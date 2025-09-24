On This Day In Cricket - September 24

For the Indian fans, September 24 holds rich cricketing memories. In 2007, India lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup after Gautam Gambhir’s 75 and a dramatic finish against Pakistan. Born this day in 1950, Mohinder Amarnath became a symbol of grit with heroic knocks against West Indies and his Man of the Match show in the 1983 World Cup final. The day also saw milestones beyond India: Allan Steel’s Lord’s hundred in 1884, USA vs Canada’s first international in 1844, and Sammy Guillen’s role in New Zealand’s maiden Test win. Pat Pocock was born in 1946, Warwickshire sealed the 2021 County Championship, and Guyana Amazon Warriors claimed their first CPL title in 2023.

On This Day - September 24, 2007 - India Lifts the T20 World Cup 2007

On September 24, 2007, Johannesburg hosted a heart-stopping final for the inaugural T20 World Cup, with India edging Pakistan by 5 runs. Batting first, India posted 157 for 5 in 20 overs, driven by Gautam Gambhir’s elegant 75 off 54 balls, full of crisp drives and clever nudges. Rohit Sharma, then an emerging talent, blasted an unbeaten 30 off 16 balls to boost the total. Pakistan’s Umar Gul kept things tight with 3 for 28, but India’s score looked defendable. Pakistan’s chase started shakily as RP Singh struck early, dismissing Hafeez and Akmal to end with 3 for 26.

(India defeated Pakistan in the Finals of the T20 World Cup)

Imran Nazir’s explosive 33 off 14 balls raised hopes, but Irfan Pathan’s brilliant 3 for 16 shifted momentum. Misbah-ul-Haq’s gritty 43 off 38 kept Pakistan alive, and with 13 needed off the final over, Joginder Sharma stepped up. A wide, a six, and then Misbah’s risky scoop shot landed in Sreesanth’s hands at short fine leg. The crowd roared as India sealed the win. Pathan earned Player of the Match for his game-changing spell, while Shahid Afridi, with 12 wickets and 91 runs, took Player of the Series.

On This Day - September 24, 1999 - Arjun Tendulkar Was Born Today

Born on September 24, 1999, in Mumbai, Arjun Tendulkar has emerged as a promising left-arm pacer and useful lower-order batsman, distinct from his father Sachin’s towering legacy. In first-class cricket, Arjun has played 17 matches, claiming 37 wickets with a best of 5 for 25, showcasing swing and control. His batting adds value, with 532 runs, including a century and two fifties. In List A cricket, 18 games have yielded 25 wickets, highlighted by a sharp 4 for 30.

(Arjun Tendulkar was born on September 24, 1999)

In T20s, 24 matches brought 27 wickets, with a standout 4 for 10, and a top batting score of 47 shows his all-round flair. Arjun debuted in the IPL for Mumbai Indians in 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders, later dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad for his first wicket. Across five IPL matches, he has 3 wickets and 13 runs. Representing Mumbai, Goa, and Mumbai Indians, Arjun’s steady progress shines through. His ability to swing the ball, coupled with gritty batting contributions, marks him as a talent to watch.

On This Day - September 24, 2024 - England Defeats Australia by 46 Runs

On September 24, 2024, Chester-le-Street saw England keep their ODI series alive with a 46-run win over Australia in a rain-hit third ODI. Australia batted first, posting 304 for 7 in 50 overs. Steven Smith’s steady 60 and Alex Carey’s unbeaten 77 off 65 anchored the innings, while Cameron Green’s 42, Glenn Maxwell’s quick 30, and Aaron Hardie’s 44 off 26 pushed the total past 300. Jofra Archer led England’s bowling with 2 for 67, backed by single wickets from Brydon Carse, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, and Liam Livingstone. Rain revised England’s target to 209 in 37.4 overs under DLS.

(England defeated Australia by 46 runs)

Mitchell Starc struck early, removing Phil Salt and Ben Duckett to leave England at 11 for 2. But Will Jacks’ composed 84 off 82 and Harry Brook’s stunning unbeaten 110 off 94 turned the game with a 156-run third-wicket stand. Brook’s silky strokeplay dazzled, and Livingstone’s unbeaten 33 off 27 sealed the chase at 254 for 4. England won comfortably, keeping the series at 2-1 in Australia’s favor. Brook’s match-defining century earned him Player of the Match, cementing his reputation as a clutch performer and giving England hope for the remaining games.

On This Day - September 24, 2023 - India Defeats Australia by 99 Runs

On September 24, 2023, Indore witnessed India’s batting fireworks in a 99-run thrashing of Australia in the second ODI, clinching a 2-0 series lead. India, batting first, piled up 399 for 5 in 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer, back from injury, crafted a superb 105 off 90 balls, while Shubman Gill’s fluent 104 off 97 set a strong base. KL Rahul’s brisk 52 off 38 and Suryakumar Yadav’s blazing unbeaten 72 off 37 lit up the death overs. Australia’s bowlers struggled, with Cameron Green conceding 103 runs in 10 overs. Chasing a rain-adjusted 317 in 33 overs, Australia faltered early.

(India defeated Australia by 99 runs)

David Warner’s 53 off 39 offered brief resistance, but Ravichandran Ashwin’s 3 for 41 and Ravindra Jadeja’s three wickets tore through the middle order. Sean Abbott’s fighting 54 off 36 delayed the inevitable, but Australia collapsed to 217 in 28.2 overs. India’s emphatic win under DLS showcased their batting depth and spin dominance. Iyer’s century earned him Player of the Match, while the victory highlighted India’s home supremacy. With one game left, this performance signaled India’s intent for a series whitewash, leaving Australia reeling from the onslaught of a formidable batting lineup.

On This Day - September 24, 2022 - India Women Defeats England Women by 16 Runs

On September 24, 2022, India Women sealed a 3-0 ODI series sweep against England at Lord’s, a perfect send-off for Jhulan Goswami in her final ODI. India, batting first, stumbled early as Kate Cross ripped through with 4 for 26, dismissing the top order. Smriti Mandhana’s patient 50 off 79 and Deepti Sharma’s unbeaten 68 off 106 steadied the innings, but India were bowled out for 169 in 45.4 overs. Sophie Ecclestone and Freya Kemp took two wickets each.

(India Women defeated England Women by 16 runs)

England’s chase started poorly as Renuka Singh ran riot, dismissing Beaumont, Lamb, Dunkley, and Amy Jones to finish with 4 for 29. Goswami, in her farewell match, grabbed two key wickets, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s 2 for 38 kept the pressure on. Charlie Dean’s stubborn 47 gave England hope, but a sharp run-out ended their innings at 153 in 43.3 overs. India’s 16-run win showcased their bowling nous and fielding brilliance. Renuka Singh’s fiery spell earned her Player of the Match, while Harmanpreet Kaur’s 221-run series haul secured Player of the Series.

On This Day - September 24, 1950 - Mohinder Amarnath Was Born Today

Born on September 24, 1950, in Patiala, Mohinder Amarnath remains a symbol of grit in Indian cricket. A batting all-rounder, he played 69 Tests from 1969 to 1989, scoring 4,378 runs at 42.50, with 11 centuries, nine overseas proving his mettle in tough conditions. In 85 ODIs, he made 1,924 runs at 30.53, with two centuries and 13 fifties, while his medium-pace bowling fetched 32 Test wickets and 46 in ODIs. His finest hour came in the 1983 World Cup, where back-to-back Player of the Match awards in the semifinal and final powered India to their first global title.

(Mohinder Amarnath was born on September 24, 1950)

In 1982-83, he amassed 1,182 runs in 11 away Tests against West Indies and Pakistan, facing fearsome pacers with courage. Despite occasional dips, like a lean patch against West Indies in 1983-84, his resilience earned him the “comeback man” tag. In first-class cricket, 248 matches brought over 13,700 runs, 30 centuries, and 277 wickets. Known for standing tall against fast bowling, Amarnath’s legacy rests on his fearless batting, clutch performances, and unwavering spirit, making him a cornerstone of India’s cricketing golden era.

On This Day - September 24, 2021 - Chennai Super Kings Defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 Wickets

On September 24, 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) outplayed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in a gripping IPL clash in Sharjah. RCB, batting first, raced to 111 for 0, with Virat Kohli’s fluent 53 off 41 (six fours, one six) and Devdutt Padikkal’s sparkling 70 off 50 (five fours, three sixes). But CSK’s bowlers fought back, as Dwayne Bravo’s 3 for 24 sparked a collapse. RCB stumbled to 156 for 6 in 20 overs, with Shardul Thakur taking two wickets. CSK’s chase began briskly, with Ruturaj Gaikwad (38 off 26) and Faf du Plessis (31 off 26) adding 71 runs.

(Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets)

Despite a wobble, Moeen Ali’s 23 and Ambati Rayudu’s 32 kept the momentum. Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni finished the job, chasing 157 in 18.1 overs with 11 balls to spare. Bravo’s game-changing spell earned him Player of the Match, highlighting CSK’s bowling depth and batting composure. This win underscored CSK’s dominance in the 2021 IPL, proving their ability to handle pressure and reinforcing their status as title favorites in a season of thrilling encounters.

On This Day - September 24, 2020 - Punjab Kings defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 97 Runs

Being the sixth match of the IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab faced Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 24. Kings XI Punjab batted first and posted a massive total of 206 for 3 in their 20 overs, powered by an extraordinary innings from KL Rahul. Rahul remained unbeaten on 132 off just 69 balls, hitting 14 fours and 7 sixes. He was well supported by Mayank Agarwal, who scored 26 before being dismissed by Chahal, and Nicholas Pooran, who contributed 17. Glenn Maxwell managed only 5 runs while Karun Nair added 15 not out. Kings XI Punjab’s spinners, especially Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin, picked up key wickets and kept the RCB batsmen under pressure.

(Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 97 runs)

In response, RCB struggled from the start, losing early wickets and being restricted to 109 in 17 overs. AB de Villiers top-scored with 28, while Washington Sundar made 30. Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers for Kings XI Punjab, taking three crucial wickets, and Ashwin also claimed three. Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami chipped in with important breakthroughs. KL Rahul’s dominating performance and the effective spin attack helped Kings XI Punjab secure a huge 97-run win over RCB. The victory gave Kings XI Punjab 2 points, boosting their confidence early in the tournament.