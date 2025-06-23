On This Day in Cricket - June 19

As the 19th June unfolded, cricket history was marked by remarkable moments. In 2018, England set a then-record ODI score of 481/6 against Australia at Trent Bridge, with Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales leading the charge. In 1903, legendary batter Wally Hammond was born, known for his prolific run-scoring. In 2021, India’s women’s team, led by Sneh Rana’s gritty 80, secured a draw against England in Bristol. In 2002, Surrey’s Ali Brown smashed a world-record 268 in a high-scoring C&G Trophy match and in 1980, Graham Gooch’s 123 at Lord’s shone brightly, and in 1868, Charlie Absolom made history as the first obstructing-the-field dismissal.

On This Day - June 19, 2019 - Kane Williamson’s Century helps New Zealand defeat South Africa

The ICC Cricket World Cup was alive with drama on June 19, 2019, as New Zealand snatched a heart-pounding win over South Africa in Birmingham. South Africa batted first, scraping to 241/6 in 49 overs, with Rassie van der Dussen’s gritty 67 not out and Hashim Amla’s calm 55 holding them together. Lockie Ferguson’s fiery 3/59 kept New Zealand in control.

(Kane Williamson scored 106 runs against South Africa)

Chasing 242, the Kiwis relied on Kane Williamson’s cool-headed 106 not out off 138 balls, steering them to 245/6 with just three balls left and Colin de Grandhomme’s blazing 60 off 47, packed with five fours and two sixes, gave the chase a spark. South Africa’s bowlers, led by Chris Morris’ 3/49, struck early, leaving New Zealand shaky at 80/4. But Williamson’s century and a crucial 91-run stand with de Grandhomme flipped the game. Despite Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi’s efforts, Williamson’s brilliance sealed the deal for New Zealand.

On This Day - June 19, 1992 - The Birth of Keaton Jennings in South Africa

Celebrating his 33rd birthday today, Keaton Jennings, born June 19, 1992, in Johannesburg, has built an impressive cricket career as a left-handed opening batsman. With roots in Sunderland through his mother, he earned England eligibility and debuted in Tests against India in 2016, smashing a brilliant 112. In 17 Tests, he’s scored 781 runs at an average of 25.19, with two centuries, including an unbeaten 146* against Sri Lanka in 2018 and in first-class cricket, Jennings has racked up 11,934 runs in 194 matches, averaging 38.37, with 32 hundreds, his best being a 318 for Lancashire in 2022.

(Keaton Jennings was born on June 19, 1992)

His 1,548-run haul for Durham in 2016 made him the County Championship’s top scorer, earning him Player of the Year honours. In List A cricket, he’s notched 3,314 runs at 45.39, while in T20s, he has 2,306 runs at 32.94, including a century in 2020. Now captaining Lancashire, he guided them to the 2022 Royal London One-Day Cup final and despite a 2023 injury setback, Jennings’ grit and skill keep him a standout in English cricket.

On This Day - June 19, 1986 - Chandrakant Pandit Made his Test Debut for India

On June 19, 1986, Leeds was the stage for India’s crushing 279-run win over England in the 2nd Test, where Chandrakant Pandit made a proud Test debut. India batted first, posting 272, with Dilip Vengsarkar’s steady 61 and Pandit’s fighting 23. Derek Pringle’s 3/47 kept England in it. England’s batting flopped at 102, torn apart by Roger Binny’s 5/40, with Pandit snagging a catch and India’s second innings featured Vengsarkar’s brilliant 102 not out, while Pandit added 17.

(Chandrakant Pandit was born on June 19, 1986)

John Lever’s 4/64 was England’s highlight. Chasing 408, England crumbled to 128, with Maninder Singh’s 4/26 and Kapil Dev’s 2/24 sealing the deal and Pandit, solid behind the stumps, took two catches in England’s second innings. Vengsarkar’s twin knocks won him Player of the Match, and India surged to a 2-0 series lead. The match, done in under four days, showcased India’s bowling dominance and Pandit’s promising debut spark.

On This Day - June 19, 2005 - England defeats Australia by 3 Wickets

The 2005 NatWest Series sparked to life in Bristol on June 19, as England pulled off a thrilling 3-wicket win over Australia, chasing 253 with 15 balls left. Australia managed 252/9 in 50 overs, with Michael Hussey’s solid 84 off 83 and Michael Clarke’s 45 off 71 holding things together after Steve Harmison’s blistering 5/33 blew away Adam Gilchrist (26), Ricky Ponting (0), and Damien Martyn (0) and England’s chase wobbled early, with Glenn McGrath’s 2/34 dismissing Marcus Trescothick (16) and Andrew Strauss (16).

(England defeated Australia by 3 wickets)

Michael Vaughan’s stubborn 57 off 92 kept the fight alive, but Kevin Pietersen’s dazzling 91 not out off 65, smashing 8 fours and 4 sixes, turned the game. Brad Hogg’s 3/42 tested England, but Pietersen, with Jon Lewis’ unbeaten 7, sealed 253/7. Pietersen’s electric knock earned him Player of the Match, pushing England to 26 series points against Australia’s 22, marking a memorable upset.

On This Day - June 19, 2009 - Sri Lanka Gets Into the Finals of the 2009 T20 World Cup

On June 19, 2009, The Oval was buzzing for the ICC World Twenty20 2nd Semi-Final, where Sri Lanka crushed West Indies by 57 runs. Batting first, Sri Lanka made 158/5 in 20 overs, thanks to Tillakaratne Dilshan’s stunning 96 not out off 57 balls, packed with 12 fours and 2 sixes. Sanath Jayasuriya added 24 off 37, while Dwayne Bravo’s 2/32 gave West Indies some hope. Chasing 159, West Indies imploded to 101 in 17.4 overs.

(Sri Lanka defeated West Indies in the Semi-Finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2009)

Chris Gayle battled alone with an unbeaten 63 off 50, but Angelo Mathews’ fiery 3/16, taking out the top order early, and Muthiah Muralidaran’s 3/29 sparked a collapse. Ajantha Mendis’ tight 2/9 piled on the misery, with West Indies crumbling to 1/3. Dilshan’s brilliance won him Player of the Match, sending Sri Lanka to the final and the game highlighted Sri Lanka’s spin dominance and exposed West Indies’ batting struggles under pressure.

On This Day - June 19, 2018 - England Blasts 481 Runs against Australia in ODI

On June 19, 2018, Trent Bridge basked in sunshine as England delivered a jaw-dropping batting display in the 3rd ODI, smashing a world-record 481/6 against Australia. Alex Hales dazzled with 147 off 92 balls, hammering 16 fours and 5 sixes, while Jonny Bairstow blasted 139 off 92. Eoin Morgan’s fiery 67 off 30, with 6 sixes, piled on the pain. Australia’s bowlers floundered, Jhye Richardson’s 3/92 their only highlight. Chasing 482, Australia folded to 239 in 37 overs, crushed by 242 runs.

(England scored 481 runs against Australia in an ODI)

Travis Head’s 51 and Marcus Stoinis’ 44 showed a fight, but Adil Rashid’s 4/47 and Moeen Ali’s 3/28 ran riot. England’s 291 boundary runs overwhelmed, with Andrew Tye leaking a record 100. Hales, named Player of the Match, led England’s 3-0 series charge. Aussie skipper Tim Paine called it his worst day ever, as England’s fearless batting etched a historic ODI triumph.

On This Day - June 19, 2022 - Sri Lanka defeats Australia by 6 Wickets

When the 3rd ODI lit up Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium on June 19, 2022, Sri Lanka chased down Australia’s 291/6 with 6 wickets and 9 balls to spare. Australia, batting first, saw Travis Head’s unbeaten 70 off 65 balls and Aaron Finch’s 62 off 85 push them to a solid total. Jeffrey Vandersay’s 3/49 kept Sri Lanka in the game. In response, Pathum Nissanka’s maiden ODI ton, a brilliant 137 off 147 with 11 fours and 2 sixes, anchored Sri Lanka’s chase.

(Sri Lanka defeated Australia by 6 wickets)

Kusal Mendis, with 87 off 85, retired hurt after a 170-run stand with Nissanka. Dhananjaya de Silva’s quick 25 off 17 added momentum, while Jhye Richardson’s 2/39 and Josh Hazlewood’s 1/57 couldn’t halt Sri Lanka’s surge. Charith Asalanka’s unbeaten 13 sealed the 292/4 finish. Nissanka’s heroics earned him Player of the Match, giving Sri Lanka a 2-1 series lead.

On This Day - June 19, 2013 - England Enters the Finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2013

On June 19, 2013, the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final at The Oval buzzed with excitement as England outplayed South Africa, winning by 7 wickets. South Africa batted first but struggled, crumbling to 175 in 38.4 overs. David Miller fought hard with an unbeaten 56, and Rory Kleinveldt added 43, but England’s bowlers dominated. James Tredwell’s brilliant 3/19 and Stuart Broad’s 3/50 ripped through the lineup, with James Anderson’s 2/14 setting a tight tone.

(England defeated South Africa by 7 wickets)

Chasing 176, England stayed calm, reaching 179/3 in 37.3 overs. Jonathan Trott’s steady 82 not out, with 11 fours, and Joe Root’s 48 formed a match-winning 105-run partnership. Early wickets of Alastair Cook (6) and Ian Bell (20) didn’t derail them. South Africa’s bowlers, like Chris Morris (1/38), couldn’t stop England’s march and Tredwell’s stellar performance earned him Player of the Match, and England’s cool-headed batting and sharp bowling secured their spot in the final with 75 balls to spare.