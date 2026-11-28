Rohit Sharma Opens Up for the First Time After Returning as MI Captain
Rohit Sharma is back at the helm as the captain for Mumbai Indians. The five time IPL champion spoke up for the first time after being reinstated at this position. He talked to the fans, asking for some support in the challenging times for the team.
Various teams have gone through a challenging time in the IPL lately. But for Mumbai Indians, it has been a lot challenging in this decade, as the team has not won even a single title since 2020. Even after a change in captaincy from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya, things didn't change.
But this time, with Hardik Pandya being traded to Punjab Kings, Rohit Sharma has been reinstated as the skipper. This announcement sparked some massive reactions from the fans, as the Hitman aims to create history with the team in the upcoming season.
Rohit Sharma made a statement after being named as the captain again, as he said, “Support us. This is the time we need you all the most. This is the time when everything is not working for us, we need you the most. I am not going to sit here and say if you support us, we will do this and that, all I am trying to say is we need you and it is coming from the heart.”
Our Take
Rohit Sharma has shown everyone why he is called as the Mumbai Cha Raja. Just like a King who always stands with his empire, he has decided to stand with Mumbai Indians once again even in its challenging times. Now that the team has been going through a hard phase, he has also asked the fans to support them like they did before, which could help to bring back the good times.