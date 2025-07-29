On This Day in Cricket - July 29

When the calendar goes to July 29, cricket history shines. In 2006, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara set a Test record with a 624-run partnership in Colombo, leading Sri Lanka to a dominant win over South Africa. In 2001, Hamilton Masakadza, aged 17, became the first black African to score a Test century for Zimbabwe. In 2017, India crushed Sri Lanka by 304 runs in Galle, with Shikhar Dhawan’s 190 and Cheteshwar Pujara’s 153. In 1980, Bob Willis’ resilient batting saved England from defeat against West Indies. In 2018, Smriti Mandhana equalled the fastest women’s T20 fifty record.

On This Day - July 29, 2022 - Alzarri Joseph Makes his T20 Debut for West Indies

On a lively July 29, 2022, Alzarri Joseph charged into T20 Internationals for West Indies at Tarouba’s Brian Lara Stadium, facing a daunting Indian team. West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl, but India’s batters lit up the scoreboard with 190/6. Rohit Sharma’s classy 64 off 44 balls laid the foundation, while Dinesh Karthik’s explosive 41 not out off 19 balls earned him Player of the Match. Suryakumar Yadav’s 24 and 17 extras padded the total. Joseph, all fire and pace, snagged two wickets but leaked 46 runs in four overs, a tough T20 welcome.

(Alzarri Joseph made his T20 Debut on July 29, 2022)

Chasing 191, West Indies wilted to 122/8 on a spinner’s paradise. Shamarh Brooks scratched out 20, and Keemo Paul’s gritty 19 not out showed fight, but India’s spinners ruled. Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22), Ravi Bishnoi (2/26), and Ravindra Jadeja (1/26) strangled the chase, with Arshdeep Singh grabbing two wickets. Joseph’s debut flashed his raw talent, but India’s batting might and bowling smarts secured a 1-0 series lead. West Indies faced a steep climb, while Joseph’s potential promised bigger things for the future.

On This Day - July 29, 1997 - Wanindu Hasaranga Was Born Today

Born on July 29, 1997, in Galle, Wanindu Hasaranga has become Sri Lanka’s cricket dynamo, a thrilling allrounder who lights up the game. A bold right-hand batter and cunning legspinner, he debuted in 2017 and quickly stole hearts. In 79 T20Is, he’s smashed 712 runs at a strike rate of 128.98 and grabbed 131 wickets at a tight 15.41, with a best of 4/9. In ODIs, across 66 matches, he’s scored 1030 runs at a strike rate of 108.19 and taken 108 wickets at 24.06, including a stunning 7/19.

(Wanindu Hasaranga was born on July 29, 1997)

His four Tests brought 196 runs and four wickets, hinting at his potential. In first-class cricket, he’s racked up 2670 runs and 107 wickets, while in the IPL, he’s claimed 46 wickets in 37 games. His hat-trick on ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2017 made him a legend, only the third debutant to do it. Sidelined by injury for IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals still bet INR 5.25 crore on him in 2025. Hasaranga’s flair with bat, ball, and in the field makes him a T20 superstar, with fans buzzing for his next big moment.

On This Day - July 29, 1996 - Mark Watt Was Born Today in Edinburgh

Mark Watt, born July 29, 1996, in Edinburgh, is Scotland’s spin maestro, weaving magic with his left-arm bowling. Since his 2015 debut, he’s been a game-changer. In 80 ODIs, Watt’s snared 108 wickets at 27.25, with a best of 5/33, and scored 719 runs at 20.54, adding grit down the order. In T20Is, he’s taken 89 wickets in 77 matches at 21.12, with a fiery 5/27. His first-class record shows 32 wickets in 12 matches and 257 runs, while in List A, he’s got 129 wickets in 111 games.

(Mark Watt was born on July 29, 1996)

In T20s, he’s bagged 114 wickets in 117 matches. Watt’s 11 wickets in three ODIs in Aberdeen in 2022 and 20 wickets against Nepal and Namibia in 2023 powered Scotland to lead the World Cricket League Division 2. His clever “long ball” tactic against Australia in 2024 had everyone talking. Playing for Derbyshire, Desert Vipers, and Caribbean Tigers, Watt’s guile and cool head make him Scotland’s trump card. His spin keeps batters guessing, and his rise has fans dreaming of Scotland’s growing mark on the global stage, cheering his every delivery.

On This Day - July 29, 2023 - West Indies defeats India by 6 Wickets

On July 29, 2023, West Indies pulled off a cracking six-wicket win over India in the second ODI at Bridgetown’s Kensington Oval, levelling the series 1-1. India, sent in after West Indies won the toss, stumbled to 181 all out in 40.5 overs. Ishan Kishan’s stubborn 55 off 55 balls and Shubman Gill’s 34 gave some hope, but the rest folded. Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd were the stars, each grabbing three wickets, with Motie’s 3/36 and Shepherd’s 3/37 making the pitch talk.

(West Indies defeated India by 6 wickets)

Chasing 182, West Indies romped home in 36.4 overs, led by Shai Hope’s steady 63 not out off 80 balls, earning him Player of the Match. Keacy Carty’s unbeaten 48 off 65, with a 91-run stand alongside Hope, sealed it. Kyle Mayers chipped in with a lively 36. India’s Shardul Thakur fought with 3/42, but Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja couldn’t crack the code. This win broke West Indies’ four-year ODI drought against India, thrilling fans with their poise. It set up a blockbuster series decider, with both sides hungry for glory.

On This Day - July 29, 2021 - Sri Lanka defeats India by 7 Wickets

On July 29, 2021, Sri Lanka danced to a seven-wicket victory over India in the third T20I at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, clinching a 2-1 series win. India, batting first after winning the toss, crashed to 81/8 in 20 overs, undone by Sri Lanka’s spinners. Wanindu Hasaranga, celebrating his birthday, bowled a gem, taking 4/9, dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad (14) and Sanju Samson (0). Kuldeep Yadav’s plucky 23 not out was India’s lone highlight. Dasun Shanaka added 2/20, as India’s makeshift side struggled. Chasing 82, Sri Lanka cruised home in 14.3 overs, losing three wickets.

(Sri Lanka defeated India by 7 wickets)

Dhananjaya de Silva’s calm 23 not out and Hasaranga’s quick 14 not out sealed the deal, with Minod Bhanuka scoring 18. India’s Rahul Chahar battled with 3/15, but the tiny target was no match. Hasaranga’s brilliance won him Player of the Match and Player of the Series. This triumph, Sri Lanka’s first T20I series win over India in 13 years, sent fans wild. India’s depleted squad couldn’t cope, making it a proud day for Sri Lanka, proving their mettle on home soil.

On This Day - July 29, 2017 - India defeats Sri Lanka by 304 Runs

On July 29, 2017, India crushed Sri Lanka by 304 runs in the first Test at Galle, storming to a 1-0 series lead. Batting first, India piled on 600, with Shikhar Dhawan’s blazing 190 off 168 balls earning him Player of the Match. Cheteshwar Pujara’s steady 153 and Hardik Pandya’s 50 on debut added muscle. Nuwan Pradeep’s 6/132 was Sri Lanka’s only spark. Sri Lanka’s first innings folded at 291, with Dilruwan Perera’s unbeaten 92 and Angelo Mathews’ 83 showing grit. Ravindra Jadeja’s 3/67 kept them in check.

(India defeated Sri Lanka by 304 runs)

India declared at 240/3 in their second innings, Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 103 setting a mammoth 550-run target. Sri Lanka’s second innings hit 245, with Dimuth Karunaratne’s 97 and Niroshan Dickwella’s 67 fighting hard, but two players absent hurt sank them. Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets each, Ashwin’s 3/65 sealing the rout. India’s batting firepower and spin attack overwhelmed Sri Lanka on Galle’s tricky pitch. The win was all about India’s depth and set a fierce tone for the series, leaving fans in awe and Sri Lanka scrambling to respond in the next Test.

On This Day - July 29, 2012 - West Indies defeats New Zealand by 9 Wickets

From July 25-29, 2012, West Indies thumped New Zealand by nine wickets in the first Test at North Sound, grabbing a 1-0 series lead. New Zealand, batting first, made 351, led by Martin Guptill’s 97. Sunil Narine’s 5/132 won him Player of the Match. West Indies roared back with 522, powered by Chris Gayle’s electric 150 and Kieran Powell’s 134. Narsingh Deonarine’s 79 added depth, while Chris Martin took 3/134. New Zealand’s second innings reached 272, with Brendon McCullum’s 84 shining, but Kemar Roach’s 5/60 tore through them.

(West Indies defeated New Zealand by 9 wickets)

Chasing 102, West Indies cruised home in 19.3 overs, with Gayle’s unbeaten 64 off 49 balls and Powell’s 30 sealing it. Doug Bracewell nabbed the lone wicket. Narine’s spin and Roach’s pace, backed by a massive first-innings total, showed West Indies’ might. This victory ended a 16-year Test win drought against New Zealand, sending fans into a frenzy. New Zealand’s captain, Ross Taylor, admitted their batting needed work. The match was a bold statement of West Indies’ resurgence, blending flair and power to dominate their rivals in style.

On This Day - July 29, 2011 - India Gets England All-Out for 221 Runs on Day 1 of the Test Match

On July 29, 2011, India’s bowlers ruled Day 1 of the second Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, dismissing England for 221 in 68.4 overs. Winning the toss and opting to field, India struck early. Stuart Broad’s gutsy 64 off 66 balls and Andrew Strauss’ 32 kept England going. Praveen Kumar, Ishant Sharma, and Sreesanth each took three wickets, with Kumar’s 3/45 swinging the ball and Sharma’s 3/66 breaking the middle order. Sreesanth’s 3/77 got Jonathan Trott (4) and Kevin Pietersen (29).

(India got England all out for 221 on the first day of the match)

Harbhajan Singh’s 1/22 dismissed Broad. England slumped to 88/6 before Broad and Graeme Swann’s 73-run stand (Swann 28) pushed them past 200. India’s reply reached 24/1 in 15 overs by stumps, with Rahul Dravid (7*) and VVS Laxman (13*) holding firm after Abhinav Mukund’s duck. India’s pace attack thrived on the lively pitch, setting up a cracking contest. The day highlighted their bowling nous, but England’s bowlers loomed large for India’s batters. Fans were glued, sensing a thrilling Test ahead with both teams ready to slug it out.