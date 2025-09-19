On This Day In Cricket - September 19

When the cricketing world witnessed Yuvraj Singh's historic feat in 2007, smashing six sixes in an over against England's Stuart Broad in Durban, it marked a T20I record. On the same day in 1986, Dean Jones endured physical exhaustion to score a monumental 210, contributing to the second tied Test in history in Madras. In 2003, Sussex clinched their first County Championship title in 103 years, led by Murray Goodwin’s 335. In 2013, Durham secured their third Championship in six years. In 1997, Stephen Fleming equalled a Test record with seven catches in a match in Harare.

On This Day - September 19, 2007 - Yuvraj Singh Smashed Six Sixes in an Over

On September 19, 2007, in Durban during the T20 World Cup, India took on England in a match that became the stuff of legend. India’s innings kicked off with Gautam Gambhir’s classy 58 off 41 balls and Virender Sehwag’s blazing 68 off 52, setting a strong platform at 136 after 15 overs. Then Yuvraj Singh walked out, and the game changed forever. After a fiery verbal spat with England’s Andrew Flintoff, Yuvraj was a man possessed. Facing Stuart Broad in the 19th over, he launched an assault that left the world stunned, six sixes in a row, a first in international cricket. His 58 off just 16 balls, packed with seven sixes and three fours, rocketed India to 218 for 4.

(Yuvraj Singh smashed six sixes in an over)

That 12-ball fifty stayed the fastest in T20 history, a mark of pure genius. England gave it a shot in their chase, with Darren Maddy scoring 29, Vikram Solanki making 43, and Kevin Pietersen adding 39, but they fell short at 200 for 6. Irfan Pathan’s three wickets and RP Singh’s two sealed India’s 18-run win. Yuvraj’s onslaught wasn’t just about runs as it showed T20’s potential to be a game of raw, breathtaking power. That over against Broad became a highlight reel staple, a moment fans still talk about. It was rage turned into artistry, and Yuvraj became a T20 god, proving India could dominate the format.

On This Day - September 19, 2024 - Jacob Bethell Made His ODI Debut

On September 19, 2024, at Trent Bridge, England faced Australia in an ODI that buzzed with intensity and marked a milestone for a young star. England won the toss and chose to bat, piling on 315 in 49.4 overs. Ben Duckett led with a silky 95 off 91 balls, backed by Will Jacks’ 62 and Harry Brook’s 39. Jacob Bethell, stepping into his first ODI, played a calm 35, though England’s innings fizzled out late. Australia’s Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne took three wickets each, with Travis Head grabbing two. But Australia’s chase was where the real fireworks happened.

(Jacob Bethell made his ODI Debut for England on September 19, 2024)

Head put on a show, finishing unbeaten on 154 off 129 balls, hammering 20 fours and five sixes. He found solid partners in Steven Smith, who made 32, Cameron Green, also with 32, and Labuschagne, who smashed an unbeaten 77 off 61. Their 148-run stand for the fourth wicket was a masterclass, burying England’s hopes. Australia cruised to 317 for 3 in 44 overs, winning by seven wickets with 36 balls left. England’s bowlers, including Matthew Potts, Liam Livingstone, and Bethell, could only muster one wicket each. Head’s epic knock stole the spotlight from Bethell’s promising debut, giving Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. England had plenty to ponder, but Head’s brilliance was the kind of innings that made fans fall in love with cricket all over again.

On This Day - September 19, 1977 - Aakash Chopra Was Born Today

Born on September 19, 1977, in Agra, Aakash Chopra became India’s go-to guy for a tough job in the early 2000s, opening the batting alongside the explosive Virender Sehwag. With his rock-solid technique and cool head, Chopra was a perfect foil. He played 10 Tests between 2003 and 2004, scoring 437 runs at an average of 23, with two fifties, his best being a dogged 60. His role was to see off the new ball, especially on tricky overseas pitches, and he did it with guts. But domestic cricket was where Chopra became a giant. In 162 first-class matches, he piled up 10,839 runs at 45.35, smashing 29 centuries, including a massive unbeaten 301.

(Aakash Chopra was born on September 19, 1977)

In List A games, he scored 2,415 runs at 44.72, with seven hundreds. T20 wasn’t his scene, as he managed just 334 runs in 21 matches at 18.55. His IPL stint with Kolkata Knight Riders was short, yielding 53 runs in seven games. After retiring, Chopra stepped into the commentary box, where his sharp insights and love for the game won fans over. His Ranji Trophy heroics made him a domestic cricket legend, a name whispered with respect in cricket circles. Chopra’s story showed that grit and hard work could leave a mark, even if the international stage didn’t shine on him for long.

On This Day - September 19, 2024 - Ravichandran Ashwin Scored a Century on Day 1 Against Bangladesh

On September 19, 2024, at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium, India battled Bangladesh in the first Test, and day one was pure drama. Bangladesh opted to bowl, and their plan worked early as Hasan Mahmud ripped through India’s top order, dismissing Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant to leave India reeling at 34 for 3. Yashasvi Jaiswal fought back with a gritty 56 off 118 balls, but when he fell, India were in trouble at 176 for 6. Then Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin stepped up, and it was magic. Their unbeaten 191-run partnership for the seventh wicket turned the game on its head.

(R Ashwin made a century on the Day 1 of the Test Match)

Jadeja’s rock-steady 86 not out was classic, but Ashwin, playing in front of his home crowd, stole the show with a stunning 102 not out off 108 balls, laced with 10 fours and two sixes. His century was a mix of heart and flair, and the Chennai fans roared their approval. Bangladesh’s bowlers, who looked lethal early, were left shell-shocked as India closed at 339 for 6. Ashwin and Jadeja didn’t just save the day as they put India in the driver’s seat. It was Test cricket at its best, digging deep under pressure, then taking charge. Bangladesh had no response by stumps, and with Ashwin and Jadeja still batting, India were poised for more on day two.

On This Day - September 19, 2021 - Chennai Super Kings Defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 Runs

On September 19, 2021, the IPL’s UAE leg began in Dubai with a blockbuster with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Mumbai Indians (MI). CSK, batting first after losing the toss, were in deep trouble at 24 for 4, with Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, and MS Dhoni back in the pavilion. But Ruturaj Gaikwad stood tall, carving out an unbeaten 88 off 58 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 26, and Dwayne Bravo’s fiery 23 off eight balls pushed CSK to 156 for 6.

(Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs)

MI’s chase started badly, as Deepak Chahar struck twice early, removing Quinton de Kock and Anmolpreet Singh. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan got starts but couldn’t go big, and Kieron Pollard’s wicket was a game-changer. Saurabh Tiwary’s unbeaten 50 off 40 kept MI alive, but they limped to 136 for 8, falling 20 runs short. Bravo’s 3 for 25 and Chahar’s 2 for 19 were massive, while Gaikwad’s gem earned him Player of the Match. CSK’s fightback from a collapse showed their champion spirit, while MI looked rattled. Those two points felt like a statement, and fans knew CSK were back in business.

On This Day - September 19, 2020 - Chennai Super Kings Defeated Mumbai Indians by 5 Wickets

On September 19, 2020, IPL 2020 kicked off in Abu Dhabi with a thriller between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). CSK chose to field, holding MI to 162 for 9. Quinton de Kock’s quick 33 off 20 and Saurabh Tiwary’s 42 off 31 kept MI steady, but Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Kieron Pollard couldn’t deliver. Lungi Ngidi’s three wickets and Ravindra Jadeja’s two kept MI in check. Chasing 163, CSK lost Shane Watson and M Vijay early, staring down a crisis. Ambati Rayudu, though, played a blinder, smashing 71 off 48 balls with six fours and three sixes.

(Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets)

Faf du Plessis anchored with an unbeaten 58 off 44, and their 115-run third-wicket stand turned the game. Sam Curran’s rapid 18 off six balls sealed it, as CSK reached 166 for 5 in 19.2 overs, winning by five wickets with four balls left. Rayudu’s brilliance earned him Player of the Match. MI’s middle-order wobble cost them, while CSK’s depth shone. The match set the tone for a cracking IPL, with CSK proving they could handle the heat. Fans were on their feet, ready for more epic battles in this storied rivalry.

On This Day - September 19, 2018 - India Defeated Pakistan by 8 Wickets

On September 19, 2018, in Dubai, the Asia Cup brought India and Pakistan together, and the tension was electric. Pakistan, batting first after winning the toss, were rocked early as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman, leaving them at 3 for 2. Babar Azam’s 47 and Shoaib Malik’s 43 added 82 runs, but their exits sparked a collapse. Kedar Jadhav took three wickets, Jasprit Bumrah grabbed two, and Bhuvneshwar’s 3 for 15 bowled Pakistan out for 162 in 43.1 overs.





(India defeated Pakistan by 8 Wickets)

India’s chase was a masterclass. Rohit Sharma blasted 52 off 39 balls, with six fours and three sixes, while Shikhar Dhawan made a composed 46 off 54. Their 86-run opening stand set the stage. Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik, both unbeaten on 31, finished the job, reaching 163 in 29 overs for an eight-wicket win with 126 balls to spare. Bhuvneshwar’s fiery spell earned him Player of the Match. India’s bowlers set it up, and the batters closed it out with ease. This wasn’t just a win as it was a thrashing in a rivalry that always brought drama. Fans went wild, and India’s Asia Cup dominance felt unstoppable. It was cricket at its passionate best.