India's Squad for Sri Lanka Series to Be Announced Tomorrow
The BCCI will be announcing the Indian team for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka tomorrow. As India returns to the white ball action, the team announcements will be a key update to know about the future plans. The series starts with three ODIs, scheduled from 13 December.
With the India tour of New Zealand almost coming to an end, the Indian team will be starting its preparations for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. This time it will be hosting the Sri Lankans, as the team prepares for the ODI World Cup, set to take place in South Africa.
Reports suggest that the Indian team for the white ball series will be announced tomorrow. The main highlight would be the availability of players such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are having only a few games left to be played at home.
Along with that, another main highlight would be on the bowling line-up of the Indian team. India was able to do well in the series against New Zealand with the ball, as they got some idea regarding the bowlers who would work their magic in the World Cup 2027.
Our Take
Fans are now eagerly waiting for the squad to be announced for the series. And they won't be surprised to see some changes, as the management will be eager to rest some players in order to manage their workload. India will also be going against Australia in January for five Tests, which will require the bowlers to be fit and fine for the key series. But this could also mean an opportunity for the other bowlers in the team.