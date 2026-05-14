On This Day in Cricket - May 14

The day of May 14 brings some of the special moments for cricket fans as in 2016, the partnership of 229 runs between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers allowed RCB to beat Gujarat Lions. In 1983, Zimbabwe got one of its finest talents as Tatenda Taibu was born today. In 1948, Bob Woolmer was born in Kanpur, India, and he became one of the best coaches of all time in cricket history. In 2018, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Punjab Kings by 10 wickets.

On This Day - May 14, 2016 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Gujarat Lions by 144 Runs

Smashing the Gujarat Lions with a complete all-round show, Royal Challengers Bangalore produced one of the most dominant wins of IPL 2016 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 14 May. After Gujarat chose to bowl first, RCB lost Chris Gayle early for 6, but that only brought together Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers for a breathtaking partnership.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Gujarat Lions by 144 runs)

Kohli played a captain’s knock of 109 from 55 balls, hitting 5 fours and 8 sixes, while de Villiers was even more destructive with an unbeaten 129 from just 52 balls, smashing 10 fours and 12 sixes. Their unbroken stand carried RCB to a massive 248/3 in 20 overs. Chasing an almost impossible target of 249, Gujarat never looked settled. Chris Jordan led the bowling attack brilliantly with 4 wickets for just 11 runs in 3 overs, while Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 3 for 19. Gujarat were bowled out for only 104 in 18.4 overs, handing RCB a crushing 144-run victory.

On This Day - May 14, 1983 - Tatenda Taibu was Born Today

One of the finest talents of Zimbabwe, Tatenda Taibu, was born on 14th May, 1983 in Harare. Being a right-handed batsman, he went on to play 28 test matches for the team, and in the 54 innings, he managed to get 1546 runs at an average of 30.31 and with a strike rate of 41.42, he was able to pull off a century and 12 half-centuries for the team.

(Tatenda Taibu was born on 14th May, 1983)

Coming to the ODI Format, he represented the team in 150 matches and in those matches, he was able to score 3393 runs at an average of 29.25 while scoring with a strike rate of 67.58. He even got 2 centuries and 22 half-centuries for the team. Talking about the T20Is, he represented the team in 17 matches and was able to get 259 runs with an average of 28.77 and a strike rate of 100.77.

On This Day - May 14, 1948 - Bob Woolmer was Born Today

Born on 14th May 1948 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India, Bob Woolmer represented the England cricket team, and after his retirement, he became one of the finest coaches of all time. While playing for the England team, he was a part of 19 test matches, and in the 34 innings played, he scored 1059 runs at an average of 33.09 and a strike rate of 38.73.

(Bob Woolmer was born on 14th May, 1948)

In his test career, he got 3 centuries and 2 half-centuries, along with scoring 131 boundaries and 2 sixes for the team. In the ODI Format, Woolmer got a chance to represent the England team in just 6 matches, and he managed to score just 21 runs with an average of 5.25 and a strike rate of 45.65. In the 2007 ODI World Cup, he was the coach of Pakistan, and after their exit from the tournament, Bob Woolmer passed away on 18th March, 2007 at the Kingston University Hospital, Jamaica, West Indies.

On This Day - May 14, 2018 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Kings XI Punjab by 10 Wickets

In the 48th match of IPL 2018 at Indore, Royal Challengers Bangalore produced a dominant performance to crush Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets with 71 balls left. After winning the toss, RCB chose to bowl first and their decision worked perfectly as Kings XI collapsed for just 88 in 15.1 overs. Umesh Yadav led the attack brilliantly with 3 wickets for 23 runs, removing dangerous batters KL Rahul and Chris Gayle early.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Kings XI Punjab by 10 Wickets)

Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, and Moeen Ali also chipped in with 1 wicket each. For Punjab, Aaron Finch top scored with 26 off 23 balls, while KL Rahul made 21 and Gayle added 18, but no batter could build a long innings. Chasing only 89, RCB openers made it look effortless. Virat Kohli stayed unbeaten on 48 from 28 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes, while Parthiv Patel scored 40 not out from 22 balls as RCB finished at 92 without loss in just 8.1 overs.