On This Day In Cricket - October 21

With the day of October 21 marking significant cricket milestones, several notable events stand out. In 1940, Geoffrey Boycott, a technically brilliant but polarizing English cricketer, was born and he later became Test cricket’s highest run-getter with 8114 runs. In 1851, Yorkshire’s George Ulyett, a powerful batter and hostile bowler, was born, scoring the first English Test century in Australia. Jim Parks, born in 1931, emerged as a dashing wicketkeeper-batter for England. In 1971, Damien Martyn, a World Cup-winning Australian batter, was born, known for his resilience. Devon Smith, born in 1981, and Tinashe Panyangara, born in 1985, also marked their birthdays, contributing to West Indies and Zimbabwe cricket, respectively.

On This Day - October 21,1988 - Ajaz Patel Was Born Today

Being the man who made history by taking all ten wickets in an innings against India at the Wankhede Stadium, Ajaz Patel has carved his name among New Zealand’s finest spinners. Born in Mumbai in 1988 and later moving to New Zealand, Ajaz began his cricket journey as a fast bowler before switching to spin in his twenties. His persistence paid off when he made his international debut in 2018 at the age of 30. In his Test career spanning 21 matches, Ajaz has taken 85 wickets at an average of 29.25, including seven five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket matches, with best figures of 10 for 119.

(Ajaz Patel was born on October 21, 1988)

His accuracy and ability to exploit turning tracks have made him a key weapon for New Zealand in subcontinental conditions. Beyond Tests, he has featured in seven T20Is, claiming 11 wickets with best figures of 4 for 16 and an impressive economy rate of 4.53. Domestically, Ajaz has been a consistent performer, taking 393 wickets in 110 first-class matches and 89 wickets in 85 T20s. His journey from Mumbai to representing New Zealand is a story of hard work, patience, and adaptation, proving that talent coupled with determination can turn dreams into reality.

On This Day - October 21, 2018 - Rishabh Pant Makes his ODI Debut for India

When the West Indies toured India in October 2018, the first ODI at Guwahati marked the debut of young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in the 50-over format. It turned out to be a high-scoring contest where India’s top order dominated from start to finish. West Indies, batting first after India elected to field, posted a strong total of 322 for 8 in 50 overs. Shimron Hetmyer led the charge with a brilliant 106 off 78 balls, supported by Kieran Powell’s 51 and Jason Holder’s 38. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal stood out with 3 wickets for 41, while Ravindra Jadeja claimed 2 for 66.

(Rishabh Pant made his ODI Debut on October 21, 2018)

In reply, India’s chase was nothing short of sensational. Skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma put on a magnificent 246-run partnership for the second wicket. Kohli scored 140 from 107 balls with 21 fours and 2 sixes, while Rohit remained unbeaten on 152 from 117 balls, smashing 15 fours and 8 sixes. India comfortably reached 326 for 2 in just 42.1 overs to win by eight wickets with 47 balls to spare. Though Pant didn’t get a chance to bat, his debut was part of a memorable Indian victory built on two masterclass innings from Kohli and Rohit.

On This Day - October 21, 1971 - Damien Martyn Was Born Today

Looking at the career of Damien Martyn, it is easy to see why he was regarded as one of Australia’s most stylish and composed batters. Born in Darwin in 1971, Martyn made his international debut in 1992 and went on to represent Australia for 14 years across all formats. In Tests, he played 67 matches, scoring 4406 runs at an impressive average of 46.37, including 13 centuries and 23 fifties. His highest score of 165 reflected his ability to build long, classy innings. In One Day Internationals, Martyn featured in 208 games and amassed 5346 runs at an average of 40.80 with five centuries and 37 fifties, playing key roles in Australia’s middle order, especially during the 2003 World Cup triumph.

(Damien Martyn was born on October 21, 1971)

Known for his elegant stroke play and calm temperament, Martyn was particularly strong in Asian conditions, mastering spin with a still head and perfect timing. He also contributed as a handy medium pacer, taking 12 wickets in ODIs. After a brief stint in the Indian Cricket League, he made a surprise return to play for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL in 2010. With over 14,000 first-class runs and 8,000 in List A cricket, Martyn’s career remains a fine example of grace, patience, and technical brilliance.

On This Day - October 21, 1940 - Geoffrey Boycott Was Born Today

The legend who stood tall with an unbreakable defense, Geoffrey Boycott was one of England’s finest opening batters. Born on October 21, 1940, in Yorkshire, Boycott’s career spanned from 1964 to 1982, during which he became a symbol of discipline and patience at the crease. In 108 Test matches, he scored 8,114 runs at an impressive average of 47.72, including 22 centuries and 42 fifties, with a highest score of 246 not out. In One-Day Internationals, he played 36 matches and made 1,082 runs at an average of 36.06, registering one century and nine half-centuries.

(Geoffrey Boycott was born on October 21, 1940)

Boycott’s first-class record was phenomenal, with 48,426 runs in 609 matches at an outstanding average of 56.83, including 151 hundreds. For Yorkshire, his solid technique and concentration made him a pillar of English cricket. Though often criticized for his cautious approach, he was unmatched when it came to protecting his wicket. His bowling was part-time but effective, with 45 first-class wickets. After retiring, Boycott became a respected and outspoken commentator, known for his sharp cricketing insights. Knighted in 2019, Sir Geoff Boycott remains a true legend of the game, remembered for his grit, precision, and unmatched love for batting.

On This Day - October 21, 2023 - South Africa defeats England by 229 Runs

Winning the toss, England chose to field first at the Wankhede, but their decision backfired as South Africa posted a massive 399 for 7 in their 50 overs during the 2023 World Cup clash. Reeza Hendricks set the tone with a fluent 85 off 75 balls, while Rassie van der Dussen added 60. Skipper Aiden Markram scored 42, but it was Heinrich Klaasen who stole the show with a sensational 109 from just 67 deliveries, striking 12 fours and 4 sixes. Marco Jansen provided fireworks at the end, smashing 75 not out off 42 balls, helping South Africa reach their highest total of the tournament.

(South Africa defeated England by 229 runs)

For England, Reece Topley was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets, though he went for 88 runs. In reply, England crumbled to 170 all out in only 22 overs while chasing 400. Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen took two wickets each, while Gerald Coetzee grabbed three. Only Mark Wood, with an unbeaten 43 off 17 balls, offered some resistance. South Africa’s dominant all-round display earned them a thumping 229-run win and valuable points. Klaasen’s explosive century in the Mumbai heat rightly earned him the Player of the Match award.

On This Day - October 21, 2020 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 Wickets

The spell that changed the game came from Mohammed Siraj as Royal Challengers Bangalore crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi. Siraj delivered a remarkable spell of 3 for 8 from four overs, including two maidens, which completely dismantled KKR’s top order. He dismissed Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, and Tom Banton in quick succession, leaving KKR reeling at 3 for 3 within the first three overs. None of the Kolkata batters managed to settle, with Eoin Morgan’s 30 from 34 balls being the only notable effort as the side crawled to 84 for 8 in their 20 overs.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets)

Yuzvendra Chahal also chipped in with 2 for 15 while Washington Sundar bowled tightly to pick up one wicket. In reply, RCB made the chase look effortless. Devdutt Padikkal scored a quick 25 off 17 balls and skipper Virat Kohli stayed unbeaten on 18 as Bangalore reached the target in just 13.3 overs at 85 for 2. Gurkeerat Singh Mann supported with a steady 21 not out. The victory pushed RCB higher on the points table and highlighted Siraj’s record-breaking night, as RCB became the first team in IPL history to bowl four maiden overs in a single innings.

On This Day - October 21, 2009 - New South Wales defeats Victoria by 79 Runs

For the 1st semi-final of the Champions League Twenty20 held at Delhi on October 21, 2009, New South Wales delivered a dominant performance against Victoria to win by 79 runs. Electing to bat first, NSW posted a competitive total of 169 for 7 in their 20 overs. David Warner was the standout performer, scoring a blistering 48 off 25 balls, supported by Phillip Hughes with 35 and Simon Katich contributing 26. Other contributions came from Daniel Smith, Moises Henriques, and Ben Rohrer, ensuring a strong total. Clint McKay and Andrew McDonald were the pick of Victoria’s bowlers, but NSW kept the momentum.

(New South Wales defeated Victoria by 79 runs)

Chasing 170, Victoria struggled throughout their innings, collapsing to 90 for 9 in 20 overs. Nathan Hauritz and Moises Henriques were the main wicket-takers for NSW, with Brett Lee also chipping in. David Hussey managed 16, while Matthew Wade remained unbeaten on 23, but it was not enough. Victoria lost wickets at regular intervals, with early dismissals of Rob Quiney and Brad Hodge for ducks setting the tone. NSW’s bowlers maintained pressure, and Victoria never managed to build partnerships. David Warner’s explosive innings earned him the Player of the Match as NSW advanced confidently to the final.