On This Day In Cricket - November 12

As the calendar turns to November 12, cricket history unfolds with remarkable milestones. In 1910, South African batting powerhouse Dudley Nourse was born, later averaging 53 in Tests and scoring a defiant 208 with a broken thumb in 1951. On this day in 2018, Mushfiqur Rahim smashed 219 not out against Zimbabwe in Dhaka, the highest Test score by a Bangladeshi and second double-century as a wicketkeeper. In 1995, Narendra Hirwani claimed 6 for 59 on his Test return, though rain forced a draw with New Zealand. Glenn McGrath debuted in 1993, hinting at future dominance, while Michael Slater fell for 99 in Perth.

On This Day - November 12, 2023 - India defeats Netherlands by 160 Runs

Seeing the crowd at M Chinnaswamy Stadium witness another dominant Indian performance, the hosts ended their World Cup 2023 group stage on a perfect note by beating the Netherlands by 160 runs. Batting first after winning the toss, India piled up a massive 410 for 4 in 50 overs. Every top-order batter contributed, with Rohit Sharma scoring 61, Shubman Gill 51, and Virat Kohli 51. The real fireworks came from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who built a huge 208-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Iyer remained unbeaten on 128 off 94 balls with 10 fours and 5 sixes, while Rahul struck a blistering 102 from just 64 deliveries, including 11 fours and 4 sixes.

(India defeated Netherlands by 160 runs)

In reply, the Netherlands tried to fight but were eventually bowled out for 250 in 47.5 overs. Teja Nidamanuru top-scored with 54 off 39 balls, while Sybrand Engelbrecht made 45. For India, Bumrah, Siraj, Jadeja, and Kuldeep took two wickets each, while even Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma chipped in with a wicket apiece. With this win, India finished the league stage unbeaten with nine victories in nine matches, marching confidently into the semi-finals. Shreyas Iyer was named Player of the Match for his match-winning hundred.

On This Day - November 12, 2002 - Raj Bawa Was Born Today

Being a youngster with immense potential, Raj Bawa has steadily made his mark as a promising allrounder in Indian domestic cricket. Born on November 12, 2002, in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, he represents Chandigarh and has also played for teams like Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in the IPL. A left-handed batter and right-arm medium-fast bowler, Bawa has shown glimpses of talent across formats. In First-Class cricket, he has played 15 matches, scoring 817 runs at an average of 37.13, with a highest score of 146 and one century to his name.

(Raj Bawa was born on November 12, 2002)

His bowling has fetched 16 wickets, with best figures of 3 for 22. In List A games, he has 162 runs and 12 wickets in 11 matches, including a fine 4 for 11 performance. In T20s, he has featured in 23 matches, scoring 316 runs at a strike rate of 128.45 and picking up 22 wickets with a best of 3 for 28. Raj made his IPL debut in 2022 and has appeared for two teams, scoring 19 runs in limited chances. His recent Ranji performances for Chandigarh, including scores of 77 against Madhya Pradesh and all-round efforts against Punjab, reflect steady growth.

On This Day - November 12, 2018 - England Women defeats Bangladesh Women by 7 Wickets

Beating the rain and Bangladesh, England Women began their 2018 Women’s World T20 campaign with a comfortable seven-wicket win at Gros Islet. After opting to field, England’s bowlers dominated right from the start, restricting Bangladesh Women to 76 for 9 in their 20 overs. Debutant Kirstie Gordon was the star performer, taking 3 wickets for 16 runs, while Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, and Sophie Ecclestone chipped in with one wicket each. Ayasha Rahman was the lone fighter for Bangladesh, scoring 39 runs off 52 balls, including 2 fours and 3 sixes, but received little support as wickets fell regularly.

(England Women defeated Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets)

Chasing a revised target of 64 from 16 overs due to rain, England lost openers Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont cheaply to Salma Khatun. However, Amy Jones steadied the innings with a fluent 28 off 24 balls, and Natalie Sciver added 23 off 17 to guide England close to victory. Captain Heather Knight remained unbeaten on 11 as England reached 64 for 3 in 9.3 overs to seal the win with 39 balls remaining. Gordon’s dream debut and England’s disciplined bowling helped them collect two valuable points early in the tournament.

On This Day - November 12, 2010 - New Zealand Makes 258/4 on Day 1 against India

The first day of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Hyderabad saw the visitors put up a strong batting display after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Openers Tim McIntosh and Brendon McCullum started cautiously before McCullum fell early to Sreesanth for just 4 runs. However, McIntosh steadied the innings with Martin Guptill, and the pair added a solid 147 runs for the second wicket. Guptill played fluently for his 85 off 160 balls with 9 fours and a six, while McIntosh showed great patience, reaching his century off 254 balls.

(New Zealand made 258/4 on day 1 against New Zealand)

After their dismissals, Jesse Ryder joined McIntosh and continued to keep the scoreboard ticking with a brisk 70 from 120 balls that included 10 fours. Despite some good bowling from Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh, who took 4 wickets each, New Zealand managed to reach 258 for 4 at stumps. McIntosh remained unbeaten on 102, anchoring the innings beautifully, while Ryder was not out on 22 when play ended. The Indian bowlers toiled hard on a flat surface, with Zaheer Khan finishing the day as the most successful bowler. Overall, it was New Zealand’s day as they laid a strong foundation for a big first-innings total.

On This Day - November 12, 2009 - India defeats Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets

In the second T20 International at Mohali on December 12, 2009, India pulled off a stunning chase to defeat Sri Lanka by six wickets and level the series 1-1. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a massive total of 206 for 7 in 20 overs. Captain Kumar Sangakkara led from the front with a blazing 59 off just 31 balls, supported by Chinthaka Jayasinghe’s 38 and Sanath Jayasuriya’s quick 31. For India, Yuvraj Singh was the standout bowler, claiming 3 wickets for 23 runs in his three overs, while Ishant Sharma picked up two wickets despite being expensive.

(India defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets)

Chasing 207, India started aggressively through Virender Sehwag, who smashed 64 off 36 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes. Skipper MS Dhoni added 46 from 28 balls, keeping the chase on track. The hero of the night, however, was Yuvraj Singh, who celebrated his 28th birthday with an unbeaten 60 off 25 balls, hammering 5 sixes and 3 fours. India reached 211 for 4 in 19.1 overs to register their highest successful T20I chase at the time. Yuvraj was named Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance, while Sangakkara was awarded Player of the Series.

On This Day - November 12, 2005 - India defeats Sri Lanka by 5 Wickets

Defeating the visiting Sri Lankan side with authority, India clinched the 7th and final ODI at Vadodara by five wickets to seal the series 6-1. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 244 for 9 in their 50 overs, with skipper Marvan Atapattu top scoring with 59 and Russel Arnold adding a quick 68. The Indian bowlers were disciplined, led by Irfan Pathan who delivered a brilliant spell of 3 for 38, supported by RP Singh’s 3 for 33 and Ajit Agarkar’s 2 for 47.

(India defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets)

Chasing 245, India got off to a flying start with Virender Sehwag smashing 35 off 24 balls and Sachin Tendulkar contributing 39. Irfan Pathan, promoted up the order, added a quick 35 from just 23 deliveries to keep the momentum going. The star of the chase was MS Dhoni, who continued his sensational form with a blistering 80 off 73 balls, featuring nine fours and three sixes. Skipper Rahul Dravid remained unbeaten on 31 to guide India home in just 39.3 overs. Pathan’s all-round brilliance earned him the Player of the Match, while Dhoni was named Player of the Series for his 346 runs.

On This Day - November 12, 2003 - Australia defeats India by 61 Runs

The match against Australia at Bengaluru on November 12, 2003, turned out to be a high-scoring contest where the visitors showcased their batting power. After winning the toss, Australia posted a massive total of 347 for 2 in their 50 overs. Adam Gilchrist led the way with a superb 111 from 104 balls, striking 14 fours and a six, while skipper Ricky Ponting remained unbeaten on 108 from 103 deliveries with seven sixes. Damien Martyn also chipped in with a quick 61 not out, as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs. Anil Kumble was the only bowler to take a wicket, while others like Nehra and Zaheer Khan went for plenty.

(Australia defeated India by 61 runs)

In reply, India started confidently with Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar adding 103 for the first wicket. Tendulkar top-scored with 89 off 91 balls, hitting 12 fours and a six, while Sehwag made 39. Despite useful knocks from Sourav Ganguly (37) and Rahul Dravid (34), India fell short, finishing at 286 for 8. Andrew Symonds was Australia’s best bowler, taking 3 for 42, while Ian Harvey claimed 2 wickets. Gilchrist was named Player of the Match as Australia won by 61 runs to continue their strong form in the TVS Cup.

On This Day - November 12, 2002 - India defeats West Indies by 81 Runs

India produced a commanding performance in the third ODI against West Indies at Rajkot on November 12, 2002, winning by 81 runs under the D/L method. After electing to field, India saw the visitors post a strong total of 300 for 5 in 50 overs. Chris Gayle led the charge with a fluent 72 off 68 balls, while Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul both struck brisk half-centuries, scoring 84 and 74 respectively. Harbhajan Singh was India’s most successful bowler, taking 2 for 59, while Srinath, Nehra, and Ganguly picked up one wicket each.

(India defeated West Indies by 81 runs)

Chasing a revised target of 120 in 27.1 overs due to disruptions, India’s openers dominated from the start. Sourav Ganguly anchored the innings with a composed 72 off 83 balls, while Virender Sehwag played a breathtaking knock of 114 not out from just 82 deliveries, smashing 17 fours and 2 sixes. The pair added 196 runs for the opening stand, effectively sealing the match before Ganguly’s dismissal near the end. India reached 200 for 1 in 27.1 overs to secure victory. Sehwag was named Player of the Match for his explosive batting display that powered India to a convincing win and reduced the series deficit to 2-1.