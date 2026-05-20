On This Day in Cricket - May 20

The day of May 20 should be referred to as the day of Birthdays for the cricket fans as in 1991, the New Zealand team got one of its finest middle order players as Daryll Mitchell was born today. In 1989, the England team was blessed with a fine wicket-keeper batsman as Sarah Taylor was born. One of the most famous IPL stars and the man who hit 5 sixes in an over in IPL, Rahul Tewatia, was born today. In 2016, the Delhi Capitals defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets.

On This Day - May 20, 1991 - Daryl Mitchell was Born Today

Playing for the New Zealand team and leading the run-scoring charts in the middle order, Daryl Mitchell was born on 20th May, 1991 in Hamilton. So far for the New Zealand team, he has got 35 test matches and has scored 2175 runs at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 53.59, while scoring 5 centuries and 15 half-centuries for the team.

(Daryl Mitchell was born on 20th May, 1991)

In the ODI Format, he has played 59 matches and has scored 2690 runs at an average of 58.47 and a strike rate of 95.72. In this format, he has got 9 centuries and 12 half-centuries, allowing him to be a beast in the middle order. Coming to the T20I format, he has an experience of 104 matches and has scored 1879 runs at an average of 26.84 and a strike rate of 140.53, and has 8 half-centuries to his name.

On This Day - May 20, 1989 - Sarah Taylor was Born Today

Setting a standard for the wicket-keepers, Sarah Taylor was born on 20th May, 1989 in London Hospital, Whitechapel, London, and played for the England team. She has been able to represent the England Women’s team in the test format for 10 matches and has scored 300 runs at an average of 18.75 and a strike rate of 49.58.

(Sarah Taylor was born on 20th May, 1989)

Coming to the ODI Format, she has been able to score 4056 runs at an average of 38.26 and a strike rate of 82.32. In the same format, she has scored 7 centuries and 20 half-centuries while completing 51 stumpings as a wicket-keeper. When it comes to the T20I format, Sarah Taylor has been a part of 90 matches so far and has scored 2177 runs at an average of 29.02 and a strike rate of 110.67. She has scored 16 half-centuries and has 51 stumpings in this format too.

On This Day - May 20, 1993 - Rahul Tewatia was Born Today

During the IPL journey, Rahul Tewatia built a reputation as one of the league’s most dependable finishers. Born on 20 May 1993 in Haryana, the left handed batter and leg spinner has represented teams like Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, and now Gujarat Titans. His biggest breakthrough came in IPL 2020 when he smashed 5 sixes in one over after struggling early in a huge chase, turning the match completely in Rajasthan’s favour.

(Rahul Tewatia was born on 20th May, 1993)

Tewatia became even more popular in IPL 2022 after hitting 2 sixes from the last 2 balls against Punjab Kings to seal a thrilling win for Gujarat Titans, who later lifted the title. Across 120 IPL matches, he has scored 1210 runs at a strike rate of 136.72, with a highest score of 53. He has also taken 32 wickets with his leg spin. In domestic cricket, he owns 2205 T20 runs and 69 wickets, proving his value as a useful all rounder.

On This Day - May 20, 2016 - Delhi Capitals defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 Wickets

When the pressure was highest, Delhi Daredevils held their nerve to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets in a thrilling last ball finish at Raipur on May 20, 2016. Batting first, Hyderabad posted 158/7 in 20 overs, thanks mainly to captain David Warner, who played a solid knock of 73 from 56 balls with 8 fours and 1 six. Delhi bowlers kept things under control, with Carlos Brathwaite taking 2/27 and Jean Paul Duminy picking up 1 wicket.

(Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets)

In reply, Delhi had an early setback after losing Quinton de Kock for 2. Rishabh Pant scored a useful 32 off 26 balls before Karun Nair took charge of the chase. Nair remained unbeaten on 83 from 59 balls, hitting 8 fours and 3 sixes in a calm match winning innings. Delhi reached 161/4 in 20 overs, keeping their playoff hopes alive with an important victory