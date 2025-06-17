On This Day in Cricket - June 17

June 17th is a cracking day for cricket fans. Back in 1999, Australia and South Africa fought to an epic tie in the World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston, with Allan Donald’s heartbreaking run-out sending Australia through. Steve Waugh and Michael Bevan held firm, while Shane Warne’s 4/29 lit up the game. In 2022, England went wild, smashing 498/4 against Netherlands in Amstelveen, led by Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 162, Dawid Malan’s 125, and Phil Salt’s 122, with 26 sixes flying and in 2000, West Indies crushed England by an innings at Edgbaston, Courtney Walsh snaring eight wickets. June 17th is cricket magic!

On This Day - June 17, 2002 - India’s Fast Bowler, Mayank Yadav was Born

Today, June 17, 2025, Mayank Yadav, Delhi’s fiery fast bowler, turns 23, and he’s already got cricket fans buzzing. Standing 6 ft 1 in, this right-arm pacer, who also bats right-handed, brings serious heat. He burst into the spotlight with a T20I debut against Bangladesh on October 6, 2024, bowling a rare maiden over—only the third Indian to do so on debut. Mayank’s domestic journey began with Delhi, debuting in T20s against Manipur in 2022, followed by List A and first-class games that year.

(Mayank Yadav was born on June 17, 2002)

Snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 20 Lakhs in 2023, he lit up the 2024 IPL, grabbing 3/27 against Punjab Kings to bag Player of the Match and nailing 3/14 against Royal Challengers Bangalore with the season’s fastest ball at 156.7 kmph. His numbers are electric: 4 wickets in 3 T20Is at 20.75, 34 in 17 List A games at 21.55, and 25 in 18 T20s at 15.80. With his raw pace, Mayank’s future looks absolutely thrilling!

On This Day - June 17, 2015 - England Chased Down 349 Runs against New Zealand

For the cricket fans packed into Trent Bridge on June 17, 2015, England delivered a belter, chasing 350 to thrash New Zealand by seven wickets with six overs left. New Zealand batted first, racking up 349/7, driven by Kane Williamson’s slick 90 off 70 balls and Martin Guptill’s 53. Grant Elliott’s unbeaten 55 and Mitchell Santner’s fiery 44 off 19 spiced up the tail. England’s bowlers grafted, with Ben Stokes and David Willey snagging two wickets apiece. In reply, England came out swinging.

(England defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets)

Alex Hales blasted 67 off 38, Jason Roy added 38, but Eoin Morgan’s cracking 113 off 82 and Joe Root’s steady 106 not out stole the show. Their 198-run partnership broke records against the Kiwis. Ben Stokes’ quick 19 not out sealed it. Matt Henry grabbed two for New Zealand, but their attack couldn’t tame England’s fire. This chase, England’s biggest in ODI history, tied the series at 2-2 and proved their bold new approach had fans roaring.

On This Day - June 17, 2019 - Shakib Al Hasan’s All-Round Performance helps Bangladesh defeat West Indies

On June 17, 2019, Shakib Al Hasan turned Taunton into his stage, leading Bangladesh to a jaw-dropping 7-wicket victory over West Indies in the ICC Cricket World Cup. West Indies, sent into bat, piled up 321/8 in 50 overs. Shai Hope’s classy 96 off 121 balls and Evin Lewis’s breezy 70 off 67 balls set the tone, while Shimron Hetmyer’s rapid 50 off 26 balls brought fireworks. Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman snagged three wickets each, with Shakib adding 2/54 to his tally. Chasing 322, Bangladesh made it look easy, racing to 322/3 in just 41.3 overs.

(Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 7 wickets)

Shakib’s unbeaten 124 off 99 balls, studded with 16 fours, was pure magic. Litton Das’s unbeaten 94 off 69 balls, with 8 fours and 4 sixes, and their 189-run fourth-wicket partnership stole the show. Tamim Iqbal chipped in with 48. Andre Russell and Oshane Thomas grabbed a wicket each for West Indies, but Shakib’s all-round genius—batting, bowling, and earning Player of the Match—powered Bangladesh’s record chase, wrapping up with 51 balls to spare.

On This Day - June 17, 2013 - Sri Lanka defeats Australia by 20 Runs

As the sun set on The Oval on June 17, 2013, Sri Lanka clinched a 20-run victory over Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy’s 12th Group A match. Batting first after Australia opted to field, Sri Lanka posted 253/8 in 50 overs. Mahela Jayawardene’s unbeaten 84 off 81 balls, with 11 fours, anchored the innings, supported by Lahiru Thirimanne’s 57 and Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 34. Mitchell Johnson took 3/48 for Australia. Chasing 254, Australia struggled early, losing Shane Watson (5) and Phillip Hughes (13).

(Sri Lanka defeated Australia by 20 runs)

Glenn Maxwell’s quick 32 off 20 balls gave hope, but wickets tumbled. Adam Voges scored 49, and Clint McKay added 30, but Australia finished at 233 in 42.3 overs. Nuwan Kulasekara’s 3/42 and Rangana Herath’s 2/48 sealed Sri Lanka’s win, with Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews chipping in. Jayawardene’s composed knock earned him Player of the Match. The victory kept Sri Lanka’s semi-final hopes alive, while Australia’s campaign faltered, finishing with just one point in the group stage.

On This Day - June 17, 1999 - Australia wins the thriller against South Africa in Semi-Finals

During the unforgettable World Cup semi-final on June 17, 1999, at Edgbaston, Australia and South Africa played out a thrilling tie. Australia, batting first, scored 213 all out in 49.2 overs, with Steve Waugh’s 56 off 76 balls and Michael Bevan’s 65 off 101 balls leading a recovery from 68/4. Shaun Pollock (4/36) and Allan Donald (3/32) starred for South Africa. Chasing 214, South Africa matched the total at 213 in 49.4 overs, driven by Jacques Kallis’ 53 off 92 balls and Lance Klusener’s explosive 31 not out off 16 balls.

(Australian players celebrated after the Semi-Finals ended as a draw)

Shane Warne’s 4/29, including key wickets, kept Australia in the game. The match’s dramatic climax came when Klusener’s misjudged run left Donald stranded, resulting in a run-out that tied the scores. Australia advanced to the final due to a better run rate from the Super Six stage. Jonty Rhodes (43) and Shaun Pollock (20) also contributed, but the heart-stopping finish, with Donald’s hesitation, defined the match.

On This Day - June 17, 1981 - Australia’s star All-Rounder, Shane Watson was Born

Shane Watson, born June 17, 1981, in Ipswich, Queensland, was a dynamite all-rounder for Australia. At 1.83m, this right-handed batter and fast-medium bowler was a force. From 2005 to 2015, he played 59 Tests, scoring 3,731 runs at 35.19 with four centuries—his best a cracking 176. His bowling snagged 75 wickets, with a top haul of 6/33. In 190 ODIs, Watto smashed 5,757 runs at 40.54, including nine tons, with a stunning 185* as his peak. He also took 168 wickets at 31.79. In 58 T20Is, he racked up 1,462 runs and nabbed 48 wickets.

(Shane Watson was born on June 17, 1981 in Ipswich, Queensland, Australia)

Domestically, he starred for Tasmania, Queensland, and IPL sides like Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, getting CSK to the 2018 IPL title with a match-winning 117* in the final. His first-class tally? A hefty 9,451 runs and 210 wickets. Watson’s trophy cabinet boasts two Cricket World Cups (2007, 2015) and two Champions Trophies (2006, 2009). What a legend!

On This Day - June 17, 2022 - England scores 498 Runs against Netherlands in ODI

On June 17, 2022, England went absolutely bonkers at Amstelveen, smashing their own ODI record with a ridiculous 498/4 against Netherlands. Jos Buttler was a one-man wrecking crew, blasting 162 not out off 70 balls—7 fours, 14 sixes, pure carnage. Dawid Malan kept it classy with 125 off 109, and Phil Salt went berserk for 122 off 93. They belted 26 sixes, leaving the Dutch bowlers shell-shocked as Pieter Seelaar’s 2/83 was about as good as it got.

(England defeated Netherlands defeated by 232 runs)

Netherlands gave it a crack chasing 499 but fell for 266 in 49.4 overs. Scott Edwards fought hard with an unbeaten 72 off 56, and Max ODowd chipped in with 55. Moeen Ali nabbed 3/57, while Willey and Curran grabbed two each. England’s 232-run hammering was pure box office, with Buttler stealing the show. Netherlands showed heart, but England’s batting was just too much.

On This Day - June 17, 2022 - Dinesh Karthik Helds India defeat South Africa by 82 runs

On June 17, 2022, India absolutely smashed South Africa by 82 runs in the 4th T20I at Rajkot’s Saurashtra Stadium, drawing the series level at 2-2. South Africa sent India in to bat, and the boys posted 169/6 in 20 overs. Dinesh Karthik was electric, hammering 55 off 27 balls with 9 fours and 2 sixes, while Hardik Pandya blasted 46 off 31, cracking 3 fours and 3 sixes. Their 65-run stand in just 33 balls turned the game. Ishan Kishan chipped in with a solid 27 off 26.

(India defeated South Africa by 82 runs)

Lungi Ngidi nabbed 2/20 for the Proteas. Chasing 170, South Africa totally fell apart, skittled for 87 in 16.5 overs—their lowest T20I score ever. Avesh Khan was a beast, snagging 4/18, with Yuzvendra Chahal (2/21) and Axar Patel (1/19) keeping the pressure on. Rassie van der Dussen got 20, but only Quinton de Kock (14) and Temba Bavuma (8, retired hurt) hit double digits and Karthik’s fireworks won him Player of the Match, setting up a blockbuster series finale.