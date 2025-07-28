On This Day in Cricket - July 28

The day of July 28 marked significant cricket milestones. In 1936, legendary allrounder Garry Sobers was born, later setting a Test record with 365 not out. In 1977, Ian Botham debuted for England, taking five Australian wickets. West Indies secured a seven-wicket win over England in 1991, with Richie Richardson’s 104. In 2003, Graeme Smith’s 277 led South Africa against England. Stuart Broad reached 500 Test wickets in 2020 against West Indies. Eddie Paynter and Richard Moore scored triple-centuries in 1937. Enid Bakewell’s 118 powered England to the 1973 women’s World Cup victory. South Africa won a Test series in Sri Lanka in 2014.

On This Day - July 28, 2024 - Steve Smith Leads Washington Freedom to Maiden MLC Title

On July 28, 2024, Washington Freedom lit up Dallas, snagging their first Major League Cricket title by steamrolling the San Francisco Unicorns by 96 runs and they batted first, racking up 207/5 in 20 overs, with Steve Smith stealing the show. His 88 off 52 balls, packed with seven fours and six massive sixes, was a sight to behold, pure class mixed with raw power, earning him Player of the Match. Glenn Maxwell kept the party going with a quick 40 off 22, while Mukhtar Ahmed’s unbeaten 19 off 9 and Obus Pienaar’s 13 not out off 9 gave a final kick.

(Washington Freedom with the MLC Title)

Pat Cummins, leading the Unicorns, nabbed 2/35 but couldn’t stop the bleeding. Chasing 208, the Unicorns tanked, bowled out for 111 in 16 overs. Finn Allen’s 13 off 13 and Josh Inglis’s 18 off 11 started well, but Marco Jansen’s 3/28 and Rachin Ravindra’s 3/23 ripped them apart. Andrew Tye’s 2/12 and Saurabh Netravalkar’s 1/33 finished it off, with Carmi le Roux’s 20 off 19 as their only fight. Washington’s killer season, with just one loss, was epic, and Travis Head’s steady brilliance bagged him Player of the Series.

On This Day - July 28, 2021 - Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes his T20 Debut for India

On July 28, 2021, Ruturaj Gaikwad got his big break, debuting for India in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. The kid held his own, cracking 21 off 18 balls at a strike rate of 116.66, helping India scrape to 132/5 in 20 overs on a tough, slow pitch. Shikhar Dhawan’s hard-fought 40 off 42 and Devdutt Padikkal’s 29 off 23 kept things together, but Sanju Samson’s 7 off 13 was a poor show. Sri Lanka’s chase was a nail-biter, with Dhananjaya de Silva’s unbeaten 40 off 34 stealing Player of the Match honors.

(Ruturaj Gaikwad made his T20 Debut on 28 July 2021)

Minod Bhanuka’s 36 off 31 kept them in it, and Chamika Karunaratne’s 12 off 6, with a huge six, clinched a four-wicket win with two balls left, tying the series at 1-1. Akila Dananjaya’s 2/29 and Wanindu Hasaranga’s 1/30 kept India quiet. Kuldeep Yadav’s 2/30 was India’s best bowling effort, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipping in a wicket. Gaikwad showed he’s got the goods, but Sri Lanka’s tight bowling and de Silva’s cool head ruled the day.

On This Day - July 28, 1978 - Jacob Oram was Born Today in Manawatu

Born on July 28, 1978, in Manawatu, New Zealand, Jacob Oram was a giant in every sense, standing 1.98m tall and shining as an all-rounder from 2001 to 2012. His big-hitting batting and zippy medium-fast bowling were a lifeline for New Zealand. In 33 Tests, he smashed 1780 runs at 36.32, including five centuries, with a top score of 133. He also snagged 60 wickets at 33.05, with a best of 4/41. In 160 ODIs, Oram racked up 2434 runs at 24.09, including a wild 101* off 72 balls against Australia, and took 173 wickets at 29.17, with a best of 5/26.

(Jacob Oram was born on July 28, 1978)

In 36 T20Is, he blasted 474 runs at a 139.82 strike rate and grabbed 19 wickets. Injuries to his feet and back couldn’t stop him from starring in the 2006-07 CB Series and 2007 World Cup, averaging 33 with the bat and 25 with the ball and in the IPL, he played 18 games for teams like Chennai Super Kings, scoring 106 runs and taking 9 wickets. After quitting Tests in 2009 to focus on shorter formats, Oram became New Zealand’s bowling coach, passing on his grit and know-how.

On This Day - July 28, 1936 - Garry Sobers was Born Today in Barbados

Born on July 28, 1936, in Barbados, Garry Sobers is cricket’s gold standard for all-rounders, a legend whose magic still dazzles. From 1954 to 1974, he played 93 Tests for the West Indies, piling up 8032 runs at a jaw-dropping 57.78, with 26 centuries, including a record-smashing 365* against Pakistan in 1958. His silky left-hand batting was only half the story as he bowled left-arm fast-medium, orthodox, and wrist-spin, nabbing 235 wickets at 34.03, with a best of 6/73 and his 109 Test catches proved he was a wizard in the field, especially close-in.

(Garry Sobers was born on July 28, 1936)

In his only ODI, he took 1/31. Across 383 first-class matches, Sobers scored 28,314 runs and took 1043 wickets. Leading the West Indies in 39 Tests, his gutsy calls, like a bold declaration that backfired, showed his fearless heart and his 1968 feat of smashing six sixes in an over off Malcolm Nash is pure legend. Sobers also starred for Nottinghamshire and South Australia, and dabbled in golf, soccer, and basketball. Knighted in 1975, Sobers was called cricket’s greatest talent by Don Bradman, and his legacy still burns bright.

On This Day - July 28, 1977 - Ian Botham Makes his Test Debut for England

On July 28, 1977, Ian Botham crashed onto the Test scene like a thunderbolt, debuting for England against Australia in the third Test at Nottingham and at 21, he was all fire, tearing through Australia’s first innings with 5/74 to bowl them out for 243. His raw pace took out big names, including Greg Chappell, caught out by a wild delivery. Batting at No. 8, Botham chipped in a scrappy 25 off 61 balls, helping England post 364, thanks to Geoff Boycott’s 107 and Alan Knott’s 135.

(Ian Botham made his Test Debut on July 28, 1977)

In Australia’s second innings, Botham bowled 25 tight overs without a wicket, but his pressure kept them to 309. England chased 189 with ease, winning by seven wickets, with Botham sitting it out in the dugout. His in-your-face bowling and gutsy attitude had fans buzzing, marking him as a star in the making. That day in Nottingham was the first chapter of a legendary career, a sign of the all-round magic Botham would bring to English cricket for years to come.

On This Day - July 28, 2024 - Sri Lanka Women defeats India Women by 8 Wickets to win the Women's Asia Cup

On July 28, 2024, Sri Lanka Women pulled off a stunner in Dambulla, thrashing India Women by eight wickets to grab their first Women’s Asia Cup title. India managed 165/6 in 20 overs, with Smriti Mandhana’s classy 60 off 47 balls, including 10 fours, leading the way. Richa Ghosh’s quick 30 off 14 gave a late boost, while Shafali Verma’s 16 and Jemimah Rodrigues’s 29 chipped in, but Kavisha Dilhari’s 2/36 kept them in check. Sri Lanka chased 166 like champs, hitting 167/2 in 18.4 overs with eight balls left.

(Sri Lanka Women’s team with the Asia Cup Trophy)

Harshitha Samarawickrama’s unbeaten 69 off 51, with six fours and two sixes, earned her Player of the Match, while Chamari Athapaththu’s fiery 61 off 43, with nine fours and two sixes, set the tone. Dilhari’s unbeaten 30 off 16 wrapped it up. India’s bowlers, like Deepti Sharma with 1/30, couldn’t cope on a batter’s pitch. Coached by Rumesh Ratnayake, Sri Lanka played with fearless swagger, and Athapaththu’s brilliance snagged her Player of the Series. This epic chase was a game-changer, proving Sri Lanka’s depth in women’s cricket.

On This Day - July 28, 2013 - India defeats Zimbabwe by 7 Wickets

On July 28, 2013, India steamrolled Zimbabwe in the third ODI at Harare Sports Club, chasing down the target with 87 balls to spare for a seven-wicket win. Zimbabwe batted first, limping to 183 all out in 46 overs, with Hamilton Masakadza’s 38 off 53 and Sean Williams’s 45 off 53 showing some grit. Amit Mishra’s 4/47, picking off key wickets, earned him Player of the Match, while Mohammed Shami’s 2/25 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 1/39 kept the screws tight and India chased 184 with ease, hitting 187/3 in 35.3 overs.

(India defeated Zimbabwe by 7 wickets)

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 68 off 88, with five fours and a six, was the backbone, backed by Shikhar Dhawan’s 35 off 32 and Ambati Rayudu’s 33 off 54. Suresh Raina’s quick 28 not out off 18 sealed it and Zimbabwe’s bowlers, led by Michael Chinouya’s 1/36, couldn’t make a dent.

On This Day - July 28, 2012 - India defeats Sri Lanka by 5 Wickets

On July 28, 2012, India pulled off a heart-pounding five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third ODI at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. Sri Lanka posted a hefty 286/5 in 50 overs, with Angelo Mathews’ unbeaten 71 off 57 and Mahela Jayawardene’s 65 off 79 leading the charge and Kumar Sangakkara’s 73 off 95 added weight, but Zaheer Khan’s 2/39 kept them in check and India’s chase of 287 was a rollercoaster, anchored by Gautam Gambhir’s rock-solid 102 off 101 balls, with 10 fours.

(India defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets)

Virat Kohli’s 38 off 65 and MS Dhoni’s 31 off 49 kept things steady, while Suresh Raina’s unbeaten 65 off 45, with six fours and a six, earned him Player of the Match. Irfan Pathan’s unbeaten 34 off 31 clinched it at 288/5 in 49.4 overs, with two balls left. Lasith Malinga’s 2/60 wasn’t enough for Sri Lanka. India’s fight, driven by Gambhir’s ton and Raina’s late fireworks, gave them a 2-1 series lead in a high-stakes chase that had fans on edge.