On This Day In Cricket - September 23

When the second Test between India and Australia in Bangalore in 1979 saw an unseemly incident, Rodney Hogg, frustrated by no-balls, bowled a beamer, kicked the stumps, and stormed off, only saved by his captain’s swift apology. On the same day in 2016, Middlesex clinched a thrilling County Championship title, their first since 1993, beating Yorkshire with Toby Roland-Jones’ hat-trick sealing the deal. In 2000, Guy Whittall’s 188 not out couldn’t prevent Zimbabwe’s eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in Harare. In 1996, India fell to a 52-run defeat against Pakistan in the Sahara Cup decider in Toronto.

On This Day - September 23, 2011 - Jonny Bairstow Makes his T20 Debut

On September 23, 2011, at The Oval, Jonny Bairstow stepped onto the international stage in a T20I against West Indies, a game that showcased England’s white-ball dominance. With Stuart Broad injured, Graeme Swann led the side, choosing to bowl after winning the toss. The decision paid dividends as Ravi Bopara’s 4 for 10 ripped through West Indies’ batting, his swing and cutters proving unplayable. They folded for 125 in 19.4 overs, with Johnson Charles’ gritty 36 off 34 balls and Dwayne Smith’s quick 33 off 18 offering brief resistance. England’s attack, with Tim Bresnan’s accuracy and Jade Dernbach’s slingy deliveries, crushed the middle order.

(Jonny Bairstow made his T20 Debut on September 23, 2011)

Bairstow, alongside debutants Ben Stokes and Steven Finn, watched as England’s openers took charge. Alex Hales, unbeaten on 62 off 48, played with elegance, his drives cutting through the field. Craig Kieswetter’s 58 not out off 49 ensured a seamless chase, reaching 128 without loss in 15.2 overs. The 10-wicket win, England’s first in T20Is, left 28 balls unused. Though Bairstow didn’t bat, the vibrant atmosphere left a mark. The victory underlined England’s T20 evolution, blending experience with youth. For Bairstow, it was a quiet start to a career that would see him shine in Tests, ODIs, and the IPL, cementing his reputation as a versatile, dynamic batsman.

On This Day - September 23, 1999 - Naveen-ul-Haq Was Born Today

Born on September 23, 1999, in Kabul, Naveen-ul-Haq Murid rose from Afghanistan’s troubled landscape to become a T20 bowling star. Growing up amid conflict, he found cricket in refugee camps, his raw pace evident by age 11 when he played for Afghanistan’s Under-16s. At 17, he debuted in ODIs against Bangladesh in 2016, taking 22 wickets in 15 matches at 32.18. T20Is became his forte and since 2019, he’s claimed 67 wickets in 48 games, averaging 18.73 with a 14.4 strike rate. His slower balls and yorkers shone in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where his 13 wickets helped Afghanistan reach their first semi-final, outwitting top batsmen.

(Naveen-ul-Haq was born on September 23, 1999)

Naveen’s league exploits are stellar, for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, he took 25 wickets in 18 matches, with a best of 4 for 38. In the CPL, he secured 30 wickets in 29 games and in the Vitality Blast, he claimed 54 wickets in 33 matches, including a 5 for 11. Across 221 T20s, his 267 wickets at 24.26 reflect his consistency. Off the field, Naveen’s humility and gratitude toward mentors like Rashid Khan resonate with fans. At 26, his journey from Kabul’s hardships to global acclaim mirrors Afghanistan’s cricketing rise, marking him as a vital cog in their T20 success.

On This Day - September 23, 1985 - Ambati Rayudu Was Born Today

Ambati Rayudu, born on September 23, 1985, in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, built a cricketing career defined by talent and resilience. Discovered at seven by coach Vijay Bharadwaj, he shone with an unbeaten 177 for India Under-19s in England in 2002, later leading the 2004 Under-19 World Cup side. A stint in the Indian Cricket League from 2007-08 slowed his rise, but Rayudu rebounded with Mumbai Indians in the IPL from 2010, winning three titles as a middle-order mainstay. His 2018 move to Chennai Super Kings was transformative, with 602 runs, including a century, driving their title win.





(Ambati Rayudu was born on September 23, 1985)

In ODIs, from 2013 to 2019, he scored 1694 runs in 55 matches at 47.05, with three centuries and ten fifties, his 90 against West Indies a highlight. His six T20Is were quiet, but his domestic record impresses, 6151 first-class runs at 45.56 with 16 centuries, 5607 List A runs, and 6176 T20 runs across over 300 matches, including 4348 in 204 IPL games. A 2019 World Cup snub stung, but Rayudu returned to win another IPL title with CSK in 2023. Now exploring commentary and politics with Jana Sena Party, his career reflects perseverance. Rayudu’s knack for clutch performances cements his legacy as a batsman whose grit matched his talent.

On This Day - September 23, 2022 - India defeats Australia by 6 Wickets

On September 23, 2022, at Nagpur’s Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, a rain-shortened second T20I between India and Australia became an eight-over thriller. Australia, batting first after winning the toss, posted 90 for 5. Aaron Finch’s 31 off 15 balls set a brisk pace, while Matthew Wade’s unbeaten 43 off 20, with five sixes, added late fire. India’s bowlers, led by Axar Patel’s 2 for 13, kept control, with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Finch early. Chasing 91, India relied on captain Rohit Sharma’s brilliance. His unbeaten 46 off 20 balls, with four fours and four sixes, tore into Australia’s attack with fearless shots.

(India defeated Australia by 6 wickets)

Adam Zampa’s 3 for 16, removing KL Rahul (9), Virat Kohli (24), and Suryakumar Yadav (8), sparked hope, but Rohit’s onslaught prevailed. Hardik Pandya’s 8 off 5 steadied the chase, and Dinesh Karthik’s 10 off two balls, a four and a six sealed 92 for 4 in 7.2 overs. The six-wicket win leveled the series 1-1, with Rohit earning Player of the Match. India’s disciplined bowling and explosive batting showcased their T20 depth, with Rohit’s leadership shining.

On This Day - September 23, 2021 - Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Mumbai Indians by 7 Wickets

On September 23, 2021, at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders outclassed Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021, securing a seven-wicket win. Mumbai, sent in to bat, posted 155 for 6, with Quinton de Kock’s 55 off 42 balls anchoring the innings and Rohit Sharma’s 33 off 25 adding early spark. Kieron Pollard’s 21 off 10 boosted the total, but KKR’s bowlers kept control. Sunil Narine’s 1 for 20 in four overs choked the middle order with spin, while Lockie Ferguson’s 2 for 27 and Prasidh Krishna’s discipline curbed boundaries. KKR’s chase was commanding.

(Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets)

Shubman Gill’s 13 off 9 fell to Jasprit Bumrah, but Venkatesh Iyer’s 53 off 30, with crisp drives, set the pace. Rahul Tripathi’s unbeaten 74 off 42, with eight fours and three sixes, was a dazzling display, his shots overpowering Mumbai’s attack. Their century stand in under 10 overs buried MI. Despite Bumrah’s 3 for 43, KKR reached 159 for 3 in 15.1 overs, winning with 29 balls to spare. Narine’s tight bowling earned him Player of the Match, but Tripathi’s flair defined the chase. This win bolstered KKR’s playoff push, showcasing their young talent against a powerhouse side.

On This Day - September 23, 2020 - Mumbai Indians defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 Runs

On September 23, 2020, in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians launched their IPL 2020 campaign with a 49-run rout of Kolkata Knight Riders. Batting first, MI posted 195 for 5, led by Rohit Sharma’s explosive 80 off 54 balls, with six sixes and three fours. Suryakumar Yadav’s 47 off 28 added fluency, while Saurabh Tiwary’s 21 off 15 and late bursts from Hardik Pandya (6 off 2) and Kieron Pollard (14 off 5) lifted the total. KKR’s bowlers struggled, though Shivam Mavi’s 2 for 32 and Sunil Narine’s 1 for 22 showed fight.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs)

Chasing 196, KKR collapsed early, losing openers Shubman Gill (2) and Sunil Narine (4) to Trent Boult and James Pattinson. Dinesh Karthik’s 30 off 23 and Nitish Rana’s 24 offered brief resistance, but partnerships faltered. Pat Cummins’ 33 off 12, with four sixes, was a late spark but inadequate. Mumbai’s bowlers were relentless as Boult and Pattinson took two wickets each, with Jasprit Bumrah’s 2 for 22 and Rahul Chahar’s 2 for 26 sealing KKR’s fate at 146 for 9. Rohit’s knock earned him Player of the Match.

On This Day - September 23, 2018 - India defeats Pakistan by 9 Wickets

On September 23, 2018, in Dubai’s Asia Cup Super Four clash, India delivered a commanding nine-wicket win over Pakistan. Batting first, Pakistan posted 237 for 7 in 50 overs, with Shoaib Malik’s 78 off 90 balls anchoring the innings. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s 44 off 61 and Asif Ali’s 30 off 18 added late runs, but India’s bowlers kept control. Jasprit Bumrah’s 2 for 29 in 10 overs was incisive, while Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets each, their spin breaking partnerships.

(India defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets)

Chasing 238, India’s openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan forged a 210-run stand, the highest against Pakistan. Dhawan’s 114 off 100, with 16 fours and two sixes, blended aggression with finesse, while Rohit’s unbeaten 111 off 119 anchored the chase. India reached 238 for 1 in 39.3 overs, at over six runs per over, with Ambati Rayudu (7*) unused. Dhawan’s century earned him Player of the Match. This victory, India’s largest by wickets against Pakistan, underscored their dominance in the storied rivalry.