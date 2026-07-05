On This Day in Cricket - July 5

The day of July 5 has seen some of the best cricketing events unfold as in 2024, the South Africa Women’s team defeated the India Women’s team by 12 runs in the 1st T20I of the series. In 2023, the England Women’s team defeated the Australia Women’s team by 3 runs in the 2nd match of the series. On the last day of the 5th test match, the England team defeated the Indian team by 7 wickets as they chased down the target of 378 runs in the match.

On This Day - July 5, 2024 - South Africa Women defeats India Women by 12 Runs

The first match of the T20I series between India Women and South Africa Women was played on 5th July, 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai. With the visitors batting first, they got the support of Tazmin Brits who made 81 runs from 56 balls and had a strike rate of 144.64 while Marizanne Kapp got 57 runs from 33 balls in the match as South Africa Women scored 189 runs with the loss of 4 wickets in the 20 overs.

(South Africa Women defeated India Women by 12 Runs)

Coming to the chase, the India Women’s team had Smriti Mandhana who made 46 runs from 30 balls while Jemimah Rodrigues got 53 runs from 30 balls in the match as the India Women’s team reached a total of 177 runs with the loss of 4 wickets in their 20 overs. Despite their best efforts, the South Africa Women won the match by 12 runs.

On This Day - July 5, 2023 - England Women defeats Australia Women by 3 Runs

As the Women's Ashes reached its 2nd T20I at The Oval on July 5, 2023, England Women stayed alive in the series with a thrilling 3 run win over Australia Women. Batting first after Australia chose to field, England posted 186 for 9. Danni Wyatt Hodge led the way with a brilliant 76 off 46 balls, including 13 fours, while Sophia Dunkley scored 23 and Sophie Ecclestone added a valuable 22. Annabel Sutherland was Australia's best bowler with 3 for 28.

(England Women defeated Australia Women by 3 runs)

Chasing 187, Australia made a strong start through Alyssa Healy's 37 off 19 balls, while Ellyse Perry kept the chase alive with an unbeaten 51 from only 27 deliveries. Annabel Sutherland also contributed 20, but Australia finished on 183 for 8, falling just short. Sarah Glenn and Sophie Ecclestone claimed 2 wickets each for England. Wyatt Hodge was named Player of the Match as England levelled the 3 match T20I series at 1 each.

On This Day - July 5, 2022 - England defeats India by 7 Wickets

The Final day at Edgbaston belonged to England as they chased 378 to beat India by 7 wickets and level the 5 match series 2 2. India had started the morning hoping to defend the target after scoring 416 and 245, but England's batters stayed in complete control. Alex Lees made 56 and Zak Crawley added 46 before Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow took charge. Root remained unbeaten on 142 from 173 balls, while Bairstow finished 114 not out from 145 deliveries.

(England defeated India by 7 wickets)

Their unbroken 269 run stand for the 4th wicket ended India's hopes and guided England to 378 for 3 in 76.4 overs. Jasprit Bumrah picked up 2 wickets, but the other bowlers could not stop the flow of runs. Earlier, Rishabh Pant scored 146 and Ravindra Jadeja made 104 for India, while Bairstow was named Player of the Match.

On This Day - July 5, 2017 - India Women defeats Sri Lanka Women by 16 Runs

Playing the 14th match of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup at Derby, India Women defeated Sri Lanka Women by 16 runs to register their 4th straight victory. Batting first after winning the toss, India posted 232 for 8 in 50 overs. Deepti Sharma played a superb knock of 78 from 110 balls, while captain Mithali Raj added 53. Veda Krishnamurthy chipped in with 29 late in the innings.

(India Women defeated Sri Lanka Women by 16 runs)

Sripali Weerakkody was Sri Lanka's best bowler with 3 wickets for 28 runs. Chasing 233, Sri Lanka fought hard through Dilani Manodara's 61 and Shashikala Siriwardene's 37, but finished on 216 for 7. Poonam Yadav starred with the ball, taking 2 for 23 in her 10 overs, while Jhulan Goswami also claimed 2 wickets. Deepti added 1 wicket to her match winning innings and was deservedly named Player of the Match.