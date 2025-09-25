On This Day In Cricket - September 25

Courtney Browne and Ian Bradshaw defied dim conditions, chasing 218 against England after a Marcus Trescothick century, overturning a dire 147 for 8. In 2023, Titas Sadhu’s 3 for 6 led India to an Asian Games T20I gold, restricting Sri Lanka to 97. In 2022, West Zone won the Duleep Trophy, powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 265 and Shams Mulani’s 4 for 51, defeating South Zone by a massive margin.

On This Day - September 25, 1946 - Bishan Bedi Was Born Today

On September 25, 1946, Amritsar gave cricket a gift as Bishan Singh Bedi, a spinner who wove magic with every ball. His slow left-arm orthodox wasn’t just bowling, it was poetry, teasing batsmen with loop and guile. From 1966 to 1979, Bedi graced 67 Tests, nabbing 266 wickets at 28.71, with a best of 7 for 98 in an innings and 10 for 194 in a match. His 2.14 economy rate was a stranglehold, daring opponents to swing at his flighty deliveries.

Being the day of remarkable cricketing feats, September 25 saw West Indies clinch an improbable victory in the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval. Being the day of remarkable cricketing feats, September 25 saw West Indies clinch an improbable victory in the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval.

(Bishan Bedi was born on September 25, 1946)

In 10 ODIs, he took 7 wickets, but first-class cricket was his best format, 1560 wickets in 370 games, a record for any Indian, with 106 five-wicket hauls and 20 ten-wicket feats. In Batting, he chipped in 656 Test runs and over 3500 first-class runs, often playing saviour. His blunt takes on the game stirred debates, but fans loved him for it. Bedi didn’t just bowl as he crafted dreams, turning spin into an art that left batsmen dazed and crowds roaring. His legacy lives in every spinner who dares to flight the ball, a reminder that cricket’s beauty lies in courage and craft, etched forever in India’s cricketing heart.

On This Day - September 25, 1969 - Hansie Cronje Was Born Today

Hansie Cronje, born September 25, 1969, in Bloemfontein, was South Africa’s shining star and its fallen hero. A gritty batsman and clever medium-pacer, he played 68 Tests and 188 ODIs from 1992 to 2000, scoring 3714 Test runs at 36.41 with six tons and 23 fifties, plus 43 wickets. In ODIs, he smashed 5565 runs at 38.64, with two centuries, 39 fifties, and 114 wickets at 4.44 economy. Leading 53 Tests and 138 ODIs, he delivered 27 Test wins and 99 ODI triumphs, making South Africa a 1990s force. First-class stats dazzled with 12,103 runs at 43.69, 116 wickets.

(Hansie Cronje was born on September 25, 1969)

His aggressive strokes, electric fielding, and sharp captaincy lit up fields. But the 2000 match-fixing scandal broke hearts, earning a life ban. Cronje’s tale is a rollercoaster as his leadership lifted a nation, yet his errors left scars. Fans still talk of his cover drives and bold calls, haunted by what could’ve been. He was cricket’s tragic hero, a man who soared, stumbled, and left a legacy that’s equal parts brilliance and cautionary tale, forever sparking debates over talent and temptation in the game’s storied history.

On This Day - September 25, 2023 - India Women Defeats Sri Lanka Women by 19 Runs in the Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition Final

Hangzhou’s Asian Games final on September 25, 2023, saw India Women snatch gold with a thrilling 19-run win over Sri Lanka Women. Batting first, India posted 116 for 7 in 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana’s elegant 46 off 45 balls set the tone, while Jemimah Rodrigues’ dogged 42 off 40 held firm. A late wobble meant just 27 runs in the final five overs, with Inoka Ranaweera and Sugandika Kumari grabbing two wickets each. Sri Lanka’s chase hit choppy waters early as Titas Sadhu’s blistering 3 for 6, including Chamari Athapaththu’s wicket for 12, left them at 14 for 3.

(India Women defeated Sri Lanka Women by 19 runs)

Hasini Perera’s 25 and Nilakshika Silva’s 23 kept the fight alive, but the run rate climbed steeply. Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s two scalps, plus tight bowling from Pooja Vastrakar and Devika Vaidya, locked Sri Lanka at 97 for 8. Sadhu’s fiery spell was the heartbeat of the win, her pace electrifying the crowd. This wasn’t just a gold medal as it was India’s women showing the world their grit and flair, from Mandhana’s grace to Sadhu’s raw power.

On This Day - September 25, 2022 - India Defeated Australia by 6 Wickets

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Stadium roared on September 25, 2022, as India chased 186 to beat Australia by six wickets, clinching a 2-1 T20I series win. Australia’s 186 for 7 came via Cameron Green’s explosive 52 off 21 and Tim David’s 54 off 27. Axar Patel’s 3 for 33 and Yuzvendra Chahal’s 1 for 22 fought back. India’s chase wobbled with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma out early, but Virat Kohli’s cool 63 off 48 steadied things. Then Suryakumar Yadav lit the sky with 69 off 36, five fours, five sixes as his 104-run stand with Kohli turning the tide.

(India defeated Australia by 6 Wickets)

Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 25 sealed it with one ball left. Daniel Sams’ 2 for 33 couldn’t stop the surge. Suryakumar’s dazzle won Player of the Match as Axar took the series gong. This was no ordinary win as it was India flexing T20 muscle, with Kohli’s calm, Suryakumar’s fireworks, and Pandya’s nerve. Fans screamed till the last ball, hearts pounding as India showed they could chase big and win bigger, leaving Australia stunned and the stadium buzzing with pride.

On This Day - September 25, 2021 - Delhi Capitals Defeats Rajasthan Royals by 33 Runs

Abu Dhabi’s IPL 2021 clash on September 25 saw Delhi Capitals outmuscle Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs, locking in their top spot. Delhi posted 154 for 6, with Shreyas Iyer’s composed 43 off 32 anchoring things. Shimron Hetmyer’s quick 28 off 16 and Rishabh Pant’s 24 added punch, while Lalit Yadav’s 14 not out closed strong. Mustafizur Rahman’s 2 for 22 and Chetan Sakariya’s two wickets kept Rajasthan in it. Chasing 155, Rajasthan tanked early, losing Liam Livingstone and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

(Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs)

Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 70 off 53, with eight fours and a six, was a lone battle cry, but Mahipal Lomror’s 19 couldn’t rally the rest. Anrich Nortje’s searing 2 for 18 led Delhi’s charge, with Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, and Axar Patel nabbing one each. Rajasthan stumbled to 121 for 6. Iyer’s steady hand won Player of the Match. Delhi’s bowlers were like hawks, swooping on every chance, while their batting showed smarts. This win was a masterclass, keeping Delhi’s IPL hopes soaring and fans cheering for more of their clinical, crowd-pleasing cricket.

On This Day - September 25, 2021 - Punjab Kings Defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 Runs

Sharjah’s sticky pitch turned September 25, 2021, into a nail-biter, with Punjab Kings pipping Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 runs in IPL 2021. Punjab limped to 125 for 7, Shreyas Iyer’s 27 off 32 leading, with KL Rahul’s 21 and Chris Gayle’s 14 chipping in. Jason Holder’s 3 for 19 and Rashid Khan’s 1 for 17 squeezed tight. Hyderabad’s chase of 126 saw David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Manish Pandey fall fast.

(Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 runs)

Wriddhiman Saha’s 31 off 37 tried to hold steady, but Jason Holder’s unbeaten 47 off 29, with five sixes, nearly stole it. Ravi Bishnoi’s 3 for 24 and Mohammed Shami’s 2 for 14 stood tall, pinning Hyderabad to 120 for 7. Punjab’s grit kept their playoff dreams alive, while Hyderabad’s flickered out. Bishnoi’s spin was pure magic, turning a small total into a fortress. This was T20 at its wildest as every run was a battle, every wicket a twist.

On This Day - September 25, 2020 - Delhi Capitals Defeats Chennai Super Kings by 44 Runs

Dubai’s IPL 2020 showdown on September 25 saw Delhi Capitals crush Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs. Delhi piled on 175 for 3, with Prithvi Shaw’s sparkling 64 off 43, nine fours, one six setting the pace. Shikhar Dhawan’s 35 off 27, Shreyas Iyer’s 26, and Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 37 off 25 powered them. Piyush Chawla’s 2 for 33 tried to stem the flow. Chennai’s chase flopped early, with Murali Vijay (10) and Shane Watson (14) out quick.

(Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs)

Faf du Plessis’ 43 off 35 and Kedar Jadhav’s 26 battled, but MS Dhoni’s 15 fizzled. Kagiso Rabada’s 3 for 26 and Anrich Nortje’s 2 for 21 tore through, with Axar Patel’s 18 runs in four overs choking tight. CSK crawled to 131 for 7. Shaw’s flair nabbed Player of the Match. Delhi’s mix of bold batting and fiery bowling outshone CSK’s veterans, signalling their title hunger. Fans went wild as Delhi’s young guns proved they could dominate, making this win a roaring statement in the IPL saga.

On This Day - September 25, 2018 - India and Afghanistan Share Thrilling Tie in Asia Cup 2018

As the 5th Super Four match of the 2018 Asia Cup unfolded at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan and India produced a thrilling contest that ended in a tie. Afghanistan batted first and posted 252 for 8 in their 50 overs, with Mohammad Shahzad leading the charge with a brilliant 124 off 116 balls, including 11 fours and 7 sixes. Mohammad Nabi contributed a crucial 64 from 56 deliveries, while Najibullah Zadran added 20. The Afghan innings saw key wickets fall at regular intervals, but Shahzad’s innings kept them competitive.

(Afghanistan and India played a tie in the Asia Cup 2018)

In reply, India reached the same total of 252 in 49.5 overs. KL Rahul scored 60 off 66 balls, and Ambati Rayudu made a quick 57 from 49 balls. Dinesh Karthik added 44, but MS Dhoni could only manage 8. Ravindra Jadeja made a late 25, but India could not surpass Afghanistan’s score. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi took two wickets each, while Aftab Alam also claimed two. The match was tightly contested, with both teams showing strong batting and bowling performances. Mohammad Shahzad was rightly named Player of the Match for his exceptional effort that kept Afghanistan in the game until the final ball.