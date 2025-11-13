On This Day In Cricket - November 13

On November 13, 2014, Rohit Sharma shattered the ODI record with a blistering 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, smashing 33 fours and nine sixes after surviving an early drop. In 2022, England clinched both senior men’s World Cups by defeating Pakistan in the T20 final at the MCG, powered by Sam Curran’s 3 for 12 and Ben Stokes’ steady finish. Shane Warne’s 1995 Gabba magic (7-23 and 4-54) crushed Pakistan by an innings. Percy McDonnell, Australia’s Greek-scholar captain, was born in 1858; Charles Gregory scored a record 383 in 1906; Australia edged West Indies in a 1951 spin-dominated thriller. Sachin Tendulkar’s 124* sealed India’s 1998 Sharjah rout of Zimbabwe.

On This Day - November 13, 2014 - Rohit Sharma smashes 264 Runs against Sri Lanka

Breaking the cricketing records at Eden Gardens, India outplayed Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI of the 2014 series with a massive 153-run victory, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s unbelievable 264 off just 173 balls. After choosing to bat first, India piled up a huge total of 404 for 5 in 50 overs. Rohit dominated the Sri Lankan bowlers with 33 fours and 9 sixes, registering what remains the highest individual score in ODI history. Virat Kohli added a fluent 66, while Ajinkya Rahane scored 28 at the top.

(Rohit Sharma scored 264 runs against Sri Lanka in an ODI Match)

For Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne tried to fight back with 75 and 59 respectively, but their efforts were not enough as they were bowled out for 251 in 43.1 overs. Dhawal Kulkarni was impressive with the ball, picking up 4 wickets for just 34 runs, while Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel took two each. None of the Sri Lankan bowlers could stop the onslaught from Rohit, with Kulasekara conceding 89 runs and Mendis going for 70 in just seven overs. The result gave India a 4-0 lead in the series and made the night unforgettable for cricket fans witnessing one of the greatest ODI innings ever played.

On This Day - November 13, 2024 - India defeats South Africa by 11 Runs

Playing against the hosts South Africa at Centurion, India produced a commanding all-round performance to win the third T20I by 11 runs and take a 2-1 lead in the series. Batting first after South Africa chose to field, India posted a huge 219 for 6, driven by a magnificent unbeaten century from Tilak Varma. The left-hander smashed 107 off 56 balls with 8 fours and 7 sixes, anchoring the innings after early setbacks. Abhishek Sharma gave India a flying start with a quick 50 off 25 balls, while Hardik Pandya and Ramandeep Singh chipped in with handy contributions.

(India defeated South Africa by 11 runs)

In reply, South Africa made a spirited chase but fell short at 208 for 7. Marco Jansen was outstanding with the bat, hammering 54 from just 17 balls with 9 boundaries, including 5 sixes. Heinrich Klaasen also added 41 off 22 deliveries, but regular wickets kept the hosts under pressure. Arshdeep Singh led India’s bowling attack with 3 for 37, while Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel picked two and one respectively. Despite Jansen’s late fireworks, India held their nerve to secure the win. Tilak Varma was deservedly named Player of the Match for his sensational maiden T20I hundred that powered India to victory.

On This Day - November 13, 2022 - England Wins the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup

When the 2022 T20 World Cup final unfolded at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13, it was a gripping contest between Pakistan and England. Pakistan, after being sent in to bat, struggled to find rhythm and managed 137 for 8 in their 20 overs. Babar Azam top-scored with 32 off 28 balls, while Shan Masood contributed 38 from 28. England’s bowlers kept the pressure on throughout, with Sam Curran producing a match-winning spell of 3 for 12 in four overs. Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan also picked up two wickets each to restrict Pakistan to a modest total.

(England won the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup)

Chasing 138, England had early hiccups as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf reduced them to 45 for 3 inside the powerplay. But Ben Stokes anchored the chase with a calm and determined knock of 52 not out from 49 balls, supported by Moeen Ali’s quick 19 off 13. Despite a few tense moments, England reached 138 for 5 in 19 overs to win by five wickets and claim their second T20 World Cup title. Sam Curran was named Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament for his outstanding all-round performances, sealing England’s dominance in global white-ball cricket.

On This Day - November 13, 2016 - India vs England Ends in a Draw

Playing a draw in the opening Test at Rajkot, India and England produced a gripping contest that lasted all five days. England, after winning the toss, piled up a massive 537 in their first innings with Joe Root scoring a classy 124, Moeen Ali contributing 117, and Ben Stokes smashing 128. India responded strongly as Murali Vijay (126) and Cheteshwar Pujara (124) steadied the innings with a solid 209-run partnership. Contributions from Ravichandran Ashwin (70) and Wriddhiman Saha (35) took India to 488, trailing by just 49 runs.

(India vs England Test Match ended in a draw)

In the second innings, England’s openers Alastair Cook and debutant Haseeb Hameed batted beautifully. Cook anchored the innings with a determined 130, while Hameed impressed with 82 as England declared at 260 for 3, setting India a target of 310 on the final day. India’s top order struggled early, losing quick wickets to Adil Rashid, who picked up three. However, Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 49 and Ravindra Jadeja’s quick 32 ensured India held on till stumps at 172 for 6, forcing a draw. Moeen Ali, for his all-round effort of 117 runs and three wickets, was named Player of the Match. It was a fair start to what promised to be a thrilling series.

On This Day - November 13, 2015 - England defeats Pakistan by 95 Runs

Marking a win against Pakistan, England produced a commanding performance in the second ODI at Abu Dhabi to level the series 1-1. Batting first, England posted a solid total of 283 for 5 in 50 overs, led by Alex Hales’ brilliant 109 off 117 balls, his maiden ODI century. Jason Roy gave England a strong start with 54, while Joe Root’s composed 63 further strengthened the innings. Wahab Riaz was Pakistan’s best bowler, finishing with 3 for 43, but the rest of the attack struggled to contain the English batters.

(England defeated Pakistan by 95 runs)

In reply, Pakistan’s chase never gained momentum. Early strikes from David Willey and Chris Woakes reduced them to 24 for 3 inside 11 overs. Azhar Ali top-scored among the top order with 22, but it was Sarfaraz Ahmed’s fighting 64 from 76 balls that saved Pakistan from complete collapse. Woakes was outstanding with the ball, claiming 4 for 33, while Willey supported well with 3 for 25. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 188 in 45.5 overs, falling short by 95 runs. Hales was named Player of the Match for his century that set up England’s comprehensive victory and brought them back into the series.

On This Day - November 13, 2009 - England defeats South Africa by 1 Run

The game where England edged past South Africa by just one run at Johannesburg on November 13, 2009, turned out to be a thrilling contest decided by the D/L method. Batting first, England posted a strong total of 202 for 6 in their 20 overs. Eoin Morgan stole the show with a brilliant unbeaten 85 off 45 balls, smashing seven fours and five sixes. Captain Paul Collingwood added valuable support with 57 from 32 deliveries, while Ryan McLaren was South Africa’s best bowler with figures of 3 for 33.

(England defeated South Africa by 1 run)

In response, South Africa was set a revised target of 129 in 13 overs due to rain. The hosts started aggressively, with Loots Bosman hammering 58 off 31 balls and Graeme Smith scoring 41 from 23 deliveries. Their opening stand of 97 runs kept the chase alive, but wickets at crucial moments slowed their progress. Once Smith and Bosman departed, England managed to hold their nerve despite the late push from AB de Villiers and Albie Morkel. South Africa finished on 127 for 3, just one run short of the target. Morgan’s explosive knock rightly earned him the Player of the Match award as England took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

On This Day - November 13, 2000 - India defeats Bangladesh by 9 Wickets

Beating the hosts in style, India wrapped up Bangladesh’s maiden Test match on the fourth day at Dhaka with a dominant nine-wicket win. Starting the day in control, India’s bowlers made quick work of Bangladesh’s second innings, skittling them out for just 91 runs. Sunil Joshi once again led from the front, taking 3 wickets for 27 runs, while Javagal Srinath grabbed 3 for 19 as the Bangladeshi batting lineup collapsed without much fight. Only wicketkeeper Khaled Mashud offered resistance with an unbeaten 21, but the rest crumbled under disciplined Indian bowling.

(India defeated Bangladesh by 9 wickets)

Chasing a modest target of 63 runs, India wasted no time. Opener Sadagoppan Ramesh was dismissed early for 1, but Shiv Sunder Das and Rahul Dravid ensured there were no further hiccups. Dravid’s fluent 41 not out off 49 balls, supported by Das’s steady 22 not out, guided India to victory in just 15 overs. The match ended with India at 64 for 1, sealing the win comfortably. Sunil Joshi’s all-round performance, including his 5 wickets in the first innings and a fine 92 with the bat, earned him the Player of the Match award as India marked Bangladesh’s Test debut with a commanding performance.