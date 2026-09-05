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Women's Asia Cup - India Women vs Pakistan Women

In the Women’s Asia Cup, the India Women will be taking on the Pakistan Women at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Looking at the odds and the form, the India Women are expected to take the match here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds India Women 1.11 Place a bet Pakistan Women 5.62 Place a bet

Why are India Women Still Well Backed?

As the India Women head into their Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, they sit at the top of Group A with 2 points and an impressive net run rate of 4.700. India have won their only match so far and come into the game with a mixed recent record of three wins and two losses. Shafali Verma has been in strong touch, scoring 282 runs in her last 10 matches at a strike rate of 154.94. Smriti Mandhana has also contributed 264 runs from 9 matches. With the ball, Shree Charani has taken 22 wickets in 10 games, while Deepti Sharma has picked up 13. India also have a strong head to head record, winning 4 of their last 5 meetings against Pakistan.

Pakistan Women are second in Group A with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.750 after winning their opening match. Their recent record also shows three wins and two losses. Muneeba Ali has been one of their leading batters, making 274 runs in her last 10 matches at a strike rate of 119.13. Ayesha Zafar has added 154 runs. Pakistan's bowling attack has produced some good numbers, with Fatima Sana taking 12 wickets in 6 matches at an economy rate of 6.69. Sadia Iqbal has claimed 10 wickets in 6 games.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the surface is likely to offer a reasonable contest between bat and ball. Pacers could find some movement and bounce early on, which may make the first few overs tricky for batters. As the innings progresses and the ball gets older, batting conditions should improve and run scoring may become easier. Spinners are not expected to get significant help from the pitch, giving fast bowlers a slight advantage. With the average first innings score around 147, teams could prefer chasing after winning the toss. India Women are also the favourites in the available odds.

European T20 Premier League - Dublin Guardians vs Amsterdam Flames

The 15th match of the European T20 Premier League is set to take place between the Dublin Guardians and the Amsterdam Flames at the Sportpark Westvliet, Hague. The Amsterdam Flames are expected to take the contest home.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Amsterdam Flames 1.68 Place a bet Dublin Guardians 2.11 Place a bet

Why are Amsterdam Flames Still Well Backed?

For the Amsterdam Flames, the campaign has been mixed, with 1 win, 2 defeats and 1 no result from 4 matches. They currently have 3 points and sit 4th in the table with a net run rate of 0.085. Bas de Leede has been in good touch with the bat, scoring 108 runs at an average of 54. Yuvraaj Samra has also impressed, making 97 runs at a strike rate of 206.38. Kyle Klein has taken 3 wickets, while Tim Pringle has claimed 2.

For the Dublin Guardians, the campaign has been a tough one so far, with 4 defeats from 4 matches. They are still looking for their first points and sit at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of minus 1.957. James Vince has been the main batting threat, scoring 148 runs in 3 matches at an average of 74 and a strike rate of 151.02. Harry Tector has added 93 runs. With the ball, Josh Little and Chris Wood have both taken 5 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

The Sportpark Westvliet surface in The Hague has generally produced competitive T20 matches. The average first innings score in 17 T20Is at the venue is 150, with 10 matches won by teams batting first and 7 by sides chasing. Scores between 150 and 169 have been common, while totals above 170 have been rare. The highest T20I total at the ground is 168, suggesting that bowlers can keep batters under pressure. Teams may prefer setting a moderate target and defending it. Amsterdam Flames are the favourites here, with their stronger recent form giving them the edge.

European T20 Premier League - Rotterdam Dockers vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers

Moving to the 14th match of the European T20 Premier League, the Rotterdam Dockers are set to face the Edinburgh Castle Rockers at the Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague. Seeing the odds, the Rotterdam Dockers are the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Rotterdam Dockers 1.77 Place a bet Edinburgh Castle Rockers 1.98 Place a bet

Why are Rotterdam Dockers Still Well Backed?

Playing the European T20 Premier League, Rotterdam Dockers have enjoyed a strong campaign so far. They have played 4 matches, winning 3 while 1 ended without a result. With 7 points, they sit 2nd in the standings and have a net run rate of 0.519. Faf du Plessis has been their leading batter, scoring 170 runs at an average of 85 and a strike rate of 146.55. Michael Levitt has added 77 runs. Anrich Nortje has impressed with 11 wickets, while David Wiese has taken 9.

Playing the European T20 Premier League, Edinburgh Castle Rockers have been one of the strongest sides this season. They have won 3 of their 4 matches, with 1 no result, leaving them unbeaten so far. They have collected 7 points and currently lead the table with an excellent net run rate of 3.288. JJ Smuts has been their top batter, scoring 147 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 158.06. Brandon McMullen has scored 65 runs. Trent Boult has taken 10 wickets, while Mitchell Santner has claimed 6.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague, T20 games have usually offered a fair contest between bat and ball. The venue has seen an average first innings score of 150 across 17 T20Is, with teams batting first winning 10 games compared to 7 victories for chasing sides. Scores around 150 to 169 have been seen regularly, but crossing 170 has proved difficult. The highest T20I total at the ground is 168, showing that bowlers can make life tough for batters. A decent total on the board could be valuable, with defending sides having a slight advantage. Rotterdam Dockers are coming as the better team here.