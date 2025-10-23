On This Day In Cricket - October 23

Beginning the day with a nod to 1900, Douglas Jardine, architect of Bodyline, was born. In 1941, Colin Milburn, the powerful Geordie batter, arrived, his career later cut short by tragedy. Ray Lindwall’s endurance shone in 1956 with 7 for 43 in Madras heat. Viv Richards spun magic in 1989, taking 6 for 41 in Delhi. New Zealand’s Waqar Younis heroics came in 1990 at Lahore. Steve Harmison (1978) and Brad Haddin (1977) were born, alongside Alex Tudor (1977). In 2009, NSW won the inaugural Champions League T20. Chad Bowes smashed the fastest List A double-hundred in 2024. England suffered a 219-run ODI loss in 2018.

On This Day - October 23, 2022 - India defeats Pakistan by 4 Wickets

Being the match that defined the spirit of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, India’s thrilling win over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23 became an instant classic. Pakistan, after being asked to bat first, posted 159 for 8 in their 20 overs. Shan Masood anchored the innings with a steady 52 not out from 42 balls, while Iftikhar Ahmed smashed 51 off just 34 deliveries. For India, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya were the key bowlers, taking three wickets each to restrict Pakistan from crossing 160. In reply, India faced early trouble, slipping to 31 for 4 as KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav fell cheaply.

(India defeated Pakistan by 4 Wickets)

But Virat Kohli’s masterclass turned the game around. His unbeaten 82 from 53 balls, featuring 6 fours and 4 sixes, guided India to victory on the final ball of the match. Hardik Pandya played a vital supporting role with 40 off 37. With 16 runs needed from the last over, Kohli’s calmness and brilliance under pressure saw India chase down 160, finishing at 160 for 6. His stunning knock not only earned him the Player of the Match award but also reminded the cricket world why he remains India’s greatest match-winner in modern T20s.

On This Day - October 23, 2003 - Jacob Bethell Was Born Today

Starting the journey in Barbados before moving to England as a teenager, Jacob Bethell has quickly risen as one of England’s most exciting young allrounders. Born on October 23, 2003, Bethell is a fluent left-handed batter and a left-arm spinner who made his international debut in 2024. In Tests, he has played 4 matches, scoring 271 runs at an average of 38.71 with three half-centuries, including a top score of 96. His ODI record stands at 486 runs in 15 games, averaging 40.50 with one century and four fifties, while in T20Is, he has 392 runs from 19 matches at a strike rate of 155.55.

(Jacob Bethell was born on October 23, 2003)

Bethell’s domestic and franchise journey has been equally impressive, featuring for Warwickshire, Birmingham Phoenix, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Melbourne Renegades, and Paarl Royals. Across 85 T20s, he has scored 1538 runs with eight fifties and maintained a solid strike rate of over 140. His left-arm spin has added balance to his teams, with 18 wickets in T20s and best figures of 2 for 5. Notably, Bethell captained England in the T20I series against Ireland in 2025 at just 21 years old, becoming the youngest T20I captain in England’s history.

On This Day - October 23, 2023 - Afghanistan defeats Pakistan by 8 Wickets

Getting the better of Pakistan in a memorable clash at Chennai, Afghanistan registered a famous eight-wicket win in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on October 23. Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted 282 for 7 in their 50 overs. Captain Babar Azam played a composed knock of 74 from 92 balls, while Abdullah Shafique scored 58. Late fireworks from Iftikhar Ahmed, who hit 40 from just 27 balls, helped Pakistan cross the 280 mark. For Afghanistan, young spinner Noor Ahmad impressed with figures of 3 for 49, while Naveen-ul-Haq picked up two wickets. In reply, Afghanistan’s chase was clinical from the start.

(Afghanistan defeats Pakistan by 8 wickets)

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran added 130 runs for the first wicket, setting the tone for a historic victory. Gurbaz struck a quick 65 off 53 balls, and Zadran top-scored with 87 from 113 deliveries. Rahmat Shah (77 not out) and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (48 not out) finished the job with six balls to spare, taking Afghanistan to 286 for 2 in 49 overs. This remarkable win marked Afghanistan’s first-ever triumph over Pakistan in World Cup history, with Ibrahim Zadran rightly earning the Player of the Match award for his composed and match-winning innings.

On This Day - October 23, 2021 - England defeats West Indies by 6 Wickets

The match where England began their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign in style saw them crush West Indies by six wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on October 23. Batting first, West Indies suffered a dramatic collapse and were bowled out for just 55 in 14.2 overs, their lowest total in T20 World Cup history. None of their batters could settle, with Chris Gayle’s 13 being the top score. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid were the stars with the ball, as Moeen took 2 for 17 in four overs while Rashid produced a stunning spell of 4 for 2.

(England defeated West Indies by 6 wickets)

England’s chase of 56 was straightforward, though they lost a few quick wickets along the way. Jos Buttler anchored the innings with an unbeaten 24 off 22 balls, guiding England to 56 for 4 in just 8.2 overs. Akeal Hosein bowled impressively for West Indies, picking up two wickets for 24 runs. Moeen Ali was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance, which set the tone for England’s dominant start in the tournament. It was a night to forget for the defending champions, whose batting display shocked everyone and highlighted England’s bowling brilliance.

On This Day - October 23, 2020 - Mumbai Indians defeats Chennai Super Kings by 10 Wickets

Winning by 10 wickets, Mumbai Indians produced one of their most dominant performances in the 2020 IPL season as they crushed Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah on October 23. Batting first, Chennai had a nightmare start, losing five wickets inside the first six overs. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah ripped through the top order, leaving CSK reeling at 21 for 5. Only Sam Curran offered some resistance, scoring a fighting 52 from 47 balls, while captain MS Dhoni managed 16. Boult finished with 4 for 18, and Bumrah took 2 for 25 as CSK were restricted to just 114 for 9 in 20 overs.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets)

Chasing a target of 115, Mumbai’s openers made light work of the total. Ishan Kishan was in sensational form, smashing an unbeaten 68 from 37 balls with 6 fours and 5 sixes. Quinton de Kock supported him well with a steady 46 not out from 37 deliveries. The pair chased down the target in only 12.2 overs, finishing at 116 without loss. It was a completely one-sided game, with Boult named Player of the Match for his fiery new-ball spell. The result pushed Mumbai Indians to the top of the points table and effectively ended Chennai’s hopes of reaching the playoffs.

On This Day - October 23, 2016 - India defeats New Zealand by 7 Wickets

For the third ODI between India and New Zealand at Mohali on October 23, 2016, India claimed a convincing seven-wicket win to take a 2-1 lead in the series. New Zealand, batting first, put up 285 in 49.4 overs. Tom Latham top-scored with 61, while James Neesham added a brisk 57 off 47 balls. Ross Taylor chipped in with 44, and Matt Henry’s late cameo of 39 helped the visitors reach a competitive total. Kedar Jadhav was the surprise package with the ball, taking 3 for 29, while Umesh Yadav picked up 3 for 75.

(India defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets)

Chasing 286, India lost both openers early, but Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni stitched together a magnificent 151-run partnership. Kohli was at his fluent best, finishing unbeaten on 154 from 134 balls, striking 16 fours and a six. Dhoni contributed a solid 80 off 91 deliveries, hitting six boundaries and three sixes. Manish Pandey (28 not out) supported Kohli in closing out the chase comfortably in 48.2 overs. Kohli’s masterclass under lights earned him the Player of the Match award as India reached 289 for 3, winning with 10 balls to spare and maintaining their dominance at home.

On This Day - October 23, 2011 - India defeats England by 6 Wickets

Going to the fourth ODI between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium on October 23, 2011, India outplayed England once again to win by six wickets and take a 4-0 lead in the series. England, after choosing to bat, were bowled out for 220 in 46.1 overs. Jonathan Trott top-scored with 39, while Kevin Pietersen made 41 and Tim Bresnan added a fighting 45 off 45 balls. The Indian bowlers were excellent on a turning track, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking 3 for 38 and Varun Aaron impressing on debut with 3 for 24. Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with 2 for 41 as England lost momentum after a solid start.

(India defeated England by 6 wickets)

In reply, India recovered from an early collapse at 46 for 3, thanks to a superb partnership between Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. Kohli remained unbeaten on 86 from 99 balls with 11 fours, while Raina played a sparkling knock of 80 off just 62 balls, hitting 12 boundaries. Their 131-run stand guided India to victory in only 40.1 overs, finishing on 223 for 4. Steven Finn picked up 3 wickets for England, but the visitors had no answer to India’s confident chase. Raina was named Player of the Match for his explosive innings that sealed another dominant win for India.