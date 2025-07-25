On This Day in Cricket - July 25

With the date July 25 marking significant cricket history, several notable events unfolded. In 2011, the 2000th Test saw England’s Kevin Pietersen score a double-century against India at Lord’s, though India faced defeat. In 1999, New Zealand secured their first Test win at Lord’s, led by Chris Cairns’ 6 for 77. In 1997, a dropped catch at Headingley cost England dearly as Australia’s Matthew Elliott and Ricky Ponting piled on runs. In 1957, Peter Loader’s hat-trick powered England to an innings victory over the West Indies. In 1900, Gilbert Jessop smashed two centuries in a single match for Gloucestershire.

On This Day - July 25, 2011 - Test Cricket Reaches Milestone as 2000th Match Produces a Result

Lord’s was electric on July 25, 2011, as the 2000th Test match in cricket history wrapped up with England steamrolling India by 196 runs. The stands were packed, fans soaking in the weight of the moment during India’s 2011 tour. India won the toss and chose to bowl, banking on early swing, but England made them pay. Kevin Pietersen was a force of nature, carving out an unbeaten 202 with shots that echoed through the ground, while Jonathan Trott’s stubborn 70 kept things steady.

(India played against England in the 2000th Test Match)

Praveen Kumar fought hard for India, snagging five wickets, but England’s 474/8 declared was a mountain. India’s reply was shaky, limping to 286, with Rahul Dravid’s unbeaten 103 a lone beacon of class. Stuart Broad’s four wickets tore through their top order. England’s second innings, declared at 269/6, saw Matt Prior blaze an unbeaten 103, setting India a near-impossible 458. Suresh Raina’s gutsy 78 and VVS Laxman’s 56 weren’t enough as James Anderson’s five wickets sent India to 261. Pietersen took Player of the Match, and England’s 1-0 series lead felt like a statement.

On This Day - July 25, 2021 - Prithvi Shaw Makes His T20 Debut for India

Colombo’s steamy evening on July 25, 2021, saw Prithvi Shaw step up for his T20I debut against Sri Lanka, but the young gun flopped, out for a duck. Still, India rallied, clinching a 38-run win to kick off the three-match series with a 1-0 lead. Sri Lanka chose to bowl, and India managed 164/5 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav dazzled with a 50 off 34 balls, stroking the ball like a painter, while Shikhar Dhawan’s 46 off 36 held the innings together. Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera nabbed two wickets each, keeping Sri Lanka in the hunt.

(Prithvi Shaw made his debut on July 25, 2021)

But their chase was a mess, crumbling to 126 in 18.3 overs. Charith Asalanka’s 44 off 26 sparkled briefly, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 4/22, with a swing that danced, stole the show and earned him Player of the Match. Deepak Chahar’s two wickets and Yuzvendra Chahal’s one piled on the pressure. India’s bowlers and fielders turned a modest score into a fortress, showing why they’re T20 giants. Shaw’s stumble faded into the background as India’s teamwork shone, proving they could win with grit and precision, setting a fiery tone for the series.

On This Day - July 25, 2024 - Texas Super Kings Defeats MI New York by 9 Wickets

Dallas was buzzing on July 25, 2024, as Texas Super Kings obliterated MI New York by nine wickets in the Major League Cricket Eliminator, storming through with a performance that screamed dominance. MI New York batted first after Texas won the toss, scraping to 163/8 in 20 overs. Rashid Khan’s 55 off 30 balls, a whirlwind of fours and sixes, and Monank Patel’s 48 off 41 gave them something to defend. But Marcus Stoinis (2/18) and Aaron Hardie (2/22) kept things tight, choking MI’s flow.

(Texas Super Kings defeated MI New York by 9 Wickets)

Then came the chase, and Texas made it look easy, knocking off 167/1 in 18.3 overs with 9 balls left. Faf du Plessis, Player of the Match, smashed 72 off 47, his six fours and three sixes pure class, while Devon Conway’s unbeaten 51 off 43 anchored the 101-run opening stand. Aaron Hardie’s unbeaten 40 off 22 was the cherry on top. MI’s bowlers, like Trent Boult (0/50) and Rashid Khan (0/22), got hammered, with only Nosthush Kenjige (1/24) making a dent.

On This Day - July 25, 2021 - Josh Baker Makes His Royal London One-Day Cup Debut

Worcestershire’s ground was alive on July 25, 2021, as they snatched a heart-pounding three-wicket win over Kent in the Royal London One-Day Cup, marking Josh Baker’s List A debut. Kent batted first after Worcestershire chose to field, piling on 322/7 in 50 overs. George Munsey’s 108 off 113 balls was pure artistry, and Harry Finch’s 84 off 79 added muscle. Ed Barnard’s two wickets gave Worcestershire a lifeline, but the target felt like a mountain.

(Josh Baker during the Royal London One-Day Cup Match)

Chasing 323, Worcestershire scraped to 323/7 in 49.1 overs, with Joe Leach’s blistering 88 off 51 balls flipping the game and Jack Haynes’ 77 off 89 keeping hope alive. Matt Quinn and James Logan grabbed two wickets each for Kent, but Worcestershire’s late surge, fueled by Leach’s fire, sealed the deal with 5 balls left. Baker, the debutant, bowled 9 overs, snagging 1 wicket for 48 runs, a tidy effort in a high-scoring clash. This Group 1 thriller earned Worcestershire 2 points, leaving Kent with nothing.

On This Day - July 25, 2009 - Hampshire Defeats Sussex by 6 Wickets to Win the Friends Provident Trophy

Lord’s was the stage on July 25, 2009, when Hampshire outclassed Sussex by six wickets to lift the Friends Provident Trophy in a final that felt like a coronation. Sussex, batting first, stumbled to 219/9 in 50 overs after a horror start at 43/4. Michael Yardy’s unbeaten 92 off 127 balls was a gritty fight, but Dominic Cork’s 4/41, ripping through the top order, earned him Player of the Match. Imran Tahir’s two wickets added salt to Sussex’s wounds. Hampshire’s chase was a breeze, hitting 221/4 in 40.3 overs with 57 balls to spare.

(Hampshire defeated Sussex by 6 wickets)

Jimmy Adams’ 55 off 65 balls set the tone, with Michael Lumb’s 38 and Chris Benham’s unbeaten 37 keeping things smooth. Luke Wright’s three wickets gave Sussex a glimmer, but Hampshire’s cool heads prevailed. Cork’s early strikes and Hampshire’s steady batting turned the final into a clinic, overshadowing Yardy’s lone stand. The victory was a high point for Hampshire’s 2009 season, their balanced attack and composed chase proving too much for Sussex.

On This Day - July 25, 2007 - Sri Lanka Defeats Bangladesh by 39 Runs

Colombo’s air was thick with tension on July 25, 2007, as Sri Lanka wrapped up a 3-0 series whitewash against Bangladesh with a 39-run win in the third ODI. Bangladesh chose to bowl, holding Sri Lanka to 196 in 39.5 overs. Jehan Mubarak’s 72 off 82 balls dragged them from a shaky 61/4, while Abdur Razzak’s three wickets and debutant Mahmudullah’s two kept things tight. Chasing 197 in a 40-over game, Bangladesh fell apart at 157 in 37.1 overs. Tamim Iqbal’s 54 off 73 showed fight, but Sanath Jayasuriya’s 4/14, a spell that earned him Player of the Series, plus two wickets each from Farveez Maharoof and Nuwan Kulasekara, crushed their hopes.

(Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 39 runs)

Mubarak’s grit won him Player of the Match. Bangladesh’s sloppy fielding, with dropped catches, let Sri Lanka off the hook, and Jayasuriya’s magic sealed the deal. This match, part of Bangladesh’s 2007 tour, was all about Sri Lanka’s dominance, their bowlers owning the conditions and their batsmen pouncing on mistakes. The whitewash was a brutal lesson for Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka’s blend of individual brilliance and team grit shone through.

On This Day - July 25, 2002 - Nasser Hussain Starts the India-England Series with a Century

Lord’s felt alive on July 25, 2002, as England took charge on day one of the first Test against India, ending at 257/4. Choosing to bat, England lost Michael Vaughan for a duck to Zaheer Khan’s early strike. Nasser Hussain, unbeaten on 120, played like a man possessed, his century a mix of grit and flair, while John Crawley’s 64 built a 145-run stand for the fourth wicket. Mark Butcher’s 29 and Graham Thorpe’s quick 4 fell to Anil Kumble and Khan, but Hussain, with Alec Stewart’s unbeaten 19, kept India chasing shadows.

(Nasser Hussain scored a century on the first day of the match)

Khan’s two wickets, plus one each from Kumble and Virender Sehwag, couldn’t stop England’s 3.42 runs per over across 90 overs. Hussain’s knock was a captain’s masterclass, picking apart India’s bowling on a good track. The day set England up to dominate, their intent clear from Hussain’s blade. India, on their 2002 tour, needed a miracle to claw back after England’s batsmen, led by Hussain’s steely resolve, laid a foundation that screamed control and ambition.

On This Day - July 25, 2001 - Sri Lanka Defeats New Zealand by 5 Wickets

Colombo’s heat didn’t slow Sri Lanka on July 25, 2001, as they chased down 237 to beat New Zealand by five wickets in the Coca-Cola Cup, with 9 balls to spare. New Zealand, batting first after winning the toss, reached 236/8 in 50 overs, with Nathan Astle’s 54 off 67 and Adam Parore’s unbeaten 37. Kumar Dharmasena’s three wickets and Russel Arnold’s two kept them in check.

(Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets)

Sri Lanka’s chase hit a wall at 27/4, but Arnold’s unbeaten 91 off 116, pure heart and skill, and Suresh Perera’s 56 not out, alongside Marvan Atapattu’s 66, turned it around with a 110-run fifth-wicket stand. Kyle Mills grabbed two wickets for New Zealand, but Arnold’s all-round show (2/22 and 91 not out) won him Player of the Match. The tri-series clash showed Sri Lanka’s fight, their middle order digging deep to snatch 2 points.