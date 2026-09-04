Sure Bet of the Day, September 4! UAE Women vs Indonesia Women: A Solid Bet of 1.81

Parimatch Best Odds UAE Women 1.81 Place a bet

Why are UAE Women Still Well Backed?

As the UAE Women prepare for their Group B clash against Indonesia Women, their recent form looks mixed, with 3 wins followed by 2 losses. They have played 1 match in the tournament so far, losing it, leaving them fourth in the group with 0 points and a net run rate of -6.263. Esha Oza remains their key player, contributing with both bat and ball. Across her recent 10 matches, she has scored 416 runs at an average of 83.2 and a strike rate of 134.62. With the ball, she has taken 17 wickets in 9 matches at an economy rate of 4.08. Vaishnave Mahesh has also been impressive, taking 12 wickets at 3.69.

Indonesia Women have played 2 matches in Group B and remain third with 0 points, recording a net run rate of -3.650. Their campaign has been difficult, including a heavy defeat against Sri Lanka in their latest outing. Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini has been their leading recent batter, scoring 183 runs in 10 matches at an average of 26.14. Maria Corazon has added 150 runs from 7 matches at a strike rate of 107.91. With the ball, Sang Maypriani and Ni Made Putri Suwandewi have each taken 10 wickets in their last 10 matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the UAE Women vs Indonesia Women clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the pitch is expected to provide a fairly balanced contest. Fast bowlers could get some early movement and bounce with the new ball, making the opening overs challenging for batters. Once the ball loses its shine, stroke play should become easier and scoring could improve. Spinners may not receive much assistance from the surface, so pace could remain the preferred option. With an average first innings score of around 147, teams may look to chase after winning the toss. UAE Women are currently favourites according to the available odds.