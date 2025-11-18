On This Day In Cricket - November 18

When the calendar hits November 18, cricket history unfolds vividly. In 2000, Andy Flower began his Bradmanesque run with an unbeaten 183 against India in Delhi, averaging 133.27 over 13 months. Dinesh Chandimal was born in 1989, later becoming Sri Lanka's youngest captain and scoring a double-hundred against Australia. In 1988, West Indies crushed Australia in Brisbane by nine wickets. A 1995 Centurion Test was washed out despite Graeme Hick's majestic 141. England spun to a rare series win in Sri Lanka in 2018 at Kandy. A dramatic 1993 ODI tie saw Zimbabwe fall agonisingly short against India in Indore.

On This Day - November 18, 1999 - Rachin Ravindra Was Born Today

The game changer, Rachin Ravindra has quickly grown into one of New Zealand’s most valuable modern cricketers. A fluent left-handed batter and steady left-arm spinner, he has shown the ability to adapt across formats while delivering important performances for club, franchise, and country. In Tests, Ravindra has scored 1224 runs in 17 matches at an average of just over 42, including three centuries and a career best 240. His calm debut effort in Kanpur in 2021 highlighted his temperament, and his rise continued through strong performances at home and overseas.

(Rachin Ravindra was born on November 18, 1999)

Ravindra became a global name during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, where he finished with 578 runs. His ODI numbers remain impressive with 1350 runs in 36 games at an average above 43 and a strike rate of nearly 109, along with five centuries. In T20 cricket,t he has played more than 100 matches, scoring 1922 runs at a rapid strike rate close to 140 and also contributing with the ball. His MLC and IPL stints added to his reputation, including 413 runs for Chennai Super Kings at a strike rate of 143.90. Still only in his mid twenties, Ravindra has already built a strong all-round record and continues to shape New Zealand’s future across formats.

On This Day - November 18, 1989 - Dinesh Chandimal Was Born Today

The Sri Lankan Legend Dinesh Chandimal has been one of the most dependable batters for his country in the years that followed the retirement of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. A calm middle order presence and a reliable wicketkeeper, Chandimal built a long career built on consistency, patience, and the ability to rescue innings under pressure. Since his international debut in 2010, he has played 90 Tests, 157 ODI,s and 69 T20Is, scoring more than 11000 international runs across formats. His Test record remains his strongest with 6361 runs at an average of 43.56, including 16 centuries and a career best 206 not out. In ODIs, he scored 3854 runs with four hundreds, while his T20I tally stands at 1066.

(Dinesh Chandimal was born on November 18, 1989)

Chandimal also enjoyed success in domestic and franchise cricket with more than 5100 T20 runs and over 12800 first-class runs. Some of his finest moments came in tough situations, such as his match-changing 162 against India in 2015 and his monumental double hundred against Australia in 2022. He also briefly captained Sri Lanka and led them to a famous Test series win against Pakistan in the UAE. His steady batting, ability to play long innings and experience have made him a vital figure in Sri Lanka’s cricket journey for more than a decade.

On This Day - November 18, 2024 - Australia defeats Pakistan by 7 Wickets

Defeating the visitors with complete authority, Australia wrapped up the third T20I in Hobart with a dominant seven-wicket win to seal a three-zero clean sweep over Pakistan. Pakistan struggled after choosing to bat first and managed only 117 runs in 18.1 overs. Babar Azam top-scored with 41 from 28 balls, while Haseebullah Khan added 24, but the rest of the batting failed to provide support. Adam Zampa bowled a remarkable spell of four overs for 11 runs and took two wickets, while Aaron Hardie claimed three for 21 to keep Pakistan under pressure throughout the innings.

(Australia defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets)

Australia’s chase was led by a stunning knock from Marcus Stoinis, who smashed an unbeaten 61 from just 27 balls with five fours and five sixes. Despite early losses, including Matthew Short for 2 and Jake Fraser McGurk for 18, Australia stayed ahead of the required rate. Josh Inglis contributed 27 from 24 balls before falling at 85 for 3. Stoinis and Tim David finished the match in style, reaching 118 for 3 in only 11.2 overs. The emphatic win gave Australia the series three-zero and confirmed Stoinis as the standout performer of the night.

On This Day - November 18, 2018 - West Indies Women defeats England Women by 4 Wickets

In the match between England Women and West Indies Women at Gros Islet in the 2018 T20 World Cup, West Indies claimed a close four wicket win with three balls to spare while chasing a target of 116. England struggled with the bat from the start and finished on 115 for 8 in their twenty overs. Only Sophia Dunkley with 35 from 30 balls and Anya Shrubsole with 29 from 26 balls played meaningful innings as the top and middle order fell regularly. Shakera Selman led the West Indies attack with two wickets for 15 runs while Deandra Dottin backed up her later batting heroics with two wickets for 21.

(West Indies Women defeated England Women by 4 wickets)

West Indies also had early trouble in their chase as Anya Shrubsole removed Hayley Matthews and captain Stafanie Taylor within the first two overs. Dottin held the innings together with an important 46 from 52 deliveries while Shemaine Campbelle added 45 from 42 to steady the chase. Even with wickets falling near the end, West Indies reached 117 for 6 in 19.3 overs. Shrubsole was the pick of the England bowlers with three wickets for 10 runs from her 3.3 overs. Dottin was named Player of the Match for her allround effort that guided West Indies to the top of Group A.

On This Day - November 18, 2003 - Australia defeats India by 37 Runs

Taking up the story of the TVS Cup final at Eden Gardens in November 2003, Australia delivered a composed all round performance to beat India by 37 runs. Batting first, they reached 235 for 5 in their 50 overs, a total built on patience in the middle overs and a late push. Damien Martyn anchored the innings with a steady 61 from 101 balls, while Ricky Ponting added 36. The real acceleration came in the final ten overs when Michael Bevan scored an unbeaten 40 from 70 balls and the young Michael Clarke produced a lively 44 from just 28 balls, earning him the Player of the Match award. India’s bowlers worked hard, with Murali Kartik and Harbhajan Singh keeping things tight, but dropped catches cost momentum at key stages.

(Australia defeated India by 37 runs)

Chasing 236, India never settled into a strong rhythm. Sachin Tendulkar top-scored with 45 while Rahul Dravid kept the chase alive with 49, but regular wickets halted any real progress. Hemang Badani made 30 and Ajit Agarkar chipped in with an unbeaten 26, yet India slipped from 159 for 5 to 198 all out in 41.5 overs. Ian Harvey’s spell of four wickets turned the match firmly Australia’s way, sealing the title with a disciplined bowling display.

On This Day - November 18, 2002 - West Indies defeats India by 5 Wickets

Being the fifth match of the series, India and West Indies arrived in Vadodara with the contest finely balanced and both sides looking for an advantage. India posted a strong total of 290 for eight in 48 overs after a fast and fluent start from Sourav Ganguly who scored 53 and Virender Sehwag who hit 52 off just 39 balls. VVS Laxman played the anchor role with 71 from 101 deliveries while late contributions from Sanjay Bangar and others lifted the final score. Pedro Collins was the most successful bowler for the West Indies with three wickets for 60.

(West Indies defeated India by 5 wickets)

West Indies began the chase confidently and built early momentum through Chris Gayle and Wavell Hinds. Gayle led the innings with a superb 101 from 107 balls that included ten fours and three sixes. Hinds matched the tempo with a brilliant 80 from 61 deliveries featuring ten boundaries and five sixes. Their partnership set the tone and ensured the target always remained within reach. India tried to fight back through Harbhajan Singh who took two wickets, but the visitors stayed steady. Ricardo Powell added an unbeaten 30 while captain Carl Hooper finished on 21 not out as West Indies reached 291 for five in 46.5 overs, winning the match by five wickets with seven balls left.

On This Day - November 18, 2000 - Zimbabwe Makes 232/5 against India on Day 1

Playing against the visiting Zimbabwe side at the Feroz Shah Kotla, India saw a steady opening day dominated by Andy Flower and a disciplined Zimbabwe batting effort. After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Zimbabwe had an early collapse when Grant Flower fell for zero in the fifth over and Gavin Rennie followed soon after, leaving them at 15 for two. Stuart Carlisle and Alistair Campbell rebuilt the innings with a patient stand that pushed the score past one hundred. Carlisle scored 58 from 156 balls while Campbell added 70 from 155 deliveries, both showing solid temperament against India’s steady attack.

(Zimbabwe made 232/5 on day 1 against India)

However, the day truly belonged to Andy Flower, who walked in with Zimbabwe under pressure and anchored the innings with confidence. He moved to 55 not out by stumps, batting for more than five hours and striking ten boundaries. Heath Streak also supported him well with an unbeaten 25 as the pair guided Zimbabwe to 232 for five at the close of play after 90 overs. Javagal Srinath was India’s most successful bowler of the day, finishing with three wickets for 52 runs in a long 22 over spell. India ended the opening day slightly behind but still in control with a chance to push back early on day two.