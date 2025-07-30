On This Day in Cricket - July 30

When the calendar flips to July 30, cricket history shines with notable moments. In 1982, James Anderson, England’s future record-breaking fast bowler with 704 Test wickets, was born. In 1995, Dominic Cork claimed a Test hat-trick at Old Trafford, dismissing Richie Richardson, Junior Murray, and Carl Hooper to bowl England to victory over West Indies. On this day in 1914, Albert Trott, the only man to hit a ball over Lord’s pavilion, tragically died by suicide. In 1947, George Challenor, the first great Caribbean batter, passed away. In 1889, Charlie Absolom died in a tragic crane accident in Trinidad.

On This Day - July 30, 2005 - Suresh Raina Makes His ODI Debut for India

On a sticky July day in 2005, Suresh Raina, a kid from Uttar Pradesh with big dreams, walked out for his first ODI in Dambulla, kicking off the Indian Oil Cup against Sri Lanka. Rahul Dravid, cool-headed as ever, called heads and chose to bat, hoping to pile on runs. The pitch had other plans, though, and India scratched out 205/9 in 50 overs. Dravid’s 54 off 96 balls was the rock, with Venugopal Rao chipping in a solid 38. Virender Sehwag’s 14 came in a flash, and Zaheer Khan’s 20 down the order gave some late bite, but Muthiah Muralidaran’s tricky 3/33 kept things tight.

(Suresh Raina made his debut on July 30, 2005)

Sri Lanka chased it down like pros, hitting 209/7 in 48.2 overs for a three-wicket win. Sanath Jayasuriya, steady as a rock, stayed not out on 43 off 50, bagging Player of the Match. Marvan Atapattu’s 29 and Farveez Maharoof’s 23 not out closed it out. India’s bowlers, with Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh snagging two wickets each, gave it a go but couldn’t stop the Lankan surge. For Raina, it was a tough day as he was lbw for zero to Muralidaran. Still, Dravid saw fight in the lads, a spark for Raina’s road to becoming a star.

On This Day - July 30, 1991 - Heinrich Klaasen Was Born Today

On July 30, 1991, in Pretoria, South Africa, Heinrich Klaasen came into the world, ready to smash cricket balls into the stratosphere. A wicketkeeper with a bat like a cannon, Klaasen made waves in white-ball cricket. Tests weren’t his thing as with just 104 runs in four games, he retired from the format. But in ODIs, that’s where he ruled, stacking up 2,141 runs in 60 matches at a cracking 43.69 average. Four centuries, including a wild 174 off 83 balls against Australia in 2023, showed he could tear attacks apart. In 58 T20Is, he blasted 1,000 runs with a 141.84 strike rate, always up for a clutch moment.

(Heinrich Klaasen was born on July 30, 1991)

The IPL was his playground as with 1,480 runs in 49 games for teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and others, averaging 40.00, with two tons, including a 37-ball 105* in 2025. His 51 sixes in IPL 2023 and 2024 had spinners ducking for cover. In the SA20, a 44-ball 104* for Durban’s Super Giants was pure chaos. He was huge in South Africa’s 2024 T20 World Cup run, scoring 190 runs and nearly grabbing the trophy. When Klaasen hung up his international boots in June 2025 at 33, he left as a batter who could flip games in a flash.

On This Day - July 30, 1989 - Wayne Parnell Was Born Today in Cape Province

Born on July 30, 1989, in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Wayne Parnell brought the heat with his left-arm rockets, even if injuries kept throwing curveballs. In six Tests, he nabbed 15 wickets, but ODIs were his stage as he had 99 wickets in 73 games at a 30.40 average, with two five-fors that broke batting lineups. In 56 T20Is, he grabbed 59 wickets, his best a scorching 5/30. Batting wasn’t just a side gig either, 574 ODI runs and 2,200 in T20s, with a top score of 99 that teased a ton.

(Wayne Parnell was born on July 30, 1989)

Parnell lit up the 2009 World T20 with 9 wickets and captained South Africa’s Under-19s to the 2008 World Cup final, showing he was a leader early. In the IPL, he took 35 wickets in 33 matches for teams like Delhi Daredevils. In the SA20, he snagged 24 wickets for Pretoria Capitals. A crazy 2015-16 domestic season saw him bag 23 wickets in five first-class games. After a Kolpak deal with Worcestershire in 2018, Parnell called it quits in 2023 at 34, leaving a mark as a tough, versatile fighter.

On This Day - July 30, 1982 - James Anderson Was Born Today in Lancashire

On July 30, 1982, in Burnley, England, James Anderson was born, set to become a fast-bowling legend who could make a cricket ball dance. Over 22 years, he played 188 Tests, taking 704 wickets at a 26.45 average, England’s top dog and the most wickets by any fast bowler in Test history. His 7/42 best and 32 five-wicket hauls showed off his swing magic. In 194 ODIs, he nabbed 269 wickets at 29.22, and in 19 T20Is, he took 18.

(James Anderson was born on July 30, 1982)

The Ashes were his battleground, 24 wickets in 2010-11, 54 in 2014 across series, making batters sweat. He hit 500 Test wickets in 2017 and 700 in 2024 against India, numbers that scream greatness. He wasn’t just a bowler as he had 1,353 Test runs with a best of 81 and 107 catches showing his all-around game. That 7/43 against New Zealand in 2008? Pure artistry. When Anderson retired in 2024 at 42, he left as a relentless master, a guy who could swing the ball both ways and leave fans in awe.

On This Day - July 30, 2024 - India Defeats Sri Lanka in the Super Over

On a wild July night in 2024, Pallekele was electric as India pulled off a 3-0 T20I series sweep against Sri Lanka in a Super Over for the ages. Sri Lanka chose to bowl, but India scrapped to 137/9 in 20 overs. Shubman Gill’s 39 off 37 balls kept things steady, with Riyan Parag’s 26 and Washington Sundar’s 25 adding some punch. Maheesh Theekshana’s 3/28 was a thorn, though. Sri Lanka’s chase of 138 looked good with Kusal Mendis’ 43 and Kusal Perera’s 46, but they choked late, ending at 137/8 for a tie.

(India defeated Sri Lanka in the Super Over)

Ravi Bishnoi, Rinku Singh, and Suryakumar Yadav each took two wickets to keep India alive. In the Super Over, Washington Sundar’s unreal 2/2 pinned Sri Lanka to 2/2, and Suryakumar’s 4 off 1 ball sealed it. Sundar got Player of the Match, with Suryakumar named Player of the Series. India’s cool heads, bowlers stepping up, captain clutch, turned a low-scoring nail-biter into a win that left Sri Lanka gutted after their collapse.

On This Day - July 30, 2023 - MI New York Defeats Seattle Orcas by 7 Wickets to Win the MLC 2023

On a steamy Dallas night on July 30, 2023, MI New York grabbed the first-ever Major League Cricket title, smashing Seattle Orcas by 7 wickets with 24 balls left. Seattle, batting first after New York won the toss, posted 183/9 in 20 overs, thanks to Quinton de Kock’s red-hot 87 off 52 balls, packed with nine fours and four sixes. Shubham Ranjane’s 29 helped, but Trent Boult and Rashid Khan’s three-wicket bursts, Khan’s 3/9 was filthy, kept things tight.

(MI New York with the MLC Title 2023)

New York’s chase was all about Nicholas Pooran, who smashed an unbeaten 137 off 55 balls, with 10 fours and 13 sixes, earning Player of the Match. Dewald Brevis’ 20 backed him up as New York hit 184/3 in 16 overs. Seattle’s bowlers, Wayne Parnell’s 1/22, Imad Wasim’s 1/14, got hammered. A powerplay blitz to 80/2 and Pooran’s 40-ball ton sealed it. New York’s batting muscle and bowling smarts made them champs in a one-sided final, while Seattle’s fight was drowned out by Pooran’s fireworks.

On This Day - July 30, 2016 - Sri Lanka Defeats Australia by 106 Runs

From July 26-30, 2016, Sri Lanka pulled off a stunner, beating Australia by 106 runs in the first Test at Pallekele to take a 1-0 series lead. Batting first, Sri Lanka tanked to 117 in 34.2 overs, with Dhananjaya de Silva’s 24 the best effort. Josh Hazlewood’s 3/21 and Nathan Lyon’s 3/12 were brutal. Australia answered with 203, Adam Voges making 47, but Rangana Herath’s 4/49 and debutant Lakshan Sandakan’s 4/58 hit back hard.

(Sri Lanka defeated Australia by 106 runs)

Sri Lanka’s second innings was a game-changer, with Kusal Mendis’ epic 176 off 254 balls pushing them to 353. Mitchell Starc took 4/84. Chasing 268, Australia folded to 161, Steven Smith’s 55 the only spark. Herath’s 5/54 and Sandakan’s 3/49 wrapped it up, with Mendis as Player of the Match. Spin ruled the day, and Mendis’ knock turned the tide for a Sri Lankan side that had been struggling, giving fans a win to cheer about against a tough Aussie team.

On This Day - July 30, 2016 - India Gets West Indies All-Out for 196 on Day 1

On July 30, 2016, India ran the show on day one of the second Test in Kingston, bowling out West Indies for 196 in 52.3 overs after the hosts won the toss. Jermaine Blackwood’s wild 62 off 62 balls, with seven fours and four sixes, and Marlon Samuels’ 37 were the big scores, but Ravichandran Ashwin’s 5/52 shredded the lineup. Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma grabbed two wickets each.

(India got West Indies all-out for 196 runs)

West Indies crashed to 7/3 early, but Blackwood’s fire pushed them to 88/4 by lunch. Rain slowed things down, and Ashwin’s spin mopped up the rest. India’s batting reply was strong, hitting 126/1 in 37 overs by stumps. KL Rahul’s unbeaten 75 off 114 balls, with nine fours, and Shikhar Dhawan’s 27 built an 87-run opening stand. Cheteshwar Pujara was 18 not out. Roston Chase took 1/121 for the West Indies. India’s tight bowling and confident start set up a juicy contest, even with rain playing spoilsport.