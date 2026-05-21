On This Day in Cricket - May 21

On the 21st May, the cricket fans witnessed some epic moments in the game of cricket, as in 2017, the finals between the Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiants saw the team in blue lifting their third IPL Title by just 1 run. In 1985, the English commentator and the lady who played 8 test matches for the England team, Isa Guha, was born today. In 2016, MS Dhoni chased down 12 runs from 2 balls against Axar Patel to give Rising Pune Supergiants a win on the last ball.

On This Day - May 21, 1985 - Isa Guha was Born Today

Being a medium pacer and then finding her space in the commentary box, Isa Guha was born on 21st May, 1985 in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. When it comes to the Test format, Isa Guha has played 8 matches, and in the 10 innings played, she has scored 113 runs at an average of 16.14 and a strike rate of 25.50.

(Isa Guha was born on 21st May, 1985)

Coming to the ODI Format, Isa Guha has been responsible for scoring 122 runs in the 83 matches, while as a bowler, she has picked 101 wickets at an average of 23.21 and an economy rate of 3.73, while playing with a strike rate of 37.2. In the T20I format, Isa Guha has performed 22 matches and she has picked 18 wickets at an average of 25.05 and an economy rate of 5.89 for the England team.

On This Day - May 21, 2024 - Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 Wickets

The Qualifier-1 of the IPL 2024 was played on 21st May at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. With the Hyderabad team batting first after winning the toss, they got a poor start as both Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma failed to score.

(Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 Wickets)

In the middle overs, Rahul Tripathi made 55 runs from 35 balls with a strike rate of 157.14, while Pat Cummins made 30 runs from 24 balls and allowed the team to reach a total of 159 runs with the loss of 10 wickets in the 19.3 overs. To chase the target, the Kolkata Knight Riders started well as Venkatesh Iyer scored 51 runs from 28 balls with a strike rate of 182.14, while Shreyas Iyer made 58 runs from 24 balls as they chased down the target in just 13.4 overs. With this win, the Kolkata Knight Riders made their place in the Finals of the tournament.

On This Day - May 21, 2017 - Mumbai Indians win their 3rd IPL Title

In the final of IPL 2017 at Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians defended a small total of 129/8 to beat Rising Pune Supergiant by just 1 run in one of the closest finals ever. Mumbai had a poor start as they slipped to 8/2 inside 3 overs after losing Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel early. Rohit Sharma made 24, but it was Krunal Pandya who held the innings together with a valuable 47 off 38 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes. Mitchell Johnson also chipped in with an unbeaten 13 to help Mumbai reach 129.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Rising Pune Supergiants in the Finals by 1 run)

Chasing 130, Pune looked comfortable with Ajinkya Rahane scoring 44 and captain Steven Smith playing a fighting knock of 51 from 50 balls. But Mumbai bowlers kept things tight throughout. Pune needed 11 from the final over but could only manage 9. Mumbai won by 1 run and lifted their 3rd IPL title.

On This Day - May 21, 2016 - Rising Pune Supergiants defeats Punjab Kings by 4 Wickets

For the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League 2016, Rising Pune Supergiants pulled off a thrilling 4 wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in Visakhapatnam on the very last ball. Batting first, Kings XI Punjab posted 172/7 in 20 overs. Captain Murali Vijay led the innings with a solid 59 off 41 balls, while Gurkeerat Singh Mann added a quick 51 from 30 balls. Ravichandran Ashwin was the star with the ball for Pune, taking 4 wickets for 34 runs and slowing Punjab in the middle overs.

(Rising Pune Supergiants defeated Punjab Kings by 4 wickets)

In reply, Pune had a shaky start and were reduced to 86/5 after 13.2 overs. The chase looked difficult, but MS Dhoni played a brilliant captain’s knock of 64 not out from just 32 balls, smashing 4 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 200.00. Thisara Perera also supported well with 23 off 14 balls. Dhoni stayed calm till the end and finished the chase as Pune reached 173/6 in 20 overs exactly, ending their season with an exciting win.