Ashwin Weighs In on India's Decision to Drop Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj has missed out from the Indian team for the 2nd Test. And now that the team is in a lot of trouble, fans have been calling out the selectors for not picking Siraj. Ashwin also spoke on this matter, speaking how the team management should back the pacer at this time.
The Indian fans and even the former players are missing out on the availability of Mohammed Siraj for the 2nd Test. As India stands at a problematic situation after the conclusion of day two, it is now being wondered what could have happened if Mohammed Siraj was there in the team.
Seeing the challenges being faced by the team, Ravichandran Ashwin decided to speak up on this matter. He talked about Siraj not being picked in the team due to his current form, and also signalled that it could not mean the end for the key bowler of the Indian team.
In his video, Ashwin said, “The message coming through is that Siraj is unplayable in the 11. Now, he is probably behind Nitish Kumar Reddy in the pecking order among pacers. Siraj will be at an all-time low at this moment. I hope someone talks to him, allows him the space to complain, and shows him direction. I don't think this will end well for Siraj. He has no option but to bowl at 145 and take a five-wicket haul in his next opportunity. It clearly looks like this team management is moving completely ahead without all the past performers. It's not going to be an easy end for Siraj. It's the same thing in a different venue. That's the only difference. I feel for Siraj as he's a very emotional character. Today it is Siraj, and next it could be anybody.”
Our Take
Mohammed Siraj not being available for the Indian team is now hurting the team and Siraj both. He has been a workhorse for the Indian team across different formats of the game but now he hardly finds himself in the playing XI across any format.