Sure Bet of the Day, September 3! Choose the Best Odds for Upcoming Matches

Women's Asia Cup - Hong Kong Women vs India Women

Being the 7th match of the tournament, the Hong Kong Women will be taking on the India Women at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Seeing the odds, the India Women are the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds India Women 1.15 Place a bet Hong Kong Women 17.00 Place a bet

Why are India Women Still Well Backed?

India Women has started the Asia Cup strongly after winning its opening match against Thailand. India currently leads Group A with 2 points and an excellent net run rate of 4.700. Recent form has also been mixed but includes 3 wins from the last 5 matches. Shafali Verma has scored 282 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 28.20 and a strong strike rate of 154.94. Smriti Mandhana has contributed 264 runs from 9 matches at 29.33. With the ball, Shree Charani has been impressive, claiming 22 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 6.21. Deepti Sharma has also taken 13 wickets, giving India plenty of options with the ball.

In the Hong Kong Women camp, recent form has been a concern, with the team recording 1 win and 4 losses in their last 5 matches. They also lost their opening Asia Cup game and currently sit 4th in Group A with 0 points and a net run rate of minus 0.300. Natasha Miles remains an important batter, scoring 242 runs in 9 matches at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate of 97.58. Mariko Hill has added 210 runs in 10 matches. With the ball, Marina Lamplough has taken 12 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 5.79, while Kary Chan has 8 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the pitch should provide a fairly even battle between batters and bowlers. The venue has hosted 128 T20Is, with teams batting first winning 61 games, while those chasing have won 65. The average score in the first innings is around 141, dropping to 124 in the second innings. Batters could enjoy the conditions early on, but scoring may become tougher as the surface slows. Bowlers are likely to have more influence later in the innings. Based on the venue record, India Women appear to have a slight advantage.

Namibia T20I Tri-Series - Namibia vs Zimbabwe

The 5th match of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series is scheduled between the Namibia and Zimbabwe team at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek. Considering the odds, the Zimbabwe team has the better chance here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Zimbabwe 1.51 Place a bet Namibia 2.47 Place a bet

Why is Zimbabwe Still Well Backed?

Zimbabwe are third on the points table with 2 points from 3 matches. They have recorded 1 win and 2 losses, while their net run rate stands at minus 1.691. Their recent form has been mixed, with 4 defeats in their last 5 matches. Zimbabwe did, however, beat Namibia by 5 runs in their previous meeting on August 31, giving the team some confidence heading into this game. Ryan Burl and Brian Bennett have been among their better performers with the bat, while Brad Evans and Blessing Muzarabani have provided wickets with the ball.

As the Namibia T20I Tri Series continues, Namibia sit second on the points table with 2 points from 2 matches. They have won 1 game and lost 1, with a net run rate of 0.325. Their recent form has been encouraging, with 4 wins in their last 5 matches. Namibia also came close against Zimbabwe in their previous meeting, eventually losing by just 5 runs. The side has several players in good touch, particularly Gerhard Erasmus and Jan Frylinck with the bat. Their bowling unit has also delivered useful performances, led by Jack Brassell and JJ Smit.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

During the upcoming T20I at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, the pitch is expected to provide more help to bowlers than batters. The venue has supported bowlers in 18 of its 25 T20Is, while batters have found an advantage in only 7 matches. The average score from the last 10 games is 152, with teams scoring 154 in the first innings compared to 145 in the second. Pace and spin have produced similar fantasy returns, although the surface can still offer opportunities for disciplined bowling. The highest score at the venue is 262, while the lowest defended total is 101. Considering the recent venue numbers and overall conditions, Zimbabwe looks the favourites here.

Ireland Women tour of England - Ireland Women vs England Women

The 2nd ODI match of the Ireland Women tour of England, the Ireland Women will be taking on the England Women at the County Ground, Derby. Looking at the odds, the England Women are the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds England Women 1.07 Place a bet Ireland Women 7.65 Place a bet

Why are England Women Still Well Backed?

England Women enter the match in a better position on the points table. They have played 4 matches, winning 2, losing 1 and having 1 no result, which gives them 5 points and a net run rate of 0.490. Their recent record has been mixed, with 2 wins, 2 losses and 1 no result in their last 5 games. England also won the opening ODI against Ireland by 6 wickets with 71 balls remaining. Maia Bouchier has been in excellent batting form, scoring 163 runs in 3 matches at an average of 81.5. Charlie Dean has taken 8 wickets in 9 matches.

Ireland Women are looking to turn around a difficult run of results. They sit ninth on the points table after 4 matches, having lost all 4 games. Their 0 points and net run rate of minus 1.430 highlight the tough campaign so far. Ireland have also lost their last 5 matches, although their batting showed some promise in the opening ODI against England. Gaby Lewis has been one of their strongest performers, scoring 461 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 46.1. Amy Hunter has added 408 runs in 9 matches at 45.33. With the ball, Cara Murray has taken 10 wickets in 8 matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the County Ground in Derby, the pitch is expected to offer early assistance to England Women’s fast bowlers, with the greenish surface helping seam and swing, particularly under cloudy conditions. Batting should become more comfortable as the pitch dries, although some uneven bounce could still create challenges. Spinners may have a bigger role as the game progresses and the surface wears. The average ODI first innings score at the venue is around 241 runs, while the second innings average stands at approximately 184. Winning the toss could favour bowling first. England Women are the favourites here.