On This Day In Cricket - September 22

The day of 22 September has seen several historic cricketing moments. In 1986, the famous second tied Test between India and Australia ended dramatically in Madras as Greg Matthews dismissed Maninder Singh. In 1962, Martin Crowe was born, later becoming one of New Zealand’s greatest batters and an innovative World Cup captain. Thilan Samaraweera, Sri Lanka’s dependable middle-order batter, was born in 1976, while dual international Ed Joyce, who played for both England and Ireland, was born in 1978. On this day in 1997, Zimbabwe’s Grant Flower made twin centuries against New Zealand. In 2022, Surrey clinched their 21st County Championship title.

On This Day - September 22, 2020 - Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes his IPL Debut

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium was electric on September 22, 2020, as Rajasthan Royals faced Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling IPL clash. The buzz was all about 18-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, a young gun who’d torn up junior cricket, stepping into the IPL spotlight for the first time. Opening the batting, Jaiswal carried big hopes but managed just 6 runs off 6 balls before Deepak Chahar sent him packing. It was a brief debut, but you could feel the promise in the air. The match itself was a run-soaked spectacle, with Royals racking up 216 for 7 in 20 overs.

(Yashasvi Jaiswal made his IPL Debut on September 22, 2020)

Steven Smith played the captain’s knock with 69 off 47, while Sanju Samson turned heads, smashing 74 off 32 balls with nine massive sixes. Jofra Archer’s 27 off 8 balls was pure fireworks. Chennai fought back hard, with Faf du Plessis cracking 72 off 37, but MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 29 couldn’t bridge the gap, as CSK finished at 200 for 6, 16 runs shy. Rahul Tewatia’s three wickets sealed it for Royals.

On This Day - September 22, 2023 - Matthew Short Makes his ODI Debut

September 22, 2023, saw Matthew Short, the Victorian all-rounder, step onto the international stage for Australia in an ODI against India in Mohali. It was the first of a three-match series, and Short, batting late, had a tough debut, scratching out 2 runs off 4 balls before Mohammed Shami got him caught by Suryakumar Yadav. Australia’s innings had its moments, with David Warner hitting 52, Steven Smith scoring 41, Marnus Labuschagne adding 39, and Josh Inglis chipping in with 45, but Shami’s fiery 5 for 51 bowled them out for 276 in 50 overs.

(Matthew Short made his ODI Debut against India)

India’s chase was a breeze, finishing at 281 for 5 in 48.4 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill set the tone with a 142-run opening stand, scoring 71 and 74, while KL Rahul’s unbeaten 58 and Suryakumar’s 50 wrapped up a five-wicket win. Short’s debut was forgettable, but you could tell it was just the start for the 27-year-old, who’s got the bat and ball to make waves.

On This Day - September 22, 2000 - Fazalhaq Farooqi Was Born Today

Born on September 22, 2000, in Baghlan, Afghanistan, Fazalhaq Farooqi has become a name to reckon with in world cricket. By 2025, at just 24, this left-arm pacer has cemented his place as Afghanistan’s pace leader. He burst onto the scene with a T20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2021, followed by an ODI debut against the Netherlands in 2022. In 42 ODIs, he’s grabbed 52 wickets, with a best of 4 for 34, swinging the ball like a magician. In T20Is, he’s even deadlier, with 61 wickets in 50 matches, including a jaw-dropping 5 for 9.

(Fazalhaq Farooqi was born on September 22, 2000)

His defining moment came in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he topped the wicket charts with 17 scalps, including a five-wicket haul against Uganda and four against New Zealand. Farooqi’s ability to make the ball talk has taken him to leagues like the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, ILT20, CPL, and BBL, where he’s snagged 172 wickets in 138 T20s. His consistency is unreal for someone so young. Farooqi’s not just a bowler as he’s a symbol of Afghanistan’s growing cricketing might, carrying the hopes of a nation every time he charges in with that new ball, ready to make batsmen dance.

On This Day - September 22, 1994 - Nathan Ellis Was Born Today

Nathan Ellis, born on September 22, 1994, in Greenacre, New South Wales, turned 31 in 2025 as one of Australia’s slickest T20 bowlers. This guy went from mowing lawns as a gardener to slinging yorkers on the world stage, a proper underdog story. His big break came in the 2020-21 Big Bash League with Hobart Hurricanes, landing him a T20I debut against Bangladesh in 2021, where he pulled off a hat-trick on his first outing. Talk about an entrance! By 2025, he’s played 15 ODIs, taking 17 wickets with a best of 2 for 13, and 27 T20Is, nabbing 41 wickets at a tidy 18.80 average, with a best of 4 for 28.

(Nathan Ellis was born on September 22, 1994)

In T20s overall, he’s got 203 wickets in 168 matches, with a best of 4 for 6. Leading Hobart Hurricanes to their first BBL title in 2024-25 is a feather in his cap. Ellis’ knack for clutch moments, those pinpoint yorkers and sneaky variations makes him a go-to guy for Australia. From club cricket to packing stadiums, his journey’s been all heart and hustle. He is a T20 specialist who’s made batsmen second-guess themselves across global leagues, proving he belongs among the best.

On This Day - September 22, 1962 - Martin Crowe Was Born Today

The man who became the benchmark of New Zealand batting in the 1980s and early 1990s was Martin Crowe, a cricketer remembered for his elegance, skill, and leadership. Born in 1962, Crowe made his Test debut in 1982 at just 19 and quickly established himself as one of the finest young batsmen in world cricket. Over a 13-year international career, he played 77 Tests, scoring 5444 runs at an average of 45.36, with 17 centuries and a highest score of 299 against Sri Lanka, which remained a national record for more than two decades. In ODIs, he featured in 143 matches, making 4704 runs at 38.55, including 4 hundreds and 34 fifties.

(Martin Crowe was born on September 22, 1962)

Crowe was not just a batsman but also a visionary leader. As captain in the 1992 World Cup, he revolutionized tactics by opening with Mark Greatbatch and using Dipak Patel as a new-ball spinner, taking New Zealand to the semi-final. Injuries often interrupted his career, but his impact was immense, especially in 16 Test victories where he averaged 55.5. Beyond international cricket, he amassed over 19,000 first-class runs at 56.02 with 71 centuries. After retirement, he worked as a commentator, innovator, and mentor. Inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, Crowe’s legacy remains one of New Zealand’s greatest cricketing icons.

On This Day - September 22, 2019 - South Africa Defeats India by 9 Wickets

On September 22, 2019, South Africa handed India a thrashing in the third T20I at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, cruising to a nine-wicket win. India batted first but never got going, limping to 134 for 9 in 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan tried to spark things with 36 off 25, and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 19 off 17, but Virat Kohli’s 9 off 15 summed up India’s struggles. Beuran Hendricks was on fire for South Africa, taking 2 for 14, while Kagiso Rabada bagged three wickets. Chasing 135, the Proteas made it look easy, wrapping up at 140 for 1 in 16.5 overs.

(South Africa defeated India by 9 wickets)

Quinton de Kock was unstoppable, smashing an unbeaten 79 off 52 balls, with six fours and five sixes. Reeza Hendricks added 28, and Temba Bavuma’s 27 not out sealed the deal. Hardik Pandya got the only wicket. The win leveled the series at 1-1, with de Kock named Player of the Series and Hendricks grabbing Player of the Match. India’s batting crumbled under pressure, while South Africa’s clinical chase showed their T20 flair. It was a night where the Proteas flexed their muscle, leaving the Bengaluru crowd stunned and proving they could go toe-to-toe with the best.

On This Day - September 22, 2021 - Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 Wickets

September 22, 2021, saw Delhi Capitals steamroll Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in an IPL showdown in Dubai. SRH batted first and fell apart early, with David Warner out for a duck to Anrich Nortje’s pace. Wriddhiman Saha (18), Kane Williamson (18), and Manish Pandey (17) couldn’t dig in, and Kedar Jadhav’s 3 was a low point. Abdul Samad’s 28 off 21 and Rashid Khan’s 22 scraped SRH to 134 for 9. Nortje’s 2 for 12 and Kagiso Rabada’s three wickets tore through the lineup. Delhi’s chase was smooth as silk. Prithvi Shaw fell for 11, but Shikhar Dhawan’s 42 off 37 kept things steady.

(Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets)

Shreyas Iyer (47 not out) and Rishabh Pant (35 not out off 21) powered DC to 139 for 2 in 17.5 overs, with 13 balls to spare. Nortje’s electric spell earned him Player of the Match, as Delhi jumped back to the top of the IPL table. SRH’s batting woes pushed them closer to the exit, while Delhi’s sharp bowling and confident chase showed why they were playoff contenders. It was a night of dominance for the Capitals, leaving SRH to pick up the pieces of another tough loss.

On This Day - September 22, 2014 - Chennai Super Kings Defeats Dolphins by 54 Runs

On September 22, 2014, Chennai Super Kings put on a batting masterclass against Dolphins in the Champions League T20 at Bengaluru, winning by 54 runs. Batting first after Dolphins chose to bowl, CSK piled on 242 for 6 in 20 overs. Brendon McCullum kicked things off with 49 off 29, but Suresh Raina stole the show, blasting 90 off 43 balls with four fours and eight sixes. Faf du Plessis added 30 off 19, and Ravindra Jadeja’s 40 off 14 was pure carnage.

(Chennai Super Kings defeated Dolphins by 54 runs)

Dolphins came out swinging, hitting 85 in the powerplay, with Cameron Delport’s 34 off 9 balls setting pulses racing. Cody Chetty (38 off 28) and Vaughn van Jaarsveld (30 off 22) kept the chase alive, but wickets kept falling. Mohit Sharma’s 4 for 41, backed by two wickets each from Ashish Nehra and Dwayne Bravo, pegged Dolphins back to 188 in 20 overs. Raina’s blistering knock earned him Player of the Match, as CSK’s batting depth and tight bowling proved too much.