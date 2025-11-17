On This Day In Cricket - November 17

For the fans, November 17 celebrates Aaron Finch's 1986 birth, Australia's T20 World Cup-winning captain with record 172 and 156 in T20Is. Bert Sutcliffe, New Zealand's elegant left-hander, was born in 1923, averaging 68 in India despite no Test wins. Colin McDonald, gritty Aussie opener, arrived in 1928, defying fast bowlers and spin. Arthur Chipperfield, first to 99 on Test debut, was born in 1905. A 2015 WACA draw saw Ross Taylor's record 290; Adam Gilchrist hit his 100th Test six in 2007. Other birthdays are Harold Baumgartner (1883), Stanley de Silva (1956), Mandy Yachad (1960), Martika Flieringa (1978).

On This Day - November 17, 1986 - Aaron Finch Was Born Today

Being the player who redefined the role of an attacking opener in modern white ball cricket, Aaron Finch built a career filled with power hitting, leadership, and consistency across formats. Born in Victoria, Finch rose from domestic cricket with Victoria and Melbourne Renegades to become one of Australia’s most influential limited-overs batters. His numbers underline that impact. He scored 5406 runs in ODIs at an average close to 39 with 17 centuries, while in T20 internationals, he made 3120 runs at a strike rate above 142 with two centuries. His record-breaking knocks of 156 against England in 2013 and 172 against Zimbabwe in 2018 once stood as the highest scores in T20 internationals.

(Aaron Finch was born on November 17, 1986)

Finch also led Australia with great authority, captaining in 76 T20 internationals and guiding the team to its first T20 World Cup win in 2021. In the IPL and other leagues, he remained an in demand player, finishing with more than eleven thousand runs in overall T20 cricket. His 3311 BBL runs for Melbourne Renegades and over two thousand IPL runs show how long he stayed relevant in franchise cricket. Although his Test career was short, with 278 runs from five matches, his influence in white ball cricket remains significant. Overall, Finch leaves behind a career defined by aggression, reliability and strong leadership.

On This Day - November 17, 1982 - Yusuf Pathan Was Born Today

The hard-hitter from Baroda, Yusuf Pathan, built a reputation as one of India’s most explosive limited-overs all-rounders. Beginning his journey in age-group cricket, he rose quickly through Baroda’s Under-16 and Under-19 ranks before making his Ranji Trophy debut in the 2001 season. His breakthrough came in the 2004 season when he established himself as both a reliable run scorer and an effective offspinner. His attacking style earned him a place in India’s squad for the 2007 World T20, which marked his international debut. Yusuf’s best phase in international cricket came between 2008 and 2011.

(Yusuf Pathan was born on November 17, 1982)

In 57 ODIs, he scored 810 runs at an average of 27 with a strike rate of 113.60, including two centuries. His match-winning hundred against New Zealand in 2010 remains a standout performance. In T20 internationals, he played 22 matches and contributed 236 runs at a strike rate of 146.58. His IPL achievements added to his fame, especially his 435 run season in 2008 and a 21 ball fifty that highlighted his power hitting. Across 174 IPL matches, he scored 3204 runs with one century and 13 fifties. With more than 4800 first class runs, 200 plus wickets in red ball cricket and almost 5000 T20 runs overall, Yusuf Pathan’s career reflects versatility, impact and fearlessness.

On This Day - November 17, 2021 - India defeats New Zealand by 5 Wickets

Coming to the first T20I between India and New Zealand at Jaipur, the match turned into a tight contest that went India’s way in the final over. New Zealand, asked to bat first, posted 164 for 6 in their twenty overs. Martin Guptill led the charge with a powerful 70 off 42 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes. Mark Chapman supported him well with a steady 63 from 50 balls. However, the rest of the batting unit struggled as Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar bowled smart spells. Ashwin finished with 2 for 23 while Bhuvneshwar picked up 2 for 24, helping India keep the visitors to a manageable total.

(India defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets)

Chasing 165, India started quickly with Rohit Sharma’s fluent 48 from 36 balls giving the innings a strong base. The standout performance came from Suryakumar Yadav, who played a brilliant knock of 62 from just 40 balls and kept the momentum on India’s side. KL Rahul added 15 while Rishabh Pant stayed calm at the end with an unbeaten 17. India reached 166 for 5 in 19.4 overs, winning by five wickets with two balls to spare. Trent Boult picked up 2 wickets for New Zealand, but it was not enough as India took a 1-0 lead in the series.

On This Day - November 17, 2018 - South Africa defeats Australia by 21 Runs

In the only T20I at Carrara in November 2018, South Africa produced a strong all round performance to defeat Australia by 21 runs in a rain shortened ten over contest. Batting first, South Africa made 108 for six with an aggressive start led by Reeza Hendricks who struck 19 from eight balls and Quinton de Kock who added 22 from sixteen deliveries. Faf du Plessis kept the momentum going with 27 from fifteen balls, helping the visitors cross fifty inside the first five overs. Australia’s bowlers tried to pull things back through Nathan Coulter Nile and Andrew Tye who claimed two wickets each, yet South Africa still finished with a healthy total.

(South Africa defeated Australia by 21 runs)

Chasing 109, Australia stumbled early and never recovered. Lungi Ngidi and Chris Morris created immediate pressure by removing Aaron Finch, D’Arcy Short and Chris Lynn inside the first three overs. Glenn Maxwell fought hard with a brisk 38 from twenty three balls, striking two fours and two sixes, but he lacked support as wickets continued to fall. Andile Phehlukwayo joined in with two key wickets while Tabraiz Shamsi conceded only twelve runs and dismissed Alex Carey at a crucial stage. Australia ended at 87 for seven, well short of the target, giving South Africa a comfortable victory.

On This Day - November 17, 2018 - India Women defeats Australia Women by 48 Runs

Defeating the Australian side with confidence, India Women produced a complete performance to register a convincing forty-eight run win in their Group B clash at Providence in the 2018 T20 World Cup. Batting first after winning the toss, India posted a strong total of one hundred sixty-seven for eight, built mainly around a superb innings from Smriti Mandhana. The left-hander played fluently from the start and went on to score eighty-three from fifty-five balls with nine fours and three sixes. Harmanpreet Kaur supported her well with a quick forty-three from twenty-seven deliveries, helping India maintain momentum despite regular wickets in the later overs. Ellyse Perry was the pick of the Australian bowlers with three wickets for sixteen.

(India Women defeated Australia Women by 48 runs)

Chasing a target of one hundred sixty-eight, Australia struggled to build partnerships after early strikes from India’s attack. Deepti Sharma removed both openers, while Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav kept the pressure steady with disciplined spells. Perry tried to hold the innings together with an unbeaten thirty-nine from twenty-eight balls, but the chase never gained pace. Australia were eventually bowled out for one hundred nineteen in nineteen point four overs. Anuja Patil and the spinners controlled the middle phase, securing a memorable win that took India to the top of Group B.

On This Day - November 17, 2011 - South Africa Gets All-Out for 266 Runs against Australia on Day 1

When the second Test between South Africa and Australia began at Johannesburg, the home side ended Day one with a competitive total of 266 after a fluctuating first day. Graeme Smith and Jacques Rudolph provided a steady start, but both fell early, leaving South Africa at 43 for two. Jacques Kallis then counterattacked with a quick 54 from 41 balls, striking eight fours and two sixes to lift the scoring rate. After his dismissal, Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers rebuilt the innings with important contributions. Amla played patiently for 19 while de Villiers added 64 from 97 deliveries.

(South Africa got all-out for 266 runs against Australia on day 1)

Ashwell Prince kept South Africa moving with a solid 50, hitting nine boundaries in his 89 ball stay. The lower order, however, collapsed quickly as five wickets fell for just 25 runs. Dale Steyn’s unbeaten 15, along with a six from Morkel, helped push the total closer to 270. For Australia, the bowlers shared the workload well. Peter Siddle led the attack with three wickets for 69, while Nathan Lyon picked up two. Pat Cummins, making his Test debut, bowled impressively for figures of one for 38 from 15 overs. By stumps, South Africa’s 266 looked competitive, setting up an intriguing contest for the remaining days.

On This Day - November 17, 2008 - India defeats England by 54 Runs

Being the match that kept the series momentum in India’s favor, the second ODI at Indore on November 17, 2008, turned into a comfortable 54-run win for the hosts. India posted two hundred ninety-two for nine after choosing to bat, recovering strongly from an early collapse that saw the top order slip to twenty nine for three. Gautam Gambhir steadied the innings with a controlled seventy off seventy six balls, but the day belonged to Yuvraj Singh. He delivered a superb one hundred eighteen from one hundred twenty two balls with fifteen fours and two sixes, guiding the innings from trouble to a strong total. Late acceleration came from Yusuf Pathan, who smashed an unbeaten fifty from only twenty nine deliveries.

(India defeated England by 54 runs)

England’s chase never found consistent momentum. Ian Bell was run out for one, and although Matt Prior scored thirty eight and Owais Shah added fifty eight, the required rate kept climbing. Yuvraj dominated with the ball as well, picking four wickets for twenty eight and breaking England’s middle order. Andrew Flintoff tried to revive the chase with forty three off thirty five, while Stuart Broad hit a quick twenty two, but India kept striking regularly. England were bowled out for two hundred thirty eight in forty seven overs, giving India a clear and deserved victory.