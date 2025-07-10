On This Day in Cricket - July 10

July 10 marks iconic cricket moments. In 1949, Sunil Gavaskar, India’s batting legend with 34 Test centuries, was born. In 1976, Brian Close and John Edrich bravely faced a ferocious West Indies pace attack at Old Trafford, surviving a harrowing session. In 2019, New Zealand clinched a dramatic World Cup semi-final win over India, sealed by Martin Guptill’s crucial run-out of MS Dhoni. In 1975, Scott Styris, New Zealand’s versatile all-rounder who later scored a Test century on debut, was born. In 1884, rain frustrated the first day of Test cricket at Old Trafford, a familiar setback for the venue.

On This Day - July 10, 2019 - Martin Guptill’s Throw Ends India’s 2019 ODI World Cup Hopes

The 2019 World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford was pure drama, stretching into July 10 when rain pushed it to the reserve day. New Zealand, batting first after calling the toss right, scratched out 239/8 in 50 overs. Kane Williamson’s cool-headed 67 and Ross Taylor’s stubborn 74 were the glue, even as Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 3/43 kept India in the fight. India’s chase of 240 started like a nightmare as they were 5/3 in no time, with Matt Henry (3/37) and Trent Boult (2/42) bowling thunderbolts.

(India was knocked out by New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup Semi-Finals)

Then Ravindra Jadeja, all fire and flair, smashed 77 off 59 balls, cracking four fours and four sixes. MS Dhoni, the old warrior, ground out 50, and their 116-run stand had India dreaming. But then came Guptill’s moment, a dart of a throw to run out Dhoni, leaving India at 221 in 49.3 overs, 18 runs shy. Henry got Player of the Match for his fiery spell, but Guptill’s split-second brilliance broke a billion hearts. Jadeja’s fight, Dhoni’s grit, but it wasn’t enough. New Zealand marched to the final, and India’s World Cup hopes dissolved in one cruel, unforgettable moment.

On This Day - July 10, 1949 - Sunil Gavaskar Was Born Today in India

On July 10, 1949, in a bustling Mumbai hospital, Sunil Gavaskar was born, a boy who would grow up to carry Indian cricket on his shoulders and was a batting genius, plain and simple. From 1971 to 1987, he played 125 Tests, racking up 10,122 runs at 51.12, with 34 centuries that broke records and 45 fifties. His unbeaten 236 was a masterpiece, but it was his battles against the West Indies’ pace demons, averaging over 70, that made jaws drop. In 108 ODIs, he scored 3,092 runs at 35.13, with a century and 27 fifties.

(Sunil Gavaskar was born on 10th July, 1949)

Gavaskar’s game was all about technique as compact, calm, and unbreakable, like a wall against the fiercest bowlers. He gave India pride, captaining with 732 runs in one Test series and playing 106 Tests without missing a beat. After retiring, he became cricket’s voice by commentating, analysing, even running the ICC’s cricket committee and, his slow 1975 World Cup knock raised eyebrows, but Gavaskar’s legacy is untouchable. He showed India they could stand tall, inspiring kids to pick up a bat and dream of greatness.

On This Day - July 10, 1975 - Scott Styris Was Born Today in Australia

Born on July 10, 1975, in Brisbane, Scott Styris chose to wear New Zealand’s black cap and became a fan favourite. This guy could do it all, bat, bowl, and win hearts. In 29 Tests, he scored 1,586 runs at 36.04, with five centuries, including a cracking 107 on debut against West Indies in 2002. In 188 ODIs, he piled up 4,483 runs at 32.48, with four centuries, 28 fifties, and 137 wickets, his 6/25 a career highlight. In 31 T20Is, he added 578 runs and 18 wickets. A knee injury turned him from seamer to batsman, but his bowling stayed sneaky-good.

(Scott Styris was born on July 10, 1975)

His 2007 World Cup, with 499 runs at 83, was pure clutch. Styris ruled T20 leagues, too, playing for Chennai Super Kings and Middlesex, scoring 4,020 runs and taking 125 wickets in 201 T20s. His Vitality Blast stats are 1,676 runs, 53 wickets which showed his spark. His last Test was a flop, but his big-hitting and clever bowling lit up games. Retiring from Tests in 2008, he focused on T20s and later commentating, leaving a legacy of grit and Kiwi spirit.

On This Day - July 10, 2013 - Ashton Agar Makes His Test Debut for Australia

The 2013 Ashes kicked off on July 10 at Trent Bridge, and a 19-year-old named Ashton Agar stole the show. Batting at No. 11 on debut, he blasted 98 off 101 balls, 12 fours, two sixes, falling just shy of a century. With Phil Hughes’ unbeaten 81, he dragged Australia from 117/9 to 280, giving James Anderson’s 5/85 a real scare. England limped to 215 in reply, thanks to Peter Siddle’s 5/50. In their second dig, England made 375, with Ian Bell’s 109 and Kevin Pietersen’s 64, despite Agar’s 2/82.

(Ashton Agar made his test debut on July 10, 2013)

Chasing 311, Australia got to 296, with Brad Haddin’s 71 and Agar’s scrappy 14. Anderson’s 5/73, including Agar’s wicket, sealed England’s 14-run win. Agar’s 98 was a record for a No. 11 on debut, a fearless knock that turned heads. His bowling was raw, but that innings? Pure magic. The match was an Ashes classic, and Agar’s near-century showed cricket’s knack for throwing up heroes when you least expect them, even if Australia fell just short.

On This Day - July 10, 2017 - Zimbabwe Defeats Sri Lanka by 3-2 in the ODI Series

July 10, 2017, was a day Zimbabwean cricket fans will never forget. In Hambantota, they sealed a 3-2 ODI series win over Sri Lanka, a massive upset. Choosing to field, Zimbabwe bowled tight, holding Sri Lanka to 203/8 in 50 overs. Asela Gunaratne’s unbeaten 59 off 81 and Danushka Gunathilaka’s 52 tried to steady the ship, but Sikandar Raza’s 3/21 and Graeme Cremer’s 2/23 were too good. Chasing 204, Zimbabwe made it look easy, reaching 204/7 in 38.1 overs. Hamilton Masakadza led with a silky 73 off 86, smashing nine fours and a six.

(Zimbabwe defeated Sri Lanka by 3-2 in the ODI Series)

Solomon Mire’s quick 43 and Tarisai Musakanda’s 37 kept the fire burning, and Raza’s unbeaten 27 off 27 closed it out. Akila Dananjaya took 4/47, but Sri Lanka’s fielding was a mess. Raza got Player of the Match for his all-round show, and Masakadza’s 258 series runs earned him Player of the Series. Musakanda’s diving catch and Zimbabwe’s tight bowling were the difference. Winning with 71 balls left, this was Zimbabwe’s first big series win in ages, a moment of pure joy.

On This Day - July 10, 2024 - Jamie Smith Makes His Test Debut for England

On July 10, 2024, Jamie Smith stepped onto Lord’s as a Test debutant, and boy, did he deliver. England crushed West Indies by an innings and 114 runs, and Smith was a big part of it. His 70 off 119 balls with eight fours, two sixes helped England to 371, alongside Zak Crawley’s 76, Ollie Pope’s 57, and Joe Root’s 68. Jayden Seales’ 럼4/77 was West Indies’ best effort. West Indies then imploded to 121, with Gus Atkinson’s 7/45, including Kraigg Brathwaite’s scalp, tearing them apart. Their second innings was barely better at 136, with Gudakesh Motie’s unbeaten 31 a small highlight.

(Jamie Smith made his test debut on 10 July, 2024)

Atkinson’s 5/61 and James Anderson’s 3/32 finished it off. Smith’s sharp keeping, snagging key catches, matched his batting flair. Atkinson’s 12-wicket haul won him Player of the Match, but Smith’s cool head at 23 screamed future star. England’s bowlers exposed West Indies’ fragility, and Smith’s all-round game with bat and gloves helped them dominate. It was a debut to remember, showing England’s depth and giving fans a new name to cheer for.

On This Day - July 10, 2022 - Suryakumar Yadav Scored T20 Century Against England

Suryakumar Yadav was a one-man fireworks show on July 10, 2022, at Trent Bridge, but India still fell 17 runs short in the 3rd T20I against England. England, batting first after the toss, blasted 215/7, with Dawid Malan’s 77 off 39 with six fours, five sixes and Liam Livingstone’s unbeaten 42 setting the tone. Ravi Bishnoi (2/30) and Harshal Patel (2/35) fought back for India. Chasing 216, India made 198/9, with Yadav’s unreal 117 off 55 balls with 14 fours, six sixes, almost pulling it off. Shreyas Iyer’s 28 helped, but losing Rohit Sharma (11), Rishabh Pant (1), and Virat Kohli (11) early hurt.

(Suryakumar Yadav scored a century against England)

Reece Topley’s 3/22, including Sharma and Pant, got him Player of the Match, with David Willey and Chris Jordan grabbing two wickets each. Yadav’s 100-run stand with Iyer was electric, but England’s bowlers stayed just tight enough. Yadav’s knock was pure magic, blending grace and power, but England’s early strikes and cool heads won the day. It was a chase that had fans on edge, and Yadav’s century was a gem in a tough loss.

On This Day - July 10, 2022 - New Zealand Defeats Ireland by 1 Wicket

July 10, 2022, at Malahide, Dublin, was when Michael Bracewell became a New Zealand hero. Ireland posted 300/9, thanks to Harry Tector’s brilliant 113 off 117 with 14 fours, three sixes and with Curtis Campher’s 43 and Simi Singh’s 30 adding grit. Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner took two wickets each. Chasing 301, New Zealand were in deep trouble at 120/5, with Martin Guptill’s 51 the only bright spot early. Then Bracewell, at No. 7, played the innings of his life, which was an unbeaten 127 off 82 balls, with 10 fours and seven sixes.

(New Zealand defeated Ireland by 1 wicket)

Ish Sodhi’s 25 backed him up as New Zealand hit 305/9 in 49.5 overs, winning with one ball left. Campher’s 3/49 and Mark Adair’s 2/43 kept Ireland close, but Bracewell was unstoppable and he earned Player of the Match for a knock that turned despair into triumph. The game was a nail-biter, with every ball a heart-pounding moment. Bracewell’s fearless hitting and cool head showed why cricket’s chases are the stuff of legend, leaving Ireland gutted and New Zealand fans roaring.