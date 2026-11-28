Twitter Reacts as India Struggle With the Bat in 2nd Test
The Indian team once again faced a batting collapse in the SENA conditions. In the second Test match against New Zealand, India is standing at the score of 116/6 by the end of day two. Fans on Twitter have expressed their reactions to the shocking collapse by the batting line-up.
The first Test between New Zealand and India saw the team's weaknesses with the ball. But in the second Test, fans have witnessed the issues with both batting and bowling line-up, including the fielding issues as well.
New Zealand was bowled out at the score of 356 runs in the first innings. Looking at the Indian batting line-up which scored 720 runs in the last game, fans surely had some high expectations. But it all went to new levels of low for the team, as the top five batsmen failed to perform.
As a result, India stood at the score of 116/6 by the end of day two. As Dhruv Jurel remains the only settled batsman on the crease, New Zealand has absolutely dominated the Indian line-up in this game.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
CJP Protest
We now Need CJP protest for Gambhir’s resignation— Sanchit Maheshwari (@Sanchit_VM) November 27, 2026
Fans are now demanding a protest by the Cockroach Janata Party. And this would be to demand the resignation of Gautam Gambhir.
Day Three
Akashdeep, Anshul kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Jasprit Bumrah on Day 3 #INDvsNZ https://t.co/sGNeSvIVY9— AB_Hi (@abhi_inthearc) November 28, 2026
It will be a massive challenge lying ahead for the Indian bowlers on day three. They will have to play like Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly on day three.
Not a Flat Pitch
And left india at 59-3 because it's not a flat pitch— ASHER. (@ASHUTOSHAB10731) November 28, 2026
Shubman Gill arrived when the team stood at the score of 32/2 and left them at 59/3. All because it was not a flat pitch.