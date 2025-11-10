On This Day In Cricket - November 10

Taking the day of 10 November, South Africa returned to international cricket in 1991 with a Calcutta ODI against India after 21 years of apartheid isolation, Clive Rice’s only internationals. Bangladesh played their inaugural Test in 2000, losing to India despite Aminul Islam’s 145. New Zealand reached the 2021 T20 World Cup final, beating England via Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham’s late surge. Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL title in 2020, dominating Delhi Capitals. Jimmy Sinclair smashed South Africa’s fastest Test hundred in 1902. Deepak Chahar took 6 for 7 in T20Is in 2019. West Indies crushed Australia in 1984. England lost the 2002 Ashes opener badly after a costly toss.

On This Day - November 10, 2022 - England defeats India by 10 Wickets

Winning against India in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final at Adelaide, England produced a flawless performance to storm into the final. After opting to field first, Jos Buttler’s side restricted India to 168 for 6 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya led India’s innings with a brilliant 63 off 33 balls, hitting four fours and five sixes, while Virat Kohli added a steady 50 from 40 deliveries. Chris Jordan was England’s most successful bowler, taking 3 wickets for 43 runs, while Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes picked up one each.

(England defeated India by 10 wickets)

Chasing 169, England’s openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales made the task look effortless. The duo attacked from the very start, racing to 63 without loss in the powerplay. Hales smashed an unbeaten 86 from 47 balls with seven sixes, while Buttler remained not out on 80 from 49 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes. Together, they put on an unbroken 170-run stand, guiding England to victory in just 16 overs without losing a wicket. This dominant 10-wicket win, achieved with 24 balls to spare, was one of the most convincing semi-final triumphs in T20 World Cup history, sealing England’s place in the final in remarkable fashion.

On This Day - November 10, 2020 - Mumbai Indians Wins the IPL 2020

Getting the fifth IPL title in style, Mumbai Indians once again proved their dominance by defeating Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in the 2020 final at Dubai. Delhi, after winning the toss, chose to bat but had a disastrous start as Marcus Stoinis fell on the first ball to Trent Boult. Boult’s fiery spell of 3 for 30, supported by Nathan Coulter-Nile’s 2 wickets, restricted Delhi to 156 for 7. Captain Shreyas Iyer played a fighting knock of 65 from 50 balls, while Rishabh Pant added a quick 56 off 38, rescuing the side from early trouble.

(Rohit Sharma with the IPL 2020 Title)

Chasing 157, Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave a brisk start, adding 45 runs in just over 4 overs. Rohit led from the front with a captain’s innings of 68 off 51 balls, hitting 5 fours and 4 sixes. Ishan Kishan finished the job with an unbeaten 33 from 19 deliveries as Mumbai reached the target in 18.4 overs. For Delhi, Anrich Nortje picked two wickets, but it wasn’t enough. Boult was named Player of the Match for his match-winning opening burst. With this victory, Mumbai Indians lifted their fifth IPL trophy, becoming the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

On This Day - November 10, 2001 - Riyan Parag was born Today

The man who rose from Assam to the national stage, Riyan Parag has steadily built his name as one of India’s most promising young cricketers. Born on November 10, 2001, Parag made his first-class debut for Assam in 2017 and has since become a key figure for both state and franchise cricket. An Under-19 World Cup winner in 2018, he first caught attention when Rajasthan Royals picked him for the IPL 2019 season. That year, he became the youngest IPL half-centurion at just 17 years and 175 days. After a few quiet seasons, Parag’s career took a sharp upward turn in 2023-24.

(Riyan Parag was born on November 10, 2001)

He dominated the domestic circuit, scoring 510 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at a strike rate of 182.79, with seven consecutive fifties. His breakthrough IPL 2024 season saw him score 573 runs with four half-centuries and 33 sixes, the most by any RR batter that year. His consistency earned him both T20I and ODI debuts for India in 2024. Across formats, Parag has over 3100 T20 runs, 1900 List A runs, and 2100 first-class runs.

On This Day - November 10, 1995 - Tahlia McGrath Was Born Today

When the Australian women’s team needed a dependable allrounder, Tahlia McGrath stepped up and became one of their most consistent performers across formats. Born on November 10, 1995, McGrath made her international debut in 2016 and has since represented Australia in all three formats. Known for her calm presence and ability to contribute in any situation, she has built an impressive record with both bat and ball. In seven Tests, McGrath has scored 358 runs at an average of 35.80 and taken 11 wickets with best figures of 3 for 24.





(Tahlia McGrath was born on November 10, 1995)

Her ODI career includes 856 runs and 28 wickets in 56 matches, while in T20Is she has been particularly outstanding, scoring 1138 runs at an average of 42.14 and striking at 132.94, along with 21 wickets. Her top T20I score of 91 not out highlights her match-winning potential. Beyond international cricket, McGrath has been a key player for Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL, scoring over 2300 runs and taking 89 wickets, and for UP Warriorz in the WPL. She has also captained Australia in Healy’s absence, showing her leadership qualities.

On This Day - November 10, 1993 - Shai Hope Was Born Today

Keeping the West Indies’ batting hopes alive across formats, Shai Diego Hope has built a remarkable career since his international debut in 2015. Born in Barbados in 1993, Hope started as a promising batter with a strong first-class record, including a memorable double hundred at Kensington Oval. His breakthrough moment came in 2017 at Headingley, where he became the first player to score a century in both innings of a first-class match at the venue, guiding West Indies to a famous victory over England.

(Shai Hope was born on November 10, 1993)

Although his Test career has been inconsistent, with 2005 runs from 43 matches at an average of 25.37, Hope’s dominance in white-ball cricket has been exceptional. In 145 ODIs, he has scored 5951 runs at an impressive average of 50, including 18 centuries and 30 fifties. His calm leadership earned him the West Indies ODI captaincy in 2023, highlighted by his unbeaten 109 against England that took him past 5000 ODI runs. In T20Is, he has 1389 runs at a strike rate of 137.38, while his overall T20 tally stands at over 5100 runs.

On This Day - November 10, 2024 - South Africa defeats India by 3 Wickets

The match where South Africa edged out India by three wickets in the second T20I at Gqeberha turned out to be a thriller. Batting first after being sent in, India struggled to build momentum and managed only 124 for 6 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya top scored with a steady 39 off 45 balls, while Axar Patel’s 27 from 21 balls provided some resistance. The rest of the batting lineup faltered against South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack, with Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, and debutant Nqabayomzi Peter each taking a wicket.

(South Africa defeated India by 3 wickets)

Chasing 125, South Africa looked in trouble at 66 for 6 as Varun Chakravarthy ran through the middle order with an impressive spell of 5 for 17. But Tristan Stubbs held his nerve and guided the chase with a brilliant unbeaten 47 from 41 balls. He found a vital partner in Gerald Coetzee, who smashed 19 not out off 9 balls to seal the win with six balls to spare. Despite Varun’s heroics, India could not defend their total. Stubbs’ calm and composed innings earned him the Player of the Match award as South Africa leveled the four-match series 1-1.

On This Day - November 10, 2023 - South Africa defeats Afghanistan by 5 Wickets

Taking the field for their final league game of the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad, Afghanistan posted a fighting total of 244 after opting to bat first. Azmatullah Omarzai was the star of their innings, playing a brilliant unbeaten knock of 97 off 107 balls with seven fours and three sixes. He held the innings together while wickets kept tumbling around him. Gerald Coetzee was the pick of South Africa’s bowlers with figures of 4 for 44, while Keshav Maharaj impressed with 2 for 25 in his ten overs. In reply, South Africa’s chase was steady despite some tight bowling from Afghanistan.

(South Africa defeated Afghanistan by 5 wickets)

Quinton de Kock made 41, and captain Temba Bavuma contributed 23 before both fell in quick succession. Rassie van der Dussen anchored the innings superbly with an unbeaten 76 off 95 balls, ensuring there were no late stumbles. Andile Phehlukwayo provided strong support with 39 not out as the Proteas reached the target in 47.3 overs with five wickets in hand. The victory gave South Africa their seventh win of the tournament, finishing second on the points table. For Afghanistan, Omarzai’s effort stood out in what was an inspiring World Cup campaign full of fighting performances.

On This Day - November 10, 2021 - New Zealand defeats England by 5 Wickets

In the match between England and New Zealand at Abu Dhabi, the Kiwis pulled off a brilliant chase to reach their first-ever T20 World Cup final. Batting first, England posted 166 for 4 in 20 overs after being asked to bat. Moeen Ali played a steady knock of 51 not out from 37 balls, while Dawid Malan added 41 off 30. Jos Buttler scored 29, but New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, and James Neesham, kept things under control, each taking a wicket to limit the English total.

(New Zealand defeated England by 5 wickets)

Chasing 167, New Zealand started poorly, losing Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson early to Chris Woakes. However, Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway steadied the innings with an 82-run stand. Conway scored 46 off 38 before getting stumped, while Mitchell anchored the chase with an unbeaten 72 from 47 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes. James Neesham’s explosive cameo of 27 off just 11 balls turned the game decisively in New Zealand’s favour. The Kiwis reached the target in 19 overs, finishing at 167 for 5. Mitchell was named Player of the Match for his match-winning innings that guided New Zealand to a thrilling five-wicket victory.