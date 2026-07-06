On This Day in Cricket - July 6

The day of July 6 has been a witness to certain cricketing events and it starts with the birthday of South Africa’s pacer, Makhaya Ntini who was born in 1977 in Mdingi, nr King William's Town, Cape Province. In 2025, the Indian team defeated the England team in the 2nd test match by 336 runs as Shubman Gill scored 269 runs in the first innings and backed the score with 161 in the second innings. In the 2019 ODI World Cup, the Indian team managed to defeat the Sri Lankan team by 7 wickets as Rohit Sharma scored 103 runs in the match.

On This Day - July 6, 1977 - Makhaya Ntini was Born Today

Having played for the South African team, Makhaya Ntini was born on 6th July, 1977 in Mdingi, nr King William's Town, Cape Province. Being a right-arm fast bowler, he went on to represent the team in 101 test matches and was able to pick 390 wickets at an average of 28.82 and an economy rate of 3.23 while keeping the strike rate as 53.4 for the team.

(Makhaya Ntini was born on 6th July, 1977 in Mdingi, nr King William's Town, Cape Province)

In the ODI Format, he went on to play 173 matches and was able to pick 266 wickets at an average of 24.65 while maintaining an economy rate of 4.53 and a strike rate of 32.6. As a T20I bowler for South Africa, he got 10 matches and picked up 6 wickets at an average of 49.66 along with keeping an economy rate of 9.31 and a strike rate of 32.0.

On This Day - July 6, 2019 - India defeats Sri Lanka by 7 Wickets

The 2019 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup saw the 44th League match of the tournament being played on 6th July at the Headingley, Leeds between India and Sri Lanka. With the Sri Lankan team batting first, they were able to reach just 264 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in their 50 overs as Angelo Mathews made 113 runs from 128 balls while Lahiru Thirimanne got 53 runs from the 68 balls played.

(India defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets)

Taking up the chase, the Indian team started well as KL Rahul made a strong 111 runs from 118 balls and had a strike rate of 94.06 while Rohit Sharma made 103 runs from 94 balls and had a strike rate of 109.57. To finish the run chase, Virat Kohli stacked up 34 runs from 41 balls and hence the Indian team won the match by 7 wickets as they got 265 runs in just 43.3 overs.

On This Day - July 6, 2025 - India defeats England by 336 Runs

As the 2nd Test at Edgbaston came to an end, India produced a dominant all round performance to beat England by 336 runs and level the 5 match series 1-1. After England chose to bowl first, India piled up 587, led by captain Shubman Gill's magnificent 269. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 87, Ravindra Jadeja added 89, and Gill received good support throughout the innings.

(India defeated England by 336 runs)

England replied with 407 despite brilliant centuries from Jamie Smith, who made 184 not out, and Harry Brook, who scored 158. Mohammed Siraj claimed 6 wickets while Akash Deep took 4. India then declared their 2nd innings at 427 for 6, with Gill smashing 161 and Rishabh Pant contributing 65, setting England a massive target of 608. England were bowled out for 271 on the final day. Akash Deep starred with a superb 6 wicket haul, while Siraj, Jadeja and Washington Sundar shared the remaining wickets. Gill was deservedly named Player of the Match for his outstanding twin centuries.

On This Day - July 6, 2019 - South Africa defeats England by 10 Runs

With the league stage of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup coming to an end, South Africa signed off with a thrilling 10 run win over Australia at Old Trafford. After choosing to bat first, South Africa posted 325 for 6 in 50 overs. Faf du Plessis led from the front with a brilliant 100 from 94 balls, while Rassie van der Dussen made 95 and Quinton de Kock added 52. Nathan Lyon picked up 2 wickets for Australia.

(South Africa defeated Australia by 10 runs)

Chasing 326, Australia lost early wickets but David Warner kept them in the contest with 122 from 117 balls. Alex Carey also played an excellent knock of 85, yet the target proved just out of reach as Australia were all out for 315 in 49.5 overs. Kagiso Rabada claimed 3 wickets, while Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo took 2 each to seal South Africa's memorable victory.