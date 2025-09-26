On This Day In Cricket - September 26

When the cricket world reflects on September 26, several notable events stand out. In 1943, Ian Chappell, one of Australia’s finest captains, was born in Adelaide, leading his team to Ashes glory in 1974-75. Vijay Manjrekar, born in 1931, showcased technical brilliance, scoring 133 against England in 1952. Jonny Bairstow, born in 1989, became a key figure in England’s 2019 World Cup win. Bob Barber, born in 1935, dazzled with a 185 in Sydney in 1965-66. In 1999, Sunil Joshi’s 5 for 6 decimated South Africa in Nairobi. In 2019, Essex secured their eighth County Championship title.

On This Day - September 26, 2017 - Ben Stokes Was Arrested after an Altercation

September 26, 2017, was a grim day for English cricket. Ben Stokes, England’s star allrounder, landed in hot water after a late-night scuffle outside Bristol’s Mbargo nightclub, just hours after smashing 73 in an ODI win over West Indies. Cops nabbed a 26-year-old Stokes, for allegedly causing actual bodily harm, with another bloke ending up in hospital with facial injuries. Stokes spent the night in custody, released without charge but still under the spotlight. Alex Hales, who was there, went back to Bristol to help the police sort it out. With the Ashes squad announcement looming, the timing was a nightmare.

(Ben Stokes was arrested by police on September 26, 2017)

The ECB acted fast, suspending Stokes and Hales for the next ODI at The Oval, while Andrew Strauss kicked off an internal probe. Stokes, no stranger to controversy, also copped a hand injury, sparking worries about his Ashes hopes. The media went into overdrive, putting Stokes’ role as England’s heartbeat under scrutiny. It was a proper low point for the fiery all-rounder, whose knack for game-changing knocks and fiery spells had made him a fan favorite. But Stokes being Stokes, this wasn’t the end. He would fight his way back, proving his grit. The incident showed even cricket’s heroes have off days, but Stokes’ comeback story would only add to his legend as a clutch performer.

On This Day - September 26, 1989 - Jonny Bairstow Was Born Today

Jonny Bairstow burst into the world on September 26, 1989, in Bradford, and what a cricketer he’s become! With his dad David, an ex-England keeper, as inspiration, Jonny hit the big stage in 2011. By 2024, he notched 100 Tests, piling on 6042 runs at 36.39, with 12 tons and 26 fifties. His 167 not out was a gritty and match-saving gem. In ODIs, he was a firecracker opening partner with Jason Roy, smashing 3868 runs in 107 games at 42.97, with 11 centuries, his knocks against India and New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup were pure gold for England’s title win.

(Jonny Bairstow was born on September 26, 1989)

In T20Is, he blasted 1671 runs in 80 matches at a cracking 137.53 strike rate. His IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019, with 445 runs, was a proper show-stealer. Jonny’s all about heart, think monster cover drives or diving grabs behind the stumps. He’s the bloke which everyone wants when the chips are down, mixing aggression with cool-headed grit. Whether anchoring a Test or tearing into an ODI chase, he’s been England’s go-to guy across formats. Bairstow’s career is a rollercoaster of big moments and never-say-die spirit, making him a fan favorite and one of England’s all-time greats, with a legacy built on clutch performances and raw passion.

On This Day - September 26, 1943 - Ian Chappell Was Born Today

On September 26, 1943, Adelaide gave us Ian Chappell as “Chappelli” to all, a true Aussie cricket legend. From 1964 to 1980, he played with a fire that shaped the game Down Under. A top-order batter with no fear, he stacked up 5345 Test runs at 42.42, with 14 centuries and 26 fifties, his 196 was a belter. In just 16 ODIs, he averaged a tidy 48.07, scoring 673 runs with eight fifties. His first-class record is massive, 19,680 runs in 262 matches at 48.35, with 59 tons. Taking over as captain in 1971, Chappell led Australia without dropping a Test series, his leadership as bold as his batting.

(Ian Chappell was born on September 26, 1943)

With brother Greg, he gave bowlers nightmares, their partnerships pure magic. He even chipped in with the ball, 20 Test wickets and 176 in first-class games. After retiring, Chappell’s voice as a commentator and writer was as sharp as his cover drives, never dodging a tough call. He faced down the meanest pacers with guts, setting the tone for Aussie cricket’s swagger. Chappelli’s legacy isn’t just numbers as it’s the fearless vibe he brought to the game. His battles against the likes of West Indies’ quicks or England’s spinners are the stuff of pub yarns. Ian Chappell’s a name that means grit, smarts, and an unyielding love for cricket.

On This Day - September 26, 1986 - Sean Williams Was Born Today

Born September 26, 1986, in Bulawayo, Sean Williams is Zimbabwe cricket’s rock. A classy left-hander and crafty left-arm spinner, he debuted against South Africa in 2005 and has been a star ever since. In 164 ODIs, he smashed 5217 runs at 37.53, with eight centuries and 37 fifties, his 174 a proper match-winner. In Tests, he’s played 24 games, scoring 1946 runs at a cracking 45.25, including six tons. His 2016 hundred against New Zealand, battling illness, was pure guts. In T20Is, he’s got 1805 runs in 85 matches at a strike rate over 128, plus 49 wickets with his spin.

(Sean Williams was born on September 26, 1986)

His 86 ODI wickets and 26 in Tests show his all-round class. Williams’ reverse-sweep is a thing of beauty, and his cool head in clutch moments is unreal. He’s shone in leagues like BPL, CPL, ILT20, and MSL, proving he can mix it with the best. Over 20 years, he’s been Zimbabwe’s backbone, carrying the team through tough times with skill and heart. Williams is the guy, one would back to deliver when the pressure’s on, whether with bat or ball. His legacy is one of staying power and big-game nous, a Zimbabwean hero whose fight and flair have made him a standout in a challenging era for his country’s cricket.

On This Day - September 26, 2021 - Royal Challengers Bangalore Defeats Mumbai Indians by 54 Runs

On September 26, 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore put on a show against Mumbai Indians in Dubai, romping to a 54-run IPL win. Mumbai opted to field, and RCB posted 165 for 6, with Virat Kohli anchoring things with a tidy 51 off 42, peppered with three fours and three sixes. Glenn Maxwell went berserk, smashing 56 off 37 with six fours and three sixes, while Srikar Bharat’s quick 32 added spark. Jasprit Bumrah grabbed 3 for 36, but Trent Boult’s 1 for 17 was Mumbai’s best effort. Chasing 166, Mumbai started strong as Rohit Sharma cracked 43 off 28, and Quinton de Kock made 24, reaching 79 for 1.

(Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by 54 runs)

Then Yuzvendra Chahal got de Kock, and it all unraveled. Maxwell chipped in with two wickets, but Harshal Patel stole the show with a jaw-dropping hat-trick, sending Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and Rahul Chahar packing in a row. Patel’s 4 for 17 and Chahal’s 3 for 11 skittled Mumbai for 111 in 18.1 overs. It was RCB at their best, Kohli’s leadership, Maxwell’s flair, and Patel’s fire. The win was a massive boost for RCB’s playoff push, showing they could take down a giant like Mumbai with ease. This was a night of pure class, a performance that screamed RCB’s hunger and heart.

On This Day - September 26, 2020 - Kolkata Knight Riders Defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 Wickets

On September 26, 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi, cruising to a seven-wicket IPL win. Hyderabad batted first, limping to 142 for 4, with David Warner’s 36 off 30 and Manish Pandey’s 51 off 38 keeping things afloat. Wriddhiman Saha’s 30 helped, but KKR’s bowlers, led by Pat Cummins’ stingy 1 for 19, kept the lid on. Chasing 143, KKR lost Sunil Narine early, but Nitish Rana’s fiery 26 off 13 got the juices flowing. Dinesh Karthik fell cheap, leaving Shubman Gill to play a blinder, 70 not out off 62, all class and poise.

(Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 Wickets)

Eoin Morgan’s unbeaten 42 off 29, with some meaty blows, sealed a 92-run stand that took KKR to 145 for 3 in 18 overs. The duo made it look easy, blending Gill’s elegance with Morgan’s power. KKR’s bowlers and batters were in sync, showing their depth and hunger. Gill, named Player of the Match, was the star, proving why he’s KKR’s golden boy. The win gave KKR their first points of IPL 2020, a statement that they could take on anyone. It was a clinical show, with Gill’s calm head and Morgan’s big hits steering Kolkata to a victory that felt like a proper flex of their all-round game.

On This Day - September 26, 2016 - India Defeats New Zealand by 197 Runs

On September 26, 2016, India showed their class in Kanpur, thumping New Zealand by 197 runs in the first Test. India’s first innings was a solid 318, with Murali Vijay’s 65 and Cheteshwar Pujara’s 62 setting the tone, backed by Rohit Sharma’s 35 and Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 42. New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult took three wickets each. New Zealand replied with 262, thanks to Kane Williamson’s 75 and Tom Latham’s 58, but Jadeja’s ripping 5 for 73 and R Ashwin’s four wickets kept them in check. India’s second innings saw Vijay (76) and Pujara (78) pile on again, with Sharma (68*) and Jadeja (50*) pushing for a declaration at 377 for 5, setting a monster 434-run target.

(India defeated New Zealand by 197 runs)

New Zealand’s chase crumbled early, 43 for 3 as Ashwin tore through the top order. Luke Ronchi’s 80 and Santner’s 71 put up a fight, but the rest folded, bowled out for 236. Ashwin’s six wickets and Jadeja’s all-round brilliance, runs and six wickets earned him Player of the Match. India’s batting depth, spin mastery, and Virat Kohli’s captaincy were on full display. It was a proper thrashing, a statement of India’s home dominance and a sign of things to come in the series. Jadeja and Ashwin were the heart of it, proving why they’re India’s go-to guys.