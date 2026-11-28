In his video, Ashwin said, “The message coming through is that Siraj is unplayable in the 11. Now, he is probably behind Nitish Kumar Reddy in the pecking order among pacers. Siraj will be at an all-time low at this moment. I hope someone talks to him, allows him the space to complain, and shows him direction. I don't think this will end well for Siraj. He has no option but to bowl at 145 and take a five-wicket haul in his next opportunity. It clearly looks like this team management is moving completely ahead without all the past performers. It's not going to be an easy end for Siraj. It's the same thing in a different venue. That's the only difference. I feel for Siraj as he's a very emotional character. Today it is Siraj, and next it could be anybody.”