapping up the chase with 181 balls to spare in a swift 85 minutes.

On This Day - July 24, 2005 - Australia defeats England by 239 Runs

Starting the Ashes 2005 with a win, Australia dominated England in the 1st Test at Lord’s, ending on July 24, 2005, with a 239-run victory. Australia, batting first, scored 190 in 40.2 overs, with Justin Langer’s 40 leading the way. Steve Harmison’s 5/43 kept England in the game. England’s reply was dismal, collapsing to 155 in 48.1 overs, as Glenn McGrath’s 5/53, earning him Player of the Match, and Brett Lee’s 3/47 tore through their batting. Kevin Pietersen, on debut, top-scored with 57. Australia’s second innings saw 384, driven by Michael Clarke’s 91 and Damien Martyn’s 65, despite Harmison’s 3/54.

(Australia defeated England by 239 runs)

Set a daunting 420, England crumbled to 180 in 58.1 overs. Pietersen’s unbeaten 64 was a lone bright spot, but McGrath’s 4/29 and Shane Warne’s 4/64 sealed their fate. Marcus Trescothick (44) and Andrew Strauss (37) offered early resistance, but England’s middle order faltered. Australia’s bowlers, led by McGrath’s nine wickets in the match, outclassed England, giving Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in a commanding performance that set the tone for the Ashes.

On This Day - July 24, 2024 - Texas Super Kings defeats MI New York by 9 Wickets

In the Eliminator match of Major League Cricket on July 24, 2024, Texas Super Kings thrashed MI New York by nine wickets in Dallas. MI New York, batting first after Texas won the toss, posted 163/8 in 20 overs. Rashid Khan’s explosive 55 off 30 balls, with four fours and four sixes, and Monank Patel’s 48 off 41 kept them competitive. Marcus Stoinis (2/18) and Aaron Hardie (2/22) led Texas’s bowling. Texas Super Kings chased 164 in just 18.3 overs, finishing at 167/1.

(Texas Super Kings defeated MI New York by 9 wickets)

Faf du Plessis, earning Player of the Match, smashed 72 off 47 balls, including six fours and three sixes, while Devon Conway’s unbeaten 51 off 43 and Aaron Hardie’s unbeaten 40 off 22 sealed the deal. Their 101-run opening stand set the tone, with Nosthush Kenjige’s 1/24 being New York’s only wicket and Texas’s batting firepower overwhelmed New York’s bowlers, including Trent Boult (0/50) and Rashid Khan (0/22). The victory propelled Texas Super Kings forward in the tournament, showcasing their dominance with 9 balls to spare in a clinical chase, while New York’s campaign ended despite a spirited batting effort.