On This Day in Cricket - March 30

On the day of 30th March, the cricket fans witnessed some epic encounters that hold some special memories. Starting in 2011, the Indian team took on Pakistan in the ODI World Cup Semi-Finals and defeated them by 29 runs to reach the Finals of the tournament. Coming to the 2016 T20 World Cup, England defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets in the Semi-Finals of the tournament. In 2014, India defeated Australia by 73 runs in the T20 World Cup and established their authority over the Australian team.

On This Day - March 30, 2011 - India defeated Pakistan by 29 Runs

The 2nd Semi-Finals between India and Pakistan was played on 30th March, 2011 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh, where it was the Indian team that came out to bat first. After a great start with the bat, India soon found themselves in trouble at 187/5 in 37 overs. But with Sachin Tendulkar’s 85 runs off 115 balls, while Suresh Raina’s 36 runs off 39 balls, the Indian team reached 260 runs with the loss of 9 wickets. Wahab Riaz ended up with 5 wickets in his 10 overs and gave away just 46 runs.

(India defeated Pakistan by 29 runs)

Coming out to chase the target, Pakistan looked all set to make their place in the Finals of the tournament. But a combined bowling effort from the bowlers like Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, and Munaf Patel helped the Indian team to get back in the match. From Pakistan, Misbah-ul-Haq scored 56 runs off 76 balls while Mohammad Hafeez got 43 runs off 59 balls. India eventually won the match by 29 runs.

On This Day - March 30, 2016 - England defeats New Zealand by 7 Wickets

The T20 World Cup 2016 saw the first Semi-Finals of the tournament being played between England and New Zealand at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi, on 30th March 2016. With the New Zealand team batting first, they managed to score 153/8 in their 20 overs as it was Colin Munro’s 46 runs in 32 balls and Kane Williamson’s 32 runs in 28 balls which helped them to reach the safe total. From England, Ben Stokes got 3 wickets in the 4 overs and gave away just 26 runs.

(England defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets)

As the England team started their chase, they got off to a brilliant start as Jason Roy smashed 78 runs off just 44 balls. At the end, Jos Buttler’s 32 runs in 17 balls helped the England team to get 159/3 in the 17.1 overs and booked their place in the Finals of the tournament. Ish Sodhi picked up 2 wickets in 4 overs but gave away 42 runs.

On This Day - March 30, 2014 - India defeats Australia by 73 Runs

Getting a win in a crucial Group 2 clash of the 2014 ICC World T20, India defeated Australia by 73 runs at Mirpur. Batting first, India posted 159 for 7 in 20 overs, thanks largely to a strong knock from Yuvraj Singh, who scored 60 off 43 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes. MS Dhoni supported well with 24, while Virat Kohli added 23. India accelerated in the later overs, adding 150 by 18.2 overs.

(India defeated Australia by 73 runs)

In reply, Australia struggled right from the start and were bowled out for just 86 in 16.2 overs. Glenn Maxwell was the top scorer with 23 off 12 balls, but no other batter could build a partnership. Ravichandran Ashwin was the star performer with the ball, picking up 4 wickets for just 11 runs in 3.2 overs. Amit Mishra took 2 wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in as well.

On This Day - March 30, 2025 - Rajasthan Royals defeats Chennai Super Kings by 6 Runs

The IPL Game between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at Guwahati turned into a thrilling contest, with Rajasthan Royals winning by 6 runs. Batting first, RR posted 182 for 9 in 20 overs, led by a brilliant knock from Nitish Rana, who smashed 81 off just 36 balls with 10 fours and 5 sixes.

(Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 6 runs)

He was well supported by Riyan Parag, who scored 37, helping RR build a strong total despite losing wickets regularly. In reply, CSK fought hard but fell short at 176 for 6. Ruturaj Gaikwad led the chase with 63 off 44 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 32. However, the turning point came with Wanindu Hasaranga, who picked up 4 wickets and broke the middle order.