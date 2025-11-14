On This Day In Cricket - November 14

When the day of November 14 dawned across cricket history, Adam Gilchrist, the revolutionary wicketkeeper-batter, was born in 1971, redefining aggression behind the stumps. Harold Larwood, Bodyline's fearsome spearhead, entered the world in 1904. In 2021, Australia crushed New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai to claim their maiden T20 World Cup, with Mitchell Marsh blazing a record fifty. Shane Warne's Warriors swept Sachin's Blasters in the 2015 US All-Stars finale. Australia dominated with innings victories in 1983, thanks to Carl Rackemann's 11 wickets. Allen Hill, taker of Test cricket's first wicket, was born in 1843, while South Africa savoured their post-isolation triumph over India in 1991.

On This Day - November 14, 1971 - Adam Gilchrist Was Born Today

The man who redefined wicketkeeping in modern cricket, Adam Gilchrist, was one of the most explosive and influential players Australia has ever produced. Born on November 14, 1971, in New South Wales, Gilchrist played for Australia from 1996 to 2008, representing the golden era of Australian dominance. Known for his attacking left-handed batting and sharp wicketkeeping, he changed the role of a keeper-batter forever.

(Adam Gilchrist was born on November 14, 1971)

In Tests, Gilchrist scored 5570 runs in 96 matches at an average of 47.60, including 17 centuries and 26 fifties. His fastest century came off just 57 balls against England in Perth, a reflection of his fearless stroke play. In ODIs, he amassed 9619 runs in 287 matches with 16 hundreds, striking at nearly 97. His unforgettable 149 in the 2007 World Cup final against Sri Lanka remains one of the greatest one-day innings ever. Behind the stumps, he claimed 416 Test dismissals and 472 in ODIs, setting records for reliability and consistency. Gilchrist also led Australia to a historic Test series win in India in 2004-05.

On This Day - November 14, 2024 - Australia defeats Pakistan by 29 Runs

Taking up the game after a rain delay, Australia dominated Pakistan in the first T20I at Brisbane, winning by 29 runs in a shortened seven-over contest. Batting first after Pakistan chose to field, Australia raced to 93 for 4. Glenn Maxwell played a blistering knock of 43 from 19 balls with five fours and three sixes, setting the tone for the innings. Marcus Stoinis added a rapid 21 off 7 deliveries, finishing unbeaten, while Abbas Afridi was Pakistan’s best bowler with 2 for 9 from his single over.

(Australia defeated Pakistan by 29 runs)

Chasing 94, Pakistan crumbled early as their top order collapsed to 24 for 6 within the first four overs. Xavier Bartlett made a strong comeback to international cricket, taking 3 wickets for just 13 runs, while Nathan Ellis also picked 3 for 9 to destroy the middle order. Only Abbas Afridi offered some fight with 20 not out from 10 balls, but it wasn’t enough as Pakistan ended at 64 for 9. Adam Zampa wrapped up the innings with two late wickets. Maxwell was named Player of the Match for his explosive batting, while Bartlett earned praise for his all-round impact as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

On This Day - November 14, 2021 - Australia Wins the 2021 T20 World Cup

Defeating the spirited New Zealand side, Australia clinched their maiden ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title with a commanding eight-wicket win in the 2021 final at Dubai. New Zealand posted 172 for 4 after skipper Kane Williamson led from the front with a magnificent 85 off 48 balls, striking 10 fours and three sixes. Martin Guptill supported with 28, while Josh Hazlewood stood out for Australia, taking 3 for 16 in his four overs. Despite Williamson’s brilliance, other Kiwi batters struggled to accelerate, leaving Australia a chaseable total.

(Australia defeated New Zealand by 8 Wickets to win the T20 World Cup 2021)

In response, Australia’s chase was powered by Mitchell Marsh and David Warner. After losing captain Aaron Finch early for 5, Warner and Marsh added a solid 92-run stand. Warner scored a fluent 53 from 38 balls before falling to Trent Boult, who took both wickets for New Zealand. Marsh then dominated with a match-winning unbeaten 77 off 50 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes. Glenn Maxwell finished things off with a quick 28 not out as Australia reached 173 for 2 in just 18.5 overs. Marsh was named Player of the Match, while Warner was awarded Player of the Tournament, capping off a historic night for Australian cricket.

On This Day - November 14, 2019 - India Gets Bangladesh All-Out for 150 Runs on Day 1

For the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Indore, the visitors struggled right from the start after choosing to bat first. Bangladesh’s top order collapsed under India’s pace attack, with Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav removing the openers early. Skipper Mominul Haque tried to steady the innings with 37 runs, while Mushfiqur Rahim added 43, but Mohammed Shami’s fiery spell of 3 for 27 and Ashwin’s 2 wickets ensured Bangladesh were bowled out for just 150 in 58.3 overs.

(India got Bangladesh all-out for 150 runs on day 1)

India’s reply began cautiously but steadily. Although Rohit Sharma fell early for 6, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara built a solid partnership. Pujara looked fluent, scoring an unbeaten 43 off 61 balls, while Agarwal remained steady on 37 not out by stumps. India ended the day comfortably placed at 86 for 1 in 26 overs, trailing by 64 runs with nine wickets in hand. The first day clearly belonged to India, as their bowlers dominated the morning and afternoon sessions, and the top order ensured no late collapse.

On This Day - November 14, 2014 - Australia defeats South Africa by 32 Runs

Defeating the strong South African side by 32 runs, Australia began the five-match ODI series at Perth with a confident performance. Batting first after losing the toss, Australia posted a solid total of 300 for 8. George Bailey led the charge with a fluent 70 from 75 balls, while David Warner and Aaron Finch gave the hosts a brisk start, scoring 46 and 35 respectively. Late cameos from Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, and Mitchell Johnson lifted the total beyond 300 despite Vernon Philander’s fine spell of 4 for 45.

(Australia defeated South Africa by 32 runs)

In reply, South Africa stumbled early as Mitchell Johnson removed both openers, Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock, cheaply. AB de Villiers and David Miller revived the innings with an impressive 126-run stand, scoring 80 and 65 respectively. However, Nathan Coulter-Nile’s brilliant spell of 4 for 48 turned the game Australia’s way. Once de Villiers was run out, South Africa collapsed, losing their last five wickets for just 66 runs and getting bowled out for 268 in 48.1 overs. Coulter-Nile was named Player of the Match for his match-winning performance, as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the series with a strong all-round display at the WACA.

On This Day - November 14, 2013 - Sachin Tendulkar Plays His Last Test Match for India

Playing the final Test match of his illustrious career, Sachin Tendulkar walked out at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai amid emotional scenes as India faced West Indies in the second Test of the 2013 series. West Indies batted first after India chose to field, but their innings never settled as Pragyan Ojha’s left-arm spin tore through the batting order. Ojha claimed five wickets for 40 runs, while Ravichandran Ashwin took three, bowling out the visitors for just 182. Kieran Powell top-scored with 48, while Darren Bravo made 29.

(Sachin Tendulkar played his last Test Match on 14th November 2013)

In reply, India got off to a brisk start with Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan adding 77 runs for the first wicket. Both openers departed in quick succession, bringing Cheteshwar Pujara and Sachin Tendulkar together at the crease. The duo steadied the innings and delighted the crowd with fluent stroke play. Tendulkar, in what would be his final Test innings, looked in supreme touch, crafting 38 not out by stumps with Pujara unbeaten on 34. India ended Day 1 comfortably placed at 157 for 2, trailing by only 25 runs. The crowd rose to its feet every time Tendulkar played a shot, cherishing every moment of the Little Master’s farewell innings.

On This Day - November 14, 2012 - India Makes 346/5 on Day 1 against West Indies

Being the match that marked India’s dominance at Eden Gardens, the opening day of the second Test between India and West Indies in November 2011 was all about the hosts’ strong batting performance. After winning the toss, India decided to bat first and got off to a brisk start through openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, who added 66 runs before Sehwag fell for a quick 38 off 33 balls. Gambhir continued confidently, scoring 65 with eight fours, while Rahul Dravid anchored the innings with his trademark patience.

(India made 346/5 on day 1 against West Indies)

Dravid played a classic knock of 119 runs from 207 balls, finding good support from VVS Laxman, who remained unbeaten on 73 by stumps. Sachin Tendulkar looked solid but missed out on a big score, dismissed for 38 by Devendra Bishoo. West Indies’ bowlers toiled hard, with Darren Sammy picking up two wickets but conceding runs at over five an over. By the end of Day 1, India stood firmly at 346 for 5 in 87.3 overs, with Laxman and MS Dhoni at the crease.

On This Day - November 14, 2008 - India defeats England by 158 Runs

Playing against the touring England side at Rajkot, India produced a dominant performance to claim a massive 158-run victory in the opening ODI of the 2008 series. After being asked to bat first, India piled up a huge total of 387 for 5, with Yuvraj Singh playing one of his most destructive innings. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 138 off just 78 balls, hitting 16 fours and 6 sixes. He was well supported by Virender Sehwag, who made 85 from 73 balls, and Gautam Gambhir, who scored 51. Captain MS Dhoni added a quick 39 as India’s innings maintained a run rate of nearly eight per over.

(India defeated England by 158 runs)

England’s bowlers struggled throughout, with Samit Patel and Steve Harmison taking two wickets each but conceding over seven runs per over. Chasing a daunting target of 388, England never looked comfortable. Kevin Pietersen’s 63 and Ravi Bopara’s unbeaten 54 were the only significant contributions as the visitors were bowled out for 229 in 37.4 overs. Zaheer Khan led India’s bowling with 3 for 26, while Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, RP Singh, and Sehwag picked up one wicket each. Yuvraj’s explosive knock earned him the Player of the Match award as India took a 1-0 lead in the series.