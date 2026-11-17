IPL 2027: Which Players Have Been Released by Their Teams?
The list of retained and released players by all the IPL teams has been released. Various key players such as Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Anrich Nortje, and more, have been released from their teams. Along with that, MS Dhoni has also retired from the IPL as a player, as he joins CSK as a mentor.
The time is here as all the IPL teams have confirmed their retention and releases for the upcoming season. With the auction set to take place on 16 December, all the teams have started to work for the same, with the first step being to free up their purses.
Here's a list of released players for the upcoming season:
- Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarbani, Daksh Kamra, Luvinith Sisodia, M Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Navdeep Saini, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Tejasvi Singh, Umran Malik.
- Punjab Kings: Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Avinash, Praveen Dubey and Vishal Nishad
- Mumbai Indians: Trent Boult, Chahar, Ghazanfar, Ankolekar, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Izhar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande, Mayank Rawat.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Kamindu Mendis, Jaydev Unadkat, Dilshan Madhushanka, Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Payne
- Chennai Super Kings: Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Zak Foulkes, Prashant Veer, Aman Khan, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester, Noronha, MS Dhoni.
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Richard Gleeson, Mangesh Yadav, Satwik Deswal, Vihaan Malhotra
- Gujarat Titans: Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shahrukh Khan, Connor Esterhuizen
- Rajasthan Royals: Shimron Hetmyer
- Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc, Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel
- Lucknow Super Giants: Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga
With this, the teams have already freed up their purse for the upcoming auction. It remains to be seen which of these players will be making it to the auction and finding biddings for the same.
Our Take
All the IPL teams have taken some strategic decisions to free up their purse ahead of the auction. Some of these players have been released due to their national commitments, while some were released to free up the space from playing XI.