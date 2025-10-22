On This Day In Cricket - October 22

Marking the day, Malcolm Marshall dazzled in Kanpur 1983 with 92 runs and 8-66, securing West Indies’ innings win over India. Mike Hendrick, born 1948, shone quietly for England with precise seam bowling, notably in the 1977 Ashes. Owais Shah, born 1978, emerged as a Middlesex prodigy but struggled for consistent England selection. Sri Lanka drew their 2011 Abu Dhabi Test against opponents, powered by Kumar Sangakkara’s double-century. India whitewashed South Africa 3-0 in Ranchi 2019, with Rohit Sharma’s 215. Ian Brayshaw claimed a rare 10-44 for Western Australia in 1967. Fanie de Villiers bowled a paper cup in a 1995 Zimbabwe-South Africa ODI.

On This Day - October 22, 1993 - Jitesh Sharma Was Born Today

Talking about the career of Jitesh Sharma, the wicket-keeper batter from Amravati, Maharashtra, he has built a strong reputation as an explosive finisher in Indian domestic and T20 cricket. Born on October 22, 1993, Jitesh began his professional journey with Vidarbha in the 2013-14 season after an impressive Cooch Behar Trophy campaign. His breakthrough came during the 2015-16 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored 343 runs at a strike rate of 143.51, which earned him an IPL contract with Mumbai Indians in 2016.

(Jitesh Sharma was born on October 22, 1993)

Jitesh later made his mark in the IPL with Punjab Kings from 2022 onwards, scoring 234 runs at a strike rate of 163.64 in his debut season and 309 runs at 156.06 in 2023. His consistent hitting power earned him a T20I debut for India in 2023. In T20Is, he has played 9 matches, scoring 100 runs at a strike rate of 147.05. Across formats, he has featured in 18 first-class, 56 List A, and 141 T20 matches, amassing over 5000 runs combined. In IPL, Jitesh has played 55 matches, scoring 991 runs at a strike rate of 157.05, including a best of 85 not out.

On This Day - October 22, 1997 - Sarfaraz Khan Was Born Today

Being the birthday of Sarfaraz Khan, it is the perfect time to look back at the journey of one of India’s most talented middle-order batters. Born on October 22, 1997, in Mumbai, Sarfaraz has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket and has steadily built his reputation with impressive numbers across formats. In his short international career so far, he has represented India in six Test matches in 2024, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10, including one century and three fifties, with a highest score of 150. His First-Class record is even more remarkable, 4759 runs in 56 matches at a stunning average of 65.19, featuring 16 hundreds and 15 fifties, with a top score of 301 not out.

(Sarfaraz Khan was born on October 22, 1997)

In List A cricket, Sarfaraz has 629 runs from 37 matches, while in T20s, he has scored 1188 runs in 96 games. His IPL journey, spread across stints with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals, has seen him score 585 runs in 50 matches with a strike rate of 130.58. From his record-breaking school days to becoming a vital domestic performer, Sarfaraz Khan’s journey reflects hard work, patience, and the promise of greater achievements in Indian cricket.

On This Day - October 22, 1996 - Kuldeep Sen Was Born Today

The birthday of Kuldeep Rampal Sen, born on October 22, 1996, in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, marks the journey of one of India’s promising fast bowlers. Known for consistently clocking above 140 kmph, Kuldeep rose quickly through domestic cricket and the IPL to earn his India debut in December 2022. A right-arm fast bowler, he made his first-class debut in 2018 and impressed with 24 wickets in his debut Ranji season. His strong performances for Madhya Pradesh and India A paved the way for his selection in the national team.

(Kuldeep Sen was born on October 22, 1996)

In first-class cricket, Kuldeep has played 23 matches, taking 61 wickets with a best of 5 for 62. In List A cricket, he has 27 wickets in 14 games, including a five-wicket haul. His IPL journey began with Rajasthan Royals in 2022, where he has taken 14 wickets in 12 matches, with best figures of 4 for 20. Kuldeep made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in Mirpur, claiming two wickets for 37 runs. Though injuries have occasionally interrupted his career, his pace and wicket-taking ability remain his strengths.

On This Day - October 22, 1979 - Rajat Bhatia Was Born Today

As the seasoned allrounder from Delhi, Rajat Bhatia enjoyed a long and consistent domestic career that spanned two decades. Born on October 22, 1979, he made his first-class debut in the 1999-2000 season and went on to play 112 matches, scoring 6482 runs at an impressive average of 49.10, with 17 centuries and 30 fifties. With the ball, his steady medium pace fetched him 137 wickets at an average of 27.97, including best figures of 5 for 29. In List A cricket, Bhatia scored 3038 runs at an average of 41.05 and took 93 wickets, proving his value as a dependable allrounder.

(Rajat Bhatia was born on October 22, 1979)

His T20 career included 146 matches, where he accumulated 1251 runs and picked up 111 wickets, maintaining a strong economy rate of 7.19. In the IPL, he represented teams like Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Rising Pune Supergiants, playing 95 matches and taking 71 wickets at 28.45 while scoring useful lower-order runs.Bhatia was instrumental in Delhi’s 2007-08 Ranji Trophy triumph, contributing 525 runs and 26 wickets in the season.

On This Day - October 22, 2023 - India defeats New Zealand by 4 Wickets

Marking another win, India continued their unbeaten run in the 2023 World Cup with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand at Dharamsala. After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first, and Mohammed Shami made an instant impact with a brilliant spell of 5 for 54. New Zealand managed to post 273 in their 50 overs, thanks largely to Daryl Mitchell’s superb 130 off 127 balls and Rachin Ravindra’s steady 75. The two added 159 runs for the third wicket, but once Shami broke through, the Kiwis lost quick wickets and failed to build momentum in the final overs.

(India defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets)

In reply, India got off to a flying start through captain Rohit Sharma’s quick 46 and Shubman Gill’s 26. Virat Kohli once again anchored the chase with a composed 95 off 104 balls, supported by Shreyas Iyer (33) and KL Rahul (27). Despite a few middle-order hiccups, Ravindra Jadeja held his nerve with an unbeaten 39 to guide India home in 48 overs. With this win, India reached the top of the points table, while Shami was named Player of the Match for his match-winning spell in his first game of the tournament.

On This Day - October 22, 2022 - New Zealand defeats Australia by 89 Runs

Defeating the defending champions, New Zealand delivered a stunning all-round performance to thrash Australia by 89 runs in their opening Super 12 match of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Put in to bat, New Zealand’s openers set the tone early as Finn Allen smashed 42 off just 16 balls with five fours and three sixes, attacking Australia’s pace trio from the start. Devon Conway anchored the innings superbly with an unbeaten 92 from 58 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes.

(New Zealand defeated Australia by 89 runs)

Supported by Kane Williamson’s 23 and Jimmy Neesham’s 26 not out off 13, New Zealand posted a massive total of 200 for 3 in their 20 overs. Australia’s reply never got going as Trent Boult and Tim Southee dismantled their top order. Southee took 3 for 6 in just 2.1 overs while Boult finished with 2 for 24. Mitchell Santner also starred with the ball, claiming 3 for 31. Glenn Maxwell was the only Australian to show some resistance with 28 off 20 balls as the hosts were bundled out for just 111 in 17.1 overs.

On This Day - October 22, 2020 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Rajasthan Royals by 8 Wickets

The match where Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down a challenging target to beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets was a perfect example of composure under pressure in IPL 2020. Rajasthan Royals batted first and managed 154 for 6 in their 20 overs. Sanju Samson top-scored with 36 off 26 balls, while Ben Stokes contributed 30. Riyan Parag and Steven Smith added quickfire 20s, but the Royals lost wickets at crucial moments, including three to Jason Holder, which kept their total below 160. Chasing 155, SRH got off to a shaky start as David Warner was dismissed for just 4 and Jonny Bairstow followed for 10. Manish Pandey, however, played a masterful innings of 83 not out from 47 balls, striking four fours and eight sixes.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets)

Vijay Shankar supported him with a solid 52 not out off 51 balls. The duo ensured there was no further trouble, taking the team past the target in 18.1 overs with 11 balls remaining. Jason Holder led the RR bowling attack with three crucial wickets, while Jofra Archer also picked two early breakthroughs. Despite their efforts, SRH’s powerful partnership between Pandey and Shankar dominated, keeping the scoreboard ticking and securing a comfortable win.

On This Day - October 22, 2019 - India defeats South Africa by an Innings and 202 Runs

Getting a dominant victory, India thrashed South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third Test at Ranchi to complete a 3-0 series whitewash in the ICC World Test Championship 2019. India batted first and put up a massive 497 for 9 declared. Rohit Sharma was the star, scoring a brilliant 212 off 255 balls with 28 fours and 6 sixes. Ajinkya Rahane also played a strong innings of 115, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed 51. Other Indian batters provided valuable support, and the team built a huge total that left South Africa under pressure. Kagiso Rabada took three wickets, while George Linde picked four, but the damage was already done.

(India defeated South Africa by an Innings and 202 Runs)

South Africa struggled in reply, managing just 162 in their first innings. Zubayr Hamza scored 62, and Temba Bavuma added 32, but the rest of the batting line-up failed. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav led the Indian bowling attack, picking up crucial wickets. Following on, South Africa could only score 133 in the second innings. George Linde top-scored with 27, and Theunis de Bruyn added 30, but once again Indian bowlers, including Shami, Yadav, Jadeja, and Shahbaz Nadeem, ensured a swift end to the innings. Rohit Sharma’s double century earned him Player of the Match and Player of the Series.