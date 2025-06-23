On This Day in Cricket - June 18

With the date June 18 marked in cricket history, fans have witnessed some truly iconic moments over the years. In 1983, Kapil Dev played one of the greatest ODI innings, smashing an unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe to rescue India from 17 for 5. Back in 1975, Gary Gilmour’s 6 for 14 destroyed England in the World Cup semi-final. In 2005, Bangladesh shocked Australia with a famous win, thanks to Ashraful’s brilliant century. In 2019, Eoin Morgan hammered 17 sixes against Afghanistan to lead England to 397. And in 1985, Tim Robinson’s 175 guided England to a Test win over Australia. June 18 truly brings unforgettable cricket drama.

On This Day - June 18, 1983 - Kapil Dev Scored 175 Runs against Zimbabwe

The famous Kapil Dev show lit up Tunbridge Wells on June 18, 1983, as India beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs in the Prudential World Cup. India, batting first, were in deep trouble at 17/5, with Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkanth, and others falling cheaply. Enter Kapil Dev, who played a blinder, smashing an unbeaten 175 off 138 balls, with 16 fours and 6 sixes. His knock, alongside Roger Binny’s 22 and Syed Kirmani’s 24 not out, lifted India to 266/8.

(Kapil dev scored 175 runs against Zimbabwe)

Zimbabwe’s Peter Rawson and Kevin Curran took three wickets each but couldn’t stop Kapil’s onslaught. Chasing 267, Zimbabwe fought hard, with Curran’s 73 off 93 leading the charge. Robin Brown’s 35 and Iain Butchart’s 18 kept hopes alive, but they fell short at 235 in 57 overs. India’s bowlers shared the spoils, with Madan Lal grabbing 3/42, while Roger Binny took 2/45. Kapil chipped in with 1/32 and two catches.

On This Day - June 18, 1975 - Australia Gets the Maiden World Cup Final Ticket

The first World Cup semi-final on June 18, 1975, at Leeds was a thriller, with Australia sneaking past England by four wickets. England, batting first, crumbled to a measly 93 in 36.2 overs. Gary Gilmour was the wrecker-in-chief, swinging the ball to grab 6/14 in 12 overs, including Dennis Amiss (2) and Keith Fletcher (8). Mike Denness top-scored with 27, while Geoff Arnold’s unbeaten 18 added some respectability. Max Walker chipped in with 3/22.

(Australia defeated England by 4 wickets)

Chasing 94, Australia wobbled early, slipping to 39/6 as Chris Old took 3/29 and John Snow 2/30. Alan Turner (7) and Ian Chappell (2) fell cheaply, but Gilmour, the hero again, stayed cool with an unbeaten 28 off 28 balls, steering Australia home in 28.4 overs alongside Doug Walters’ 20 not out. Geoff Arnold bowled tidily for 1/15. Gilmour’s all-round magic—6 wickets and crucial runs—earned him Player of the Match and sent Australia to the final. England’s bowlers fought hard, but their batting collapse proved costly in this low-scoring nail-biter, setting the stage for Australia’s charge in the inaugural World Cup.

On This Day - June 18, 1987 - England’s All-Rounder, Moeen Ali was Born

The birth of Moeen Ali on June 18, 1987, in Birmingham marked the start of a cracking cricket journey. This left-handed batter and right-arm offspinner became a proper all-rounder for England. Standing 6ft tall, Moeen played 68 Tests, scoring 3,094 runs at 28.12 with five centuries, his best an unbeaten 155. His offspin bagged 204 wickets, including a stunning 6/53.

(Moeen Ali was born on June 18, 1987)

In 138 ODIs, he smashed 2,355 runs at 24.27, with three tons, and took 111 wickets. His 92 T20Is saw 1,229 runs and 51 wickets, with a fiery strike rate of 142.41. Moeen’s flair shone in T20 leagues like the IPL, where he played for Chennai Super Kings and others, scoring 1,167 runs and taking 41 wickets in 73 games. Domestically, he starred for Worcestershire and Warwickshire, piling up 11,514 first-class runs and 391 wickets. A 2019 50-over World Cup winner, Moeen also led Birmingham Phoenix to The Hundred final.

On This Day - June 18, 2005 - Bangladesh Stuns Australia by 5 Wickets

For the Bangladesh team, June 18, 2005, was a day to remember at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens, pulling off a stunning five-wicket win over Australia in the NatWest Series. Australia batted first, posting 249/5 in 50 overs. Damien Martyn led with 77 off 112, while Michael Clarke scored 54. Michael Hussey (31 not out) and Simon Katich (36 not out) boosted the total late. Tapash Baisya shone for Bangladesh, taking 3/69. Chasing 250, Bangladesh leaned on Mohammad Ashraful’s brilliant 100 off 101 balls, with 11 fours, earning him Player of the Match.

(Bangladesh defeated Australia by 5 wickets)

Habibul Bashar added 47, and Aftab Ahmed’s 21 not out, capped by a six, sealed the deal with four balls to spare at 250/5. Javed Omar (19) and Tushar Imran (24) chipped in early. Australia’s Jason Gillespie took 2/41, but Glenn McGrath went wicketless. Bangladesh’s bowlers, led by Mashrafe Mortaza’s tight 1/33, kept things in check. This historic upset, Bangladesh’s first win over Australia, sparked wild celebrations and marked their arrival on the world stage, proving they could take on the big guns.

On This Day - June 18, 2015 - Mustafizur Rahman Makes his ODI Debut for Bangladesh

Starting the series with a bang, Bangladesh stunned India by 79 runs in the 1st ODI at Mirpur on June 18, 2015. Batting first, Bangladesh posted a strong 307 in 49.4 overs. Tamim Iqbal led with 60 off 62, while Soumya Sarkar’s 54 off 40 set a brisk pace. Shakib Al Hasan added 52, and Sabbir Rahman chipped in with 41. India’s Ravichandran Ashwin took 3/51, but Bangladesh’s lower order, including Mashrafe Mortaza’s 21, pushed the total.

(Mustafizur Rahman took 5 wickets on his ODI Debut)

Chasing 308, India faltered at 228 in 46 overs. Rohit Sharma’s 63 off 68 gave hope, but debutant Mustafizur Rahman tore through with 5/50, earning Player of the Match. Suresh Raina scored 40, and Ravindra Jadeja made 32, but wickets fell fast. Taskin Ahmed grabbed 2/21, and Shakib’s 2/33 sealed India’s fate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s unbeaten 25 was too little, too late. Bangladesh’s bowlers, led by Mustafizur’s clever variations, outshone India’s attack.

On This Day - June 18, 2016 - Zimbabwe defeated India by 2 Runs

An upset rocked Harare on June 18, 2016, as Zimbabwe edged India by two runs in a thrilling 1st T20I. Zimbabwe posted 170/6, powered by Elton Chigumbura’s explosive 54 not out off 26 balls, with seven sixes, earning him Player of the Match. Malcolm Waller added 30 off 21, and Hamilton Masakadza chipped in with 25. India’s Jasprit Bumrah took 2/24, while Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed one each. Chasing 171, India’s KL Rahul fell for a golden duck on debut, but Manish Pandey’s 48 off 35 kept them in the hunt.

(Zimbabwe defeated India by 2 runs)

Mandeep Singh scored 31, and Kedar Jadhav made 19. MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 19 off 17 wasn’t enough, as India finished at 168/6. Zimbabwe’s bowlers held their nerve, with Chamu Chibhabha and Taurai Muzarabani taking two wickets each, conceding 13 and 31 runs. Donald Tiripano and Neville Madziva picked up one each. Despite Axar Patel’s late 18 off 9, Zimbabwe’s tight bowling in the final overs sealed a famous win.

On This Day - June 18, 2019 - Eoin Morgan smashes 17 sixes against Afghanistan

Smashing 17 sixes, Eoin Morgan led England to a cracking 150-run win over Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup at Manchester on June 18. England piled on 397/6, with Morgan’s 148 off 71 balls stealing the show, including a record-breaking 17 sixes. Jonny Bairstow chipped in with 90 off 99, and Joe Root’s 88 off 82 kept things steady. Moeen Ali’s quick 31 not out off 9 balls added late fireworks. Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib and Dawlat Zadran took three wickets each, but Rashid Khan had a tough day, leaking 110 runs.

(Eoin Morgan made 148 runs off 71 balls)

Chasing 398, Afghanistan reached 247/8 in 50 overs. Hashmatullah Shahidi top-scored with 76 off 100, while Asghar Afghan made 44. Gulbadin Naib’s 37 off 28 gave early hope, but England’s bowlers took control. Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid grabbed three wickets each, with figures of 3/52 and 3/66, while Mark Wood took 2/40. Despite a brave fight, Afghanistan couldn’t keep up with England’s massive total.

On This Day - June 18, 2024 - West Indies Thrashes Afghanistan by 104 Runs

Another match, another explosive show from West Indies, who thumped Afghanistan by 104 runs in the T20 World Cup’s 40th match at Gros Islet on June 18, 2024. Batting first, West Indies smashed 218/5, led by Nicholas Pooran’s blazing 98 off 53 balls, with six fours and eight sixes, earning him Player of the Match. Johnson Charles chipped in with 43 off 27, while Rovman Powell’s 26 and Shai Hope’s 25 added firepower. Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib took 2/14, but Azmatullah Omarzai’s 1/41 was costly.

(West Indies won by 104 runs)

Chasing 219, Afghanistan crumbled to 114 in 16.2 overs. Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 38 off 28, but wickets tumbled fast. Obed McCoy starred with 3/14, while Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie grabbed 2/21 and 2/28. Andre Russell’s 1/17 sealed the deal. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan scored 18, but it wasn’t enough. West Indies’ 92 runs in the powerplay set the tone, and their bowlers dismantled Afghanistan’s line-up, ensuring a perfect group stage record.