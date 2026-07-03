On This Day in Cricket - July 3

Coming to the day of July 3, the cricketing fans can start celebrating the birthday of Sir Richard Hadlee who was born in 1951 and went on to play a total of 86 test matches for the New Zealand team. In 1980, the Indian team was blessed with one of the best off-spin bowlers as Harbhajan Singh was born and he picked up 417 wickets for the Indian team in test cricket. In 2018, Aaron Finch made 172 runs from just 76 balls in a T20 match against Zimbabwe.

On This Day - July 3, 1980 - Harbhajan Singh was Born Today

The off-spinner who made it big in his career, Harbhajan Singh, was born on 3rd July, 1980 in Jullundur (now Jalandhar), Punjab. Starting with the test format, he has played 103 matches and has picked up 417 wickets at an average of 32.46 and an economy rate of 2.84 while keeping a strike rate of 68.5.

(Harbhajan Singh was born on 3rd July, 1980)

In the same format, he has scored 2224 runs at an average of 18.22 which includes 2 centuries for the team. In the ODI Format, he has been a part of 236 matches and has picked 269 wickets at an average of 33.35 and an economy rate of 4.31 while keeping a strike rate of 46.3. In the T20I format, Harbhajan Singh has represented the team in 28 matches and has picked up 25 wickets at an average of 25.32 and an economy rate of 6.20 while having a strike rate of 24.4.

On This Day - July 3, 1951 - Richard John Hadlee was Born Today

Born on 3rd July, 1951 in St Albans, Christchurch, Canterbury, Richard John Hadlee was a key player for the New Zealand team who went on to play 86 test matches for the team and picked up 431 wickets at an average of 22.29 and an economy rate of 2.63 while maintaining a strike rate of 50.8.

(Richard John Hadlee was born on 3rd July, 1951 in St Albans, Christchurch, Canterbury)

In the same format, he went on to score 3124 runs at an average of 27.16 which includes 2 centuries and 15 half-centuries for the team. In the ODI Format, he has played 115 matches and has picked up 158 wickets at an average of 21.56 and an economy rate of 3.30 while having a strike rate of 39.1 for the team. In the batting department, he went on to make 1751 runs at an average of 21.61 and with a strike rate of 75.50 while having 4 half-centuries to his name.

On This Day - July 3, 1976 - Henry Khaaba Olonga was Born Today

The birthday of Henry Khaaba Olonga celebrates one of Zimbabwe's most memorable fast bowlers. Born on July 3, 1976, in Lusaka, Zambia, Olonga became Zimbabwe's first Black international cricketer and represented the country from 1995 to 2003. He played 30 Tests and claimed 68 wickets at an average of 38.52, with best figures of 5 for 70 and 2 five wicket hauls.

(Henry Khaaba Olonga was born on 3rd July, 1976)

In 50 ODIs, he picked up 58 wickets at an average of 34.08, including a career best 6 for 19. Across first class cricket, Olonga took 156 wickets in 66 matches, while he added 92 wickets in 82 List A games. Although injuries affected his career, his pace made him one of Zimbabwe's quickest bowlers. Beyond cricket, he earned worldwide respect for his courage during the 2003 World Cup, making him an admired figure both on and off the field.

On This Day - July 3, 2018 - Aaron Finch scores 172 runs against Zimbabwe

In the 3rd match of the Zimbabwe T20 Tri Series at Harare on July 3, 2018, Australia produced a dominant all round performance to beat Zimbabwe by 100 runs. After being asked to bat first, Australia piled up 229 for 2 in 20 overs, thanks to a sensational knock from captain Aaron Finch. He smashed 172 from just 76 balls, hitting 16 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 226.31, while D'Arcy Short added 46 as the pair put on a huge 223 run opening stand.

(Aaron Finch scored 172 runs from just 76 balls)

Chasing 230, Zimbabwe never looked in control and finished on 129 for 9. Solomon Mire scored 28, Peter Moor made 19, and Chamu Chibhabha contributed 18, but no batter could play a big innings. Andrew Tye starred with the ball for Australia, taking 3 for 12, while Ashton Agar claimed 2 for 16. Finch's remarkable innings earned him the Player of the Match award as Australia secured a comfortable victory.